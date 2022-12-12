Home » Sports » New Year Marathon Zurich – Neujahrsmarathon Zürich
Did you know that every year the Verein Neujahrsmarathon Zürich organise a New Year marathon which starts at midnight on New Year’s Eve in Zurich? So if you’ve already overdone the parties and looking to begin your New Year’s Resolutions, maybe this is more your cup of tea?

The adult’s Quarter, Half and Full Marathon and Team races all begin at midnight and as all categories start at the same time, it is possible to switch to a shorter distance during the race and be classified on the new distance if you so wish.

Kids 750m Race 10pm on 31st December

In addition there is also a Kids 750m run which starts at little earlier on New Year’s Eve, at 10pm.

The Course

The course consists of laps of 10.55 km with 19 m of incline per lap. All tracks are officially measured by IAAF and the course is 90% natural surface, 10% asphalt. All runners need to begin their last lap before 03h 45 in order to finish in time. The course is marked by signposts, barrier tape and flags but it is not illuminated, so it is recommended that you wear your own headlamps.

Time Keeping

Official time keeping and data processing is all undertaken by Datasport and is measured using electronic DataChips on your race bibs. Please remember to return your chip at the end of the race as anyone forgetting to return theirs after the race will be charged CHF 40.

Registration

Online registration closes on 27th December via Datasport. However, you can register on 31st December at the Sports Hall in Schlieren on 31st December from 7pm – 11pm.

Food, beverages

Warm drinks, water and snacks are available very 5 kilometres and Coca Cola is available every 10 kilometres.

Kids Run for Free

This year all runners from 3 to 14 years of age can take part in the Kids Run for free.

New Year Marathon Helpers

If you don’t want to run in the marathon, you are always welcome as a helper, sponsor, spectator. Thanks to our “Aktion 1+1”, runners who bring a helper with them can start for free at the Neujahrsmarathon Zürich!

Start and finish At Unterrohr Sports Halle Schlieren

Where: All races the start is at the Sports Hall «Unterrohr» in Schlieren.

When: 31st December – 1st January

For more Information check the Verein Neujahrsmarathon website here
or email them here: info@neujahrsmarathon.ch

New Year Marathon - NeuJahr Marathon Zurich

Press photos by www.AlphaPhoto.com

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

