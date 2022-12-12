New Year Marathon Zurich – Neujahrsmarathon Zürich 2022 / 2023 Did you know that every year the Verein Neujahrsmarathon Zürich organise a New Year marathon which starts at midnight on New Year’s Eve in Zurich? So if you’ve already overdone the parties and looking to begin your New Year’s Resolutions, maybe this is more your cup of tea?

The adult’s Quarter, Half and Full Marathon and Team races all begin at midnight and as all categories start at the same time, it is possible to switch to a shorter distance during the race and be classified on the new distance if you so wish.

Kids 750m Race 10pm on 31st December

In addition there is also a Kids 750m run which starts at little earlier on New Year’s Eve, at 10pm.