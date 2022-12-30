The Colourful Niki de Saint Phalle Exhibition

at the Kunsthaus Zurich

Niki de St Phalle in Zurich Until 15th January 2023

Niki de Saint Phalle was born in 1930 and became one of the most important artists of the 20th century. She achieved worldwide acclaim for her “Nanas”, cheerful oversized women. However, there was a lot more to the artist than this group of work.

Niki de Saint Phalle’s work was much more far reaching as you can observe when visiting the exhibition in the Chipperfield wind of the Kunsthaus. Her works are multifaceted – eccentric, emotional, dark and brutal, humorous, enigmatic and always challenging. As well as the large-scale sculptures, de Saint Phalle drew and painted and was also involved in theatre, tv, film and architecture.

The retrospective at the Kunsthaus in Zurich features over 100 works by the artist and shows Niki de Saint Phalle’s versatility with her early assemblages, her action art and graphic art, the Nanas, the Tarot Garden and the large late sculptures. It’s a colourful and vibrant exhibition and definitely worth visiting.

Nike de Saint Phalle died in 2002 but her sculptures live on, one of the most famous ones being the “angel” at Zurich main station. You can find out about it here.

You can see a short video in German here:

Where: Kunsthaus Zurich

Address: Heimplatz 1/5, 8001 Zürich

When: Until 15th January 2023

Tickets: CHF 23

Visit the Kunsthaus website here.

