Top Reasons for a Ski Holiday in Tignes this Winter!

We’ve just been staying at the newly opened Club Med Resort in Tignes in France (more about this great resort which officially opens on 11th December to follow!) and as well as being impressed by the hotel and its facilities, we were also blown away by the skiing in the resort itself. So in this short article we’ve outlined some of the top reasons for a ski holiday in Tignes this Winter.

Tignes Location & Altitude: At around 2,200m, Tignes is one of the highest altitude ski resorts in Europe, and therefore if you’re looking for anywhere with guaranteed snow – this is the place to go! Indeed the Grande Motte Glacier, at 3458m, (photo above) usually offers skiing 11 months out of 12 months each year.

Connectivity in the Espace Killy Ski Area: The ski area which combines both Tignes and Val d’Isere is known for being one of the best ski areas in the world. It is widely known as “The Espace Killy” ski area, after the famous French ski champion “Jean-Claude Killy” who learnt to ski there, or more simply the Val d’sere – Tignes area. It is ideal for all levels of skier from beginners to advanced skiers with 300km of ski runs and 44km of cross-country skiing. In these two great skiing valleys there is something for everyone.

The Val d’Isère and Tignes ski area is located in the Tarentaise Valley, Savoie in the French Alps. Tignes has numerous lift connections with neighbouring Val d’Isère, and together they offer (in the winter season) a vast 300km of pistes, and caters for all abilities. There is also a fantastic range of, lift served, off-piste skiing. Another benefit of the altitude is that Tignes provides one of the longest winter seasons in Europe. In fact we skied there at the end of November and the 2022/23 season runs for a total of 22 weeks from 26th November 2022 to 1st May 2023!

Tignes – A collection of 4 Villages: Val Claret, Le Lac, Les Boisses & Les Brévières

The ski resort of Tignes connects a group of four villages; Val Claret and Le Lac (best for nightlife) and Les Boisses and Les Brévières (quieter). Club Med is located in Val Claret and offers a range of facilities. This high end all-inclusive is ideal for skiers who want to enjoy a total carefree holiday. The hotel provides the lift pass in the price, all food and drinks (*premium brands are chargeable) and

Each of the four villages have their own vibe, Le Lac is probably the central village and has the biggest beginners zone, so could be best for younger families. Val Claret has a vast range of mostly self-catered accommodation, some hotels and the all new Club Med Resort. Both are lively at aprèsski scene (including Loop Bar, Le Coffee, Couloir, Drop Zone and the Melting Pot) which runs late into the night. Les Boisses and Les Brévières are quieter and prettier, but access to the slopes of Val d’Isère l takes a little longer.

Le Panoramic – Highest Altitude Michelin Star Restaurant in the World in Tignes

There is a good choice of bars and restaurants on the slopes at Tignes. In fact, Le Panoramic Restaurant in Tignes is where the “highest altitude Michelin star restaurant in the world” is located at 3,032 m!

Overview of the Tignes / Vald’Isère Ski Area :

Altitude between 1550m and 3920m

A total of 300m of slopes: 26 black, 41 red, 67 blue, 20 green

2 Snow Parks

44km of CrossCountry

Tignes Ski Pass Prices:

From 17th December 2022 to 1st May 2023 the one day rate for Tignes is 50 Euros and 55 Euros for Tignes & Val d’Isère. Buying a 6 day pass and get day 7 for free plus free access to the Lagon Swimming Pool. For details and ticket bookings go to https://www.skipass-tignes.com/en/

Tignes Piste Map

The piste map can be downloaded here. An interactive piste map is also available on the Tignes website.

So Many Winter Sport to Enjoy in Tignes

In addition to skiing there are so many other winter sports available in Tignes from snow shoeing to cross country skiing to glacier hiking and climbing in a glacier with a guide (more on this to follow) to para-skiing to ice diving.

Where to Stay in Tignes

Club Med Tignes

We stayed at the brand new Club Med Tignes and we can highly recommend it. It is a high end all inclusive hotel and perfect for individuals, couples, families and groups. As well as in / out skiing (which is such an advantage) it offers a range of high quality facilities. It also offers plenty to do even if you don’t ski.

Their facilities include:

High quality, modern accommodation with all mod cons, excellent wifi, plenty of sockets and USB/C charging points

2 restaurants and all inclusive menus with plenty of choice

All inclusive drinks (except for premium brands which are charged separately )

Sothys Spa Facilities

Swimming pool, sauna and steam

Yoga and exercise classes for all levels

Kids Club

FREE ski pass

integrated ski hire facilities in the

a customised service so you can have all your kit waiting for you in your locker when you arrive

very friendly and helpful staff

Where: Club Med Tignes, Av. de la Grande Motte, 73320 Tignes, France

Tel: +33 1 76 70 88 10

Please note that Club Med Tignes is open from 11th December 2022 but is already open for bookings.

Website: You can find all the details of Club Med Tignes here.

