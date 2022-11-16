Home » What's On » Where To View The World Cup in Zurich 2022
What's OnZurich Events

Where To View The World Cup in Zurich 2022

Public Viewing of the World Cup in Zurich 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

Where To View The World Cup in Zurich 2022Where to view the World Cup in Zurich

Top Places for Public Viewing of World Cup 2022 in Zurich

Although I don’t condone the human rights situation in Quatar many people have asked me where they view the World Cup / WM football matches in Zurich this year. People have also asked whether in fact there are any public viewing areas, given that so many venues in Zurich are usually outdoors because the games normally take place in Summer.

Winter in Zurich can be a bit chilly, but there are some venues able to accommodate moderate to large numbers indoors. However, due to the situation in Quatar it must be noted that the city of Zurich has decided to ban viewings on public land in Zurich so the only viewings going ahead are in  private venues.

Wherever possible, it is advisable to make reservations in advance. Also please click on the name of each venue to see which games / events they will be covering as not all games will be shown of course. Please note that all locations do not yet have the latest  information on their websites so it may be advisable to call in advance to avoid disappointment!

Zurich World Cup 2022 7 WM 2022 Public Viewing Venues

So for football fans who want to know where the view the beautiful game for the World Cup 2022 please check out the following venues:

FIFA Museum – Seestrasse 27, 8002 Zürich (free ticket for opening match on first come first served basis)

PUBLIC Viewing at Halle 550 Zurich – Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich Oerlikon

The Urban Zurich – Lounges can be booked – organised by Urban Club  and Love’n’Peace Entertainment

The Lion Pub – Oetenbachgasse 6, 8001 Zurich

Saatlen Pub – Saatlenstrasse 18, 8051 Zürich

Paddy Reilly’s – Talstrasse 82, 8001 Zurich

Kennedy’s Irish Pub – Freischutzgasse 14, 8004 Zurich

Big Ben Westside – Hardstrasse 234, 8005 Zurich

Oliver Twist Pub – Rindermarkt 6, 8001 Zürich

McGee’s – Birmensdorferstrasse 83, 8003 Zurich

O’Callaghan’s Shamrock Irish Pub – Studackerstrasse 1, 8038 Zürich

Cooper’s Pub – Schaffhauserstrasse 359, 8050 Zürich

Old Gregory Pub – Schöneggstrasse 6, 8004 Zürich,

Brauerei Steinfels – Heinrichstrasse 267, 8005 Zürich

 

*** Other Articles You May Like ***

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Zurich’s Singing Christmas Tree 2022

The Märlitram Children’s Tram in Zurich 2022

Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

The Christmas Pyramid outside Stadelhofen Railway Station 2022

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Late November 2022

Top Christmas Events in Zurich 2022

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

The Christmas Pyramid outside Stadelhofen Railway Station 2022

Kerzenziehen: Make Your Own Christmas Candles In Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2022

Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2022 at the Kongresshaus

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of November 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security