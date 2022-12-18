Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich
As we head towards Christmas and New Year there is so much to prepare and organise. However did you know that for Christmas or New Year (or anytime from now until 8th January) you can order a ” Turkey Take Away” from Park Hyatt in Zurich? That’s right, you can get a perfectly cooked turkey and trimmings, all beautifully prepared for you and your guests, by the wonderful chefs at the hotel.
Choice of Turkey or Goose
All The Trimmings Plus Pudding Too!
A Take Away Turkey Takes Away The Stress
Order 48 Hours In Advance
Christmas or New Year Turkey Take Away From Park Hyatt Zurich
When: From now till 8th January 2023
What: Turkey or Goose & trimmings. You can also order desserts and champagne too.
How: You can book online here or for further information or bookings, please call+41 43 883 1075 or you can email here. Don’t forget to send the order form with your email.
Prices:
Turkey for 6 – 8 people CHF 259
Goose for 6 – 8 people CHF 249
Where To Collect: The Lobby Lounge, Park Hyatt Zurich
Full Address For Collection: Beethovenstrasse 21, 8002 Zürich
Visit the website to order here
Raclette Chalet at the Park Hyatt: You might also be interested to know that the Raclette Chalet at Park Hyatt continues until 24th December!
*** Articles You May Like ***
***************************