What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2022

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Secret Dinner Zurich has just opened in Zurich with the theme “Cabaret Dekadent” and the Expovina Wine Ships continue till 17th November. The Kerzenziehen or candle dipping tent is back in Bürkliplatz from 12th November and the amazing Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum has just opened too. The5 Culinary Event opened in Zurich last week and there are so many more events listed below (and we will be updating with more during the week). It looks like it will be a very busy run up to Christmas. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here. And just a reminder if you haven’t already – don’t forget to make sure to get your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months.

DISCOUNT CODES & Poster Offer

If you’re looking to purchase any hairstyling accessory from BaByliss use code : EVENT20ZH to get 20% discount off any online purchases on www.BaByliss.ch

It’s getting into Fondue Season and you can purchase delicious fondues from Fondue Wyssmüller by buying online with 20% discount using code HCUHK5RP The fondue packets are top quality and they also freeze very well – so it’s a good opportunity to get stocked up for Winter!

Talking of Winter have you checked out the latest collection of beautiful vegan boots from NewOrchard? Take a look here and use code Christina15 to get 15% of your super soft Winter boots!

Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté in November when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.

Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich

Poster of Zurich: Looking for a great present for a Zurich lover? How about this beautiful poster of Zurich available in various sizes. FREE shipping for all order placed in November! See details of the exclusive Zurich poster here.

Things To Do In (and around) Zurich Beginning of November 2022

ILLUMINARIUM AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH 10th NOV – 30th DEC: Don’t miss this great new Christmas tradition in Zurich – the Illuminarium in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum. Entry to the courtyard is FREE and the shows are ticketed. Read all about it here.

AUTO ZURICH CAR FAIR 10th – 12th NOVEMBER: If you’re a car enthusiast don’t miss this year’s Auto Zurich car show taking place at the Messe in Oerlikon Zurich. Visit the website here.

KHAHBANA POP UP ZURICH 10th NOV – 21st DEC: Just opened! Check out the cool Kahbana Pop Up taking place in Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürichfeom 10th November – 21st December from 12 noon till 5pm . Read all about it here. Address: Khahbana, Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich

CABERET DEKADENT SECRET DINNER ZURICH 10th NOV – 17th DEC: Just opened in Zurich! Looking for a fun and exciting evening out in Zurich with a delicious 5 course dinner? What could be more special than booking a Secret Dinner “somewhere” in Zurich? It’s a great idea for friends, couples and an amazing idea for company Christmas events too! Read all about Secret Zurich’s Cabaret Dekadent here.

TURNIP PARADE RICHTERSWIL 12th NOV: The famous and very spectacular Richterswil Turnip Parade is back on 12th November.Read all about this great tradition here.

KORFBALL EVENT ZURICH 12th NOVEMBER: Do you know what Korfball is? Well NewInZurich event photographer Geoff Pegler is president of the Swiss Korfball association and wants to invite you to a Korfball event on 12th November. Korfball Club Zurich (KCZ) will host its fifth international tournament “KCZ and Friends” with teams from Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia on Saturday, the 12th November from 10am until 5pm in Zürich. Read all about it (and discover more about Korfball) here.

SWISS BOAT SHOW GENEVA 11th, 12th and 13th NOV: If you’re a fan of boats this is one exhibition you will love! Taking place on 11th, 12th and 13th November in Geneva, the boat show goers lots more than boats. Take a look here.

FREE ICE SKATING IN ZURICH ON SUNDAY 13th NOV: From 10 till 7pm free ice skating at the Dolder Ice Rink on Sunday 13th November. Also free ice skating at Heuried too. See more ice skating venues in Zurich here.

TANZWERK 101 POP UP CHRISTMAS MARKET 13th NOV: The Tanzwerk Pop Up Market takes place on Sunday 13th November from 11am till 6pm and entrance is free. See details here.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS FOOD EVENTS END 13th NOV: The Nespresso Gourmet Weeks events are on right now until 13th November and you can enjoy coffee inspired cuisine at a number of great restaurants in German speaking Switzerland right now. We visited Restaurant L’O in Horgen to try out the menu. Find out all about the specially priced Gourmet Weeks menus here.

THE BASEL HERBSTMESSE ENDS 13th NOV: The famous and very traditional Basel Autumn Fair is currently on in Basel. With over 1 million people visiting it, this popular fair has been going for centuries and is definitely worth a visit. Find out more about it here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.