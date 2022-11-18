What’s On In Zurich Late November 2022

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! This coming week all the Christmas activities begin in Zurich and on Thursday 24th November the Lucy Lights go on in Bahnhofstrasse and most of the Christmas Markets open their doors and the Singing Christmas Tree goes live too! Before then the last of The Paul Klee Meets Electronica Special Evenings are taking place at the Licththalle MAAG in Zurich on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th November. The Arab Film Festival has started and the Blickfang Design Fair is on at the Kongresshaus from 18th – 20th November. The World Cup Football begins on Sunday and certain matches can be viewed in various locations all over Zurich – see here for details.

Secret Dinner Zurich continues with the theme “Cabaret Dekadent” and The5 Culinary Event is on too. Don’t forget the amazing Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here. And just a reminder if you haven’t already – don’t forget to make sure you have your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months.

Things To Do In (and around) Zurich Late November 2022

ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 27th NOV: An exciting and varied program awaits you at this year’s Arab Film Festival in Zurich. There will be 43 feature and short films from Arab countries, almost all of them as Swiss premieres or first screenings in German-speaking countries. This year’s special focus is on Jordanian and Lebanese cinema. You can see the program booklet here.

PAUL KLEE MEETS ELECTRONICA AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 19th NOV: The last of the special evenings with beautiful immersive art by Paul Klee (above) and electronic music are taking place on 18th & 19th November at the Lichthalle MAAG next to Hardbrücke station. Tickets cost CHF 19 and the performances last just 30 minutes. You can find more information here. BLICKFANG DESIGN FAIR 18th – 20th NOV: Don’t miss the 2022 Blickfang Design Fair. With lots of small and unique businesses all with an emphasis on design, the fair will be taking place at the Kongresshaus in Zurich from 18th – 20th November. Read all about the Blickfang Design Fair here. THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH ZURICH UNTIL 19th NOV: Catch the last performances of The Bridges of Madison County (in English) in Zurich by ZES . See details here. LATIN CONNECTION AUTUMN VIBES DANCING 19th NOV: Check out this Latin dance event with dancing, workshops and lots more. Taking place at the Volkshaus in Zurich on 19th November. See details here.

KHAHBANA POP UP ZURICH ON NOW UNTIL 21st DEC: Just opened! Check out the cool Kahbana Pop Up taking place in Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich until 21st December from 12 noon till 5pm. Read all about it here. Address: Khahbana, Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich

CABERET DEKADENT SECRET DINNER ZURICH UNTIL 17th DEC: Just opened in Zurich! Looking for a fun and exciting evening out in Zurich with a delicious 5 course dinner? What could be more special than booking a Secret Dinner “somewhere” in Zurich? It’s a great idea for friends, couples and an amazing idea for company Christmas events too! Read all about Secret Zurich’s Cabaret Dekadent here.

THE5 GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCE IN ZURICH UNTIL 18th DEC: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see 5 talented chefs create an amazing 5 course menu in a unique setting in Zurich. Read all about it here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Find out all about where you can go ice skating in Zurich. Take a look here.