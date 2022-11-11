What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2022
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Secret Dinner Zurich has just opened in Zurich with the theme “Cabaret Dekadent” and the Expovina Wine Ships continue till 17th November. The Kerzenziehen or candle dipping tent is back in Bürkliplatz from 12th November and the amazing Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum has just opened too. The5 Culinary Event opened in Zurich last week and there are so many more events listed below (and we will be updating with more during the week). It looks like it will be a very busy run up to Christmas. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here. And just a reminder if you haven’t already – don’t forget to make sure to get your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months.
Things To Do In (and around) Zurich Beginning of November 2022
ILLUMINARIUM AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH 10th NOV – 30th DEC: Don’t miss this great new Christmas tradition in Zurich – the Illuminarium in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum. Entry to the courtyard is FREE and the shows are ticketed. Read all about it here.
AUTO ZURICH CAR FAIR 10th – 12th NOVEMBER: If you’re a car enthusiast don’t miss this year’s Auto Zurich car show taking place at the Messe in Oerlikon Zurich. Visit the website here.
KHAHBANA POP UP ZURICH 10th NOV – 21st DEC: Just opened! Check out the cool Kahbana Pop Up taking place in Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürichfeom 10th November – 21st December from 12 noon till 5pm . Read all about it here. Address: Khahbana, Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich
CABERET DEKADENT SECRET DINNER ZURICH 10th NOV – 17th DEC: Just opened in Zurich! Looking for a fun and exciting evening out in Zurich with a delicious 5 course dinner? What could be more special than booking a Secret Dinner “somewhere” in Zurich? It’s a great idea for friends, couples and an amazing idea for company Christmas events too! Read all about Secret Zurich’s Cabaret Dekadent here.
TURNIP PARADE RICHTERSWIL 12th NOV: The famous and very spectacular Richterswil Turnip Parade is back on 12th November.Read all about this great tradition here.
KORFBALL EVENT ZURICH 12th NOVEMBER: Do you know what Korfball is? Well NewInZurich event photographer Geoff Pegler is president of the Swiss Korfball association and wants to invite you to a Korfball event on 12th November. Korfball Club Zurich (KCZ) will host its fifth international tournament “KCZ and Friends” with teams from Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia on Saturday, the 12th November from 10am until 5pm in Zürich. Read all about it (and discover more about Korfball) here.
SWISS BOAT SHOW GENEVA 11th, 12th and 13th NOV: If you’re a fan of boats this is one exhibition you will love! Taking place on 11th, 12th and 13th November in Geneva, the boat show goers lots more than boats. Take a look here.
FREE ICE SKATING IN ZURICH ON SUNDAY 13th NOV: From 10 till 7pm free ice skating at the Dolder Ice Rink on Sunday 13th November. Also free ice skating at Heuried too. See more ice skating venues in Zurich here.
TANZWERK 101 POP UP CHRISTMAS MARKET 13th NOV: The Tanzwerk Pop Up Market takes place on Sunday 13th November from 11am till 6pm and entrance is free. See details here.
NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS FOOD EVENTS END 13th NOV: The Nespresso Gourmet Weeks events are on right now until 13th November and you can enjoy coffee inspired cuisine at a number of great restaurants in German speaking Switzerland right now. We visited Restaurant L’O in Horgen to try out the menu. Find out all about the specially priced Gourmet Weeks menus here.
THE BASEL HERBSTMESSE ENDS 13th NOV: The famous and very traditional Basel Autumn Fair is currently on in Basel. With over 1 million people visiting it, this popular fair has been going for centuries and is definitely worth a visit. Find out more about it here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 27th NOV: An exciting and varied program awaits you at this year’s Arab Film Festival in Zurich. There will be 43 feature and short films from Arab countries, almost all of them as Swiss premieres or first screenings in German-speaking countries. This year’s special focus is on Jordanian and Lebanese cinema. You can see the program booklet here.
THE5 GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCE IN ZURICH UNTIL 18th DEC: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see 5 talented chefs create an amazing 5 course menu in a unique setting in Zurich. Read all about it here.
You can see a short Instagram clip of The5 here.
