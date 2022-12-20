Home » Arts and Entertainment » Lilu Light Festival Lucerne
Lilu Light Festival Lucerne 12th - 22nd January 2023

12th – 22nd January 2023

Lilu Light Festival 12th – 22nd January 2023

After the success of the previous years, the Lilu Light Festival is once again be taking place in the beautiful city of Lucerne. It is arranged across 21 locations all over the city from 12th to 22nd January 2023. What better time to enjoy some colour and lights and to banish away the Winter blues? Or is it the Winter greys?

30% Energy Reduction For 2023 Lilu Festival

However, due to the energy crisis this year, the energy consumption of the festival will be reduced by at least 30%.

Evenings Between 6pm and 10pm

The Lilu Festival of Lights is featuring an array of both Swiss and international artists showcasing light in all its fascinating facets. Every evening during the festival you can walk through the city of Lucerne between 6pm and 10pm and be enthralled by the stunning luminous artworks.

These art installations can be found all over Lucern, in squares, tourist attractions as well as the little alleyways in the Old Town and dotted around the lake. See below some impressions of the Lilu Light Festival.

Please note that the photos are from the previous couple of years.

The Hofkirche Lucerne, the Church of St Leodegar

The Hofkirche Lucerne, the Church of St Leodegar

One of the highlights of the Lilu festival is the light show and concerts which take place inside the Hofkirche, the Church of St. Leodegar. The church itself is also bathed in coloured lights and patterns too.

There are a variety of concerts so do check on the website below for full details.

It’s a “Son et Lumière” production and is truly amazing. Here are a few more photos of one of the previous light shows:

Since the late Middle Ages Lucerne has been known as the city of lights, and Lilu is an exhibition taking it back to its roots.

Some photos from the 2022 Light show at the Hofkirche

Lilu Light Festival Hofkirche Lucerne

Lilu Light Festival Hofkirche Lucerne

Lilu Light Festival Hofkirche Lucerne

Chateau Gütsch

Chateau Gütsch Lilu Festival

Even Chateau Gütsch was illuminated in a variety of colours throughout the evening when we were there.

Man In The Lake – LILU Light Festival

The man in the lake illumination was particularly striking!

Man In The Lake - LILU Light Festival 

Lilu Light Festival in Lucerne 12th – 22nd Jan 2023

Information:

When: 12th – 22nd January 2023

Time: Every evening from 6 to 10 PM

Where: In various locations all over Lucerne.

For more information visit the Lilu website here. 

See a short Youtube video here:

You can see a short Instagram video here. 

Photos courtesy of Lucerne Tourism and Carmen Sirboiu Photography

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page or our News Articles

Malcare WordPress Security