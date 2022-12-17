New Year’s Eve Parties in Zurich

Clubs in Zurich Where You Can Celebrate the New Year

If you’re up for partying the New Year in in Zurich, check out these parties all over town.

Club X-tra

Caliente at Club X-tra – Doors open at 10pm. See more details of the Club X-tra party here.

Mascotte

Silvester Party at Mascotte in Bellevue- Doors open at 10pm with all types of music. See details of the Mascotte party here.

Kaufleuten

New Year Party at Kaufleuten Pelikanerplatz- Dance all night long to hits and party music. See details of the Kaufleuten party here.

Exil

Silvesterrock-Party at Exit near Schiffbau. Doors open 10pm. See details pf the Exit New Year party here.

Hive

The Hive club near Hardbrüxke will have all its floors open for New Year’s Eve and doors open at 10pm. See details the Hive party here.

Plaza

The Plaża Club in Badenerstrasse also has a New Year’s Party starting at 10pm. See details of the Plaza party here.

Kanzlei Club

The New Year bash at the Kanzlei Club begins at 11pm. See details of the Kanzlei party here.

Gonzo Club

The Gonzo Club in Langstrasse begins its New Year’s Party at 10pm. See details of the Gonzo Club New party here.

For more ideas on things to do in Zurihc for New Year – take a look here.

