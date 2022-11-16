Where To View The World Cup in Zurich 2022

Top Places for Public Viewing of World Cup 2022 in Zurich

Although I don’t condone the human rights situation in Quatar many people have asked me where they view the World Cup / WM football matches in Zurich this year. People have also asked whether in fact there are any public viewing areas, given that so many venues in Zurich are usually outdoors because the games normally take place in Summer.

Winter in Zurich can be a bit chilly, but there are some venues able to accommodate moderate to large numbers indoors. However, due to the situation in Quatar it must be noted that the city of Zurich has decided to ban viewings on public land in Zurich so the only viewings going ahead are in private venues.

Wherever possible, it is advisable to make reservations in advance. Also please click on the name of each venue to see which games / events they will be covering as not all games will be shown of course. Please note that all locations do not yet have the latest information on their websites so it may be advisable to call in advance to avoid disappointment!

Zurich World Cup 2022 7 WM 2022 Public Viewing Venues

So for football fans who want to know where the view the beautiful game for the World Cup 2022 please check out the following venues:

FIFA Museum – Seestrasse 27, 8002 Zürich (free ticket for opening match on first come first served basis)

PUBLIC Viewing at Halle 550 Zurich – Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich Oerlikon

The Urban Zurich – Lounges can be booked – organised by Urban Club and Love’n’Peace Entertainment

The Lion Pub – Oetenbachgasse 6, 8001 Zurich

Saatlen Pub – Saatlenstrasse 18, 8051 Zürich

Paddy Reilly’s – Talstrasse 82, 8001 Zurich

Kennedy’s Irish Pub – Freischutzgasse 14, 8004 Zurich

Big Ben Westside – Hardstrasse 234, 8005 Zurich

Oliver Twist Pub – Rindermarkt 6, 8001 Zürich

McGee’s – Birmensdorferstrasse 83, 8003 Zurich

O’Callaghan’s Shamrock Irish Pub – Studackerstrasse 1, 8038 Zürich

Cooper’s Pub – Schaffhauserstrasse 359, 8050 Zürich

Old Gregory Pub – Schöneggstrasse 6, 8004 Zürich,

Brauerei Steinfels – Heinrichstrasse 267, 8005 Zürich

