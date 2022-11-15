Home » Christmas » Zurich’s Singing Christmas Tree 2022
ChristmasExhibitions and EventsFamilyFree

Zurich’s Singing Christmas Tree 2022

Singing Christmas tree Back in Zurich for 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment


Singing Christmas Tree Zurich

Zurich’s Singing Christmas Tree

24th November – 23rd December 2022

Photo Highlights of Zurich at Christmas

The Singing Christmas Tree Zurich – A Highlight of Christmas in Zurich

One of the highlights of Christmas in Zurich must surely be visiting the Singing Christmas Tree. This gigantic Christmas tree is not like any other! It’s a structure in the shape of a Christmas Tree set on a podium in the centre of Zurich just a few minutes walk from the main station. When the concerts are taking place it is filled with smiling, singing faces as school children from all over Zurich (and adults too) sing carols and songs to the crowds below. You can see a video here to get an idea.  It’s the perfect place to get into the holiday mood as you watch the performances with a Glühwein in your hand..

The Singing Christmas Tree Back in Zurich for 2022

Last year the Singing Christmas Tree was back after a break of one year and the good news is that it is here again for 2022.

Located in Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse

Located in a side street with its own little Christmas Market attached, it’s in Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse. It’s very close to the main railway station and easy to find.

Zurich's Singing Christmas Tree

Photo credit: The Singing Christmas Tree

If you get there early, there are benches located directly in front of the tree to sit on. If not you can stand right behind and watch as the singers (sometimes children, sometimes adults) dressed up in their costumes, take their places in the “branches” and give a rendition of a selection of carols and songs.

zurich's singing christmas tree

Zurich’s Singing Christmas Tree begins its run on the first day that the Christmas lights are switched on, until 23rd December. After the  last performance the “tree* is disassembled and packed away again for the next year.

The Singing Christmas Tree 2022

Dates: 24th November – 23rd December 2022

Monday to Friday: 5.30pm and 6.30pm

Saturday and Sunday: 2.30pm and 3.30pm/ 5.30pm and 6.3.00pm

So do pop by to the Singing Christmas Tree in Werdmühleplatz when it is next back in Zurich. For more information please visit  the  Singing Christmas Tree website here.

Here is the Singing Christmas Tree performing Jingle Bells:

Below you can see the Singing Christmas Tree performing Happy Birthday:

Address:

Werdmühleplatz
8001 Zürich

Phone:+41 422 00 06
Map of Singing Christmas tree Zurich
You might also like to see this short video:

 

Have a wonderful Christmas and festive Season wherever you are and whatever you do!

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich & beyond please visit our Homepage and our What’s On Page .

For regular updates subscribe to our blog.

*********************

Related Articles

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

The Fonduementals of Fondue in Zurich

The Tradition of the Swarovski Christmas Tree at Zurich HB

Lichterschwimmen on the Limmat Zurich

Lichterschwimmen in Zurich

Christmas Pyramid at Stadelhofen

The Christmas Pyramid outside Stadelhofen Railway Station

Photo Highlights of Zurich at Christmas

The Lucy Christmas Lights Go On in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

**********************

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

You may also like

Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2022 at the Kongresshaus

Turnip Parade or Rabeliechtli in Richterswil

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2022

Cabaret Dekadent – The Exciting Christmas 2022 Edition...

The Schoggi Tram in Zurich by Honold

What’s On In Zurich Mid October 2022 Onwards

Expovina Wine Ships – the Wine Boats in...

Enjoy A Unique Culinary Experience at The5 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security