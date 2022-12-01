1st Snowfall of Winter 2022 at the China Gardens in Zurich

The first snowfall of Winter 2022 in Zurich came on Friday 9th December and was followed by more snow on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th. Despite the sunshine on Sunday, most of the snow survived and it was a great opportunity to visit the Temple at China Gardens in Zurich.

At China Gardens the pagodas looked really majestic with the sunshine and the snow. The attraction is a great place to visit and since 2020 it has been free of charge.

The colours of the decoration stood out even more than usual against the snowy backdrop.

You can also see some photos on Instagram here.

To find out more about the history of the China Garden in Zurich take a look here.

The nearby Pavillon Le Corbusier was also surrounded by snow.

Meanwhile it was a busy weekend in Zurich as the Silvesterlauf was taking place in the city.

And there were plenty of Christmas Markets all over the city like this one here at Münsterhof where the Böögg still had remnants of snow on his head and shoulders.

Wishing you a great week ahead – see what’s on here – and more snow is forecast for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday this coming week.

The China Garden Zurich

The China Garden in Zurich is a gift from Zürich’s Chinese partner town of Kunming in recognition for work which they had received from the people of Zurich to help them with drinking water supply and drainage. The garden is dedicated to the Three Friends of Winter.

Address : Bellerivestrasse 138, 8008 Zürich

Admission: FREE

You can find out more about the China Garden by looking at this link in Wikipedia.

*********************

