Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas Market Zurich 2022

15th – 18th December 2022

Heiliger Bim Bam Design Christmas Market at Halle 550 Oerlikon

In addition to the regular Christmas Markets in Zurich there is also the Heiliger Bim Bam Christmas market. It specialises in offering a large range of independent companies, young designers and artists selling unique hand designed products and gifts. This year it opened on Thursday 15th December and continues until 18th December at Halle 550 in Oerlikon.

You will find interesting one off designs and a relaxed shopping atmosphere – so why not head on down to do some shopping and while you’re there don’t forget to grab a delicious Glühwein!

You can also visit the Heiliger Bim Bam online shop here.

Dates

Thursday 15th – Sunday 18th December

Location

Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon

Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zürich

Opening Times

Thursday + Friday 5pm – 10pm

Saturday 12noon – 9pm, Sunday 12 noon – 6pm

Find out more by visiting the Heiliger Bim Bam website (in German) here.

You can also find out about the other Christmas Markets in and near Zurich here

With photos courtesy of Heiliger Bim Bam

