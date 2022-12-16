Home » Switzerland » The New Winter Village at The Chedi Andermatt
The New Winter Village at The Chedi Andermatt

The Chedi Andermatt has a great new attraction for its Winter guests this year. Instead of the usual ice skating rink they have created a little Winter Wonderland in the courtyard of the hotel.

The Winter Village as it is known is already open and is a beautiful wintery spot complete with fir trees, magical lighting, wooden chalets and outdoor wood burners.

With the snowy mountains above, the fir trees and the twinkling light all around, it’s the perfect place to enjoy an après-ski Apero or a drink before or after dinner.

The Swiss chalet is the ideal location to have a cosy cheese or meat fondue after a day on the slopes or enjoying the pure mountain air in Andermatt. Inside the wooden chalet is decorated in typical Swiss mountain style. There are blankets and cosy decorations and wooden tables and chairs adding to the the rustic, mountain vibe.

If it’s not food but relaxation on your mind,  you might want to try out the Finnish sauna, or go for a dip in the wood-fired hot tub. If you’re lucky it might even snow, simply adding to the magical experience.

So Many Winter Activities at the Hotel Chedi Andermatt

Lama Trek with Bristen Lama from the chedi in Andermatt

Even if you don’t ski, the hotel offers a great range of Winter activities for its guests. In addition to the fabulous spa and the gym and the Olympic and Zen swimming pools, there is everything available from Winter hiking, to snow shoeing and to trekking with lamas!

Lama Trek with Bristen Lama from the chedi in Andermatt

Whilst we were there we went for a Lama Trek with Bristen Lama and had a great time with these really cute animals.

Lama Trek with Bristen Lama from the chedi in Andermatt

So if you’re looking for a great destination this Winter the The Chedi with its Winter Village is such a beautiful place in a gorgeous luxury location.

Another place you might like to discover whilst at the Chedi is the world’s highest Japanese restaurant called “The Japanese by The Chedi” which is located right on the slopes in Andermatt. You can read all about this Michelin starred restaurant here.  

Address:Gotthardstrasse 4, 6490 Andermatt

Tel: 041 888 74 88
The Winter Village is open for the duration of the Winter Season.
For more information visit The Chedi Andermatt website here

