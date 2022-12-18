Home » Food and Drink » Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich
Get your cooked turkey take away in Zurich Switzerland

by newinzurich
As we head towards Christmas and New Year there is so much to prepare and organise. However did you know that for Christmas or New Year (or anytime from now until 8th January) you can order a ” Turkey Take Away” from Park Hyatt in Zurich? That’s right, you can get a perfectly cooked turkey and trimmings, all beautifully prepared for you and your guests,  by the wonderful chefs at the hotel.

Choice of Turkey or Goose

And if you prefer Goose to Turkey that’s also fine – as both birds are available to order. The Turkey and Goose are each designed to be suitable for 6- 8 people and if you have a larger crowd coming you might want to order two, or maybe one of each. You can see all the details here. 

All The Trimmings Plus Pudding Too!

In addition to the bird you choose, there is a great choice of fresh side dishes as well as desserts too. There are Green Beans with veal bacon, roasted pumpkin, creamed Savoy cabbage, braised red cabbage, creamy mushrooms and roasted new potatoes to choose from. For dessert you can have homemade Christmas Stollen or homemade Pumpkin Pie. So whether you’re looking for a turkey or goose for Christmas or New Year, or anytime in between up till 8th January, why not order one now from the Park Hyatt Zurich?
A Take Away Turkey Takes Away The Stress

So if you feel you deserve a relaxed Christmas or New Year, this could be a great way to treat yourself and your loved ones to a special feast at home. Forget worrying about over- or under-cooking your roast or whether it will actually fit in your small Swiss oven, and concentrate instead on enjoying the day!

Order 48 Hours In Advance

You can order online here – but do make sure to order 48 hours in advance!

When: From now till 8th  January 2023

What: Turkey or Goose & trimmings. You can also order desserts and champagne too.

How:  You can book online here or for further information or bookings, please call+41 43 883 1075 or  you can email here.  Don’t forget to send the order form with your email.

Prices:

Turkey for 6 – 8 people CHF 259

Goose for 6 – 8 people CHF 249

Where To Collect: The Lobby Lounge, Park Hyatt Zurich

Full Address For Collection: Beethovenstrasse 21, 8002 Zürich

Visit the website to order here

Raclette Chalet at the Park Hyatt: You might also be interested to know that the Raclette Chalet at Park Hyatt continues until 24th December!