PAUL KLEE MEETS ELECTRONICA AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 19th NOV: Special evenings with beautiful immersive art by Paul Klee and electronic music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until 19th November at the Lichthalle MAAG next to Hardbrücke station. Tickets cost CHF 19 and the performances last just 30 minutes. You can find more information here.
THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH ZURICH UNTIL 19th NOV: From 9th – 19th November ZEST are presenting the musical The Bridges of Madison County in Zurich. See details here.
LATIN CONNECTION AUTUMN VIBES DANCING 19th NOV: Check out this Latin dance event with dancing, workshops and lots more. Taking place at the Volkshaus in Zurich on 19th November. See details here.
THE HONOLD CHOCOLATE TRAM UNTIL 20th NOV: Don’t miss a unique experience on the Honold Chocolate Tram from 4th – 20th November. Please note that due to its popularity you may find tickets have sold out – but it is always worth checking in case of return tickets. Read all about it here.
You can see a short Instagram video clip of the Honold Chocolate Tram experience here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION NOW EXTENDED TILL 23rd NOV: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG and is now extended till 23rd November before it moves to its next destination! Find out all about it here.
THURSDAY 24th NOVEMBER LUCY LIGHTS GO ON IN ZURICH: Mark your diaries for Thursday 24th November as that is the day that the Lucy Christmas Lights go on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. On the same day most of the Christmas Markets will open their doors.
ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT 24th NOV – 11th DEC : How about a trip to the magical “Zauberpark” at Zurich Airport. As well as beautiful light projections there is a program of music concerts as well as great food and drink. There’s even a special kiddies’ program. Find out all about it here.
FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.
ST ANDREWS ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR 26th NOV: Don’t miss St Andrew’s Annual Christmas Bazaar taking place on Saturday 26th November from 9am till 2pm. If you would like to donate goods please visit their website. See all the details here.
TODD WILLIAMSON & FRANK TEUFEL EXHIBITION AT QUEENS GALLERY TILL 31st DEC: Read all about Angie’s encounter with American artist Todd Williamson at Queens Kunstgallerie in Zurich. Todd’s exhibition continues until 31st December. Read all about it here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 8th JAN: A new exhibition has recently opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station (see photo above). The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS BACK IN ZURICH 1st NOV: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are back on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023.Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER GARTEN NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has opened the doors to its Winter Garten. See more here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET NOW OPEN! The fondue season is just getting underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has just opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January go on sale from 2nd November. Find out more here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
A TRIP TO ST GALLEN: How about a trip to the fabulous and very historic city of St Gallen ? There is so much to see and do. Read all about it here.
RHB RAILWAY WORLD RECORD FOR LONGEST PASSENGER TRAIN: Last weekend the RhB Railway set a World Record for the longest passenger train in Switzerland. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
A TRIP TO BERGGASTHAUS AESCHER EBENALP: The iconic Berggasthaus Aescher which became famous after featuring on the cover of National Geographic is always worth a trip. There are several lovely hikes you can do there. Read more about it here.
A HIKE TO BEAUTIFUL LAKE PALPUOGNA: How about a hike to Lake Palpuogna in Graubunden? A beautiful place to visit. Read all about it here.
TRIP TO BLAUSEE IN AUTUMN: Blausee is beautiful at any time of the year but particularly so in Autumn. Take a look here.
TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.
ACTION PASS FOR OVER 60s UNTIL 30th NOV: If you are or know someone over 60, tell them about the ZVV Action Pass Offer which is a great Travel pass with lots of freebies! See details of the ZVV Action Pass here.
EASY CIRCULAR AUTUMN HIKE NEAR ELGISAU : How about this easy circular hike which takes in beautiful Autumnal views near the river Rhine in Eglisau.Read all about it here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Do check beforehand if the gondolas are running right now. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
A HIKE FROM UETLIBERG TO FELSENEGG IN ZURICH: The hike from Uetliberg to Felsenegg is fairly flat and easy and you can enjoy amazing views. At Felsenegg you can take the gondola down. See details of the hike here.
See this recent footage of the autumn views over Uetliberg:
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
LOOKING FOR A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE IN ZURICH? If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about this great poster. FREE shipping on all order placed in November 2022! See details of the exclusive Zurich poster here.
