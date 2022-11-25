What’s On In Zurich End of November Early December 2022

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! All of a sudden Zurich has become very Christmassey and the Lucy Lights are now on in Bahnhofstrasse and most of the Christmas Markets are open too! The Singing Christmas Tree is taking place in Wermühleplatz but this year the Christmas tree at HB is an eco bike-powered Christmas tree. The Christmas Pyramid is out at Stadelhofen and for football fans there are a number of public viewing places all over Zurich. Secret Dinner Zurich continues with the theme “Cabaret Dekadent” and The5 Culinary Event is on too. Don’t forget the amazing Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here. And just a reminder if you haven’t already – don’t forget to make sure you have your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months.

Things Things To Do In Zurich End of November Early December 2022

GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH: Check out our Guide to the key Christmas Events in Zurich. Take a look at the top Christmas events here.

GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: If you love Christmas Markets check out our Christmas Market Guide which you can find here.

ST ANDREWS ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR 26th NOV: Don’t miss St Andrew’s Annual Christmas Bazaar taking place on Saturday 26th November from 9am till 2pm. If you would like to donate goods please visit their website. See all the details here.

ONION FESTIVAL BERNE 27th NOV: How about a trip to the famous Onion Festival in Bern bright and early on Monday? Read all about the Zibelemärit here.

ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH ENDS 27th NOV: An exciting and varied program awaits you at this year’s Arab Film Festival in Zurich which ends on 27th November. There are 43 feature and short films from Arab countries, almost all of them as Swiss premieres or first screenings in German-speaking countries. This year’s special focus is on Jordanian and Lebanese cinema. You can see the program booklet here.

ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT UNTIL 11th DEC : How about a trip to the magical “Zauberpark” at Zurich Airport. As well as beautiful light projections there is a program of music concerts as well as great food and drink. There’s even a special kiddies’ program. Find out all about it here.

KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 21st December – find out all about it here.

THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Singing Christmas Tree is one of our favourite Christmas events in Zurich and it begins on 24th November at Wedmühleplatz in Zurich, just off Bahnhofstrasse. Read all about it here.

THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN TILL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid in Stadelhofen is back selling Glühwein, Raclette and lots of cheer. Read all about it here.

THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.

THE MÄRLITRAM CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TRAM: The Märlitram Christmas Children’s Tram is back in Zurich and tickets are now available to book online. Read all about it and see details here. LUCY LIGHTS IN ZURICH: The Lucy Christmas Lights are now on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich every evening but due to the energy situation they are being switched off at 11pm each evening. Read all about the Lucy lights here.