



Zurich’s Singing Christmas Tree

24th November – 23rd December 2022

The Singing Christmas Tree Zurich – A Highlight of Christmas in Zurich

One of the highlights of Christmas in Zurich must surely be visiting the Singing Christmas Tree. This gigantic Christmas tree is not like any other! It’s a structure in the shape of a Christmas Tree set on a podium in the centre of Zurich just a few minutes walk from the main station. When the concerts are taking place it is filled with smiling, singing faces as school children from all over Zurich (and adults too) sing carols and songs to the crowds below. You can see a video here to get an idea. It’s the perfect place to get into the holiday mood as you watch the performances with a Glühwein in your hand..

The Singing Christmas Tree Back in Zurich for 2022

Last year the Singing Christmas Tree was back after a break of one year and the good news is that it is here again for 2022.

Located in Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse

Located in a side street with its own little Christmas Market attached, it’s in Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse. It’s very close to the main railway station and easy to find.

Photo credit: The Singing Christmas Tree

If you get there early, there are benches located directly in front of the tree to sit on. If not you can stand right behind and watch as the singers (sometimes children, sometimes adults) dressed up in their costumes, take their places in the “branches” and give a rendition of a selection of carols and songs.

Zurich’s Singing Christmas Tree begins its run on the first day that the Christmas lights are switched on, until 23rd December. After the last performance the “tree* is disassembled and packed away again for the next year.

The Singing Christmas Tree 2022 Dates: 24th November – 23rd December 2022 Monday to Friday: 5.30pm and 6.30pm Saturday and Sunday: 2.30pm and 3.30pm/ 5.30pm and 6.3.00pm So do pop by to the Singing Christmas Tree in Werdmühleplatz when it is next back in Zurich. For more information please visit the Singing Christmas Tree website here. Here is the Singing Christmas Tree performing Jingle Bells: Below you can see the Singing Christmas Tree performing Happy Birthday:

You might also like to see this short video:

Have a wonderful Christmas and festive Season wherever you are and whatever you do!

