Westside Story Theater 11 Zurich 17th – 29th Jan 2023

Two Gangs. One Love.

Photo courtesy of Theater 11 Zurich

Westside Story Theater 11 Zurich

A thrilling new production of Westside Story will be taking place in Zurich from 17th – 29th January at Theater 11 in Zurich. Watching the show you will be whisked you away to New York and its Upper West Side. There you will find rival street gangs fighting their enemies, lots of passion and energy and of course a good old fashioned love affair which has such high hopes, but tragically fails.

Photo courtesy of Theater 11 Zurich

The new production is paired with the legendary original choreography. You will of course recognise all the famous songs by Leonard Bernstein – Maria, Somewhere, America – all set to the outstanding choreography by Jerome Robbins. A classic musical you won’t want to miss! This new production of West Side Story is a timeless and entertaining musical which has lasting appeal. So why not book your ticket and secure your seat?

Win One of 2 Pairs of Tickets to Westside Story Zurich

Why not enter our contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets to Westside Story in Zurich on Tuesday, 17th January 2023 at 19.30pm at Theater 11 Zürich.

a) your full name b) the word Westside in the subject line and c) if you don’t subscribe to our weekly “What’s On” newsletter, please do so below: To enter simply email us here withyour full namethe wordin the subject line and c) if you don’t subscribe to our weekly “What’s On” newsletter, please do so below:

Subscribe to Blog via Email

The draw will take place on 12th January by random number selector and the winners will be informed shortly afterwards. Please note the tickets are only valid for Tuesday, 17th January 2023 at 19.30pm at Theater 11 Zürich.

Good luck!

Westside Story Zurich When: 17th – 29th Jan 2023 Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich Tel: 044 265 56 10

Language: English original version

https://youtube.com/watch?v=qwtO7BEUxfg&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE

Ticket Prices:

Category 1: from CHF 129.90

Category 2: from CHF 119.90

Category 3: from CHF 99.90

Category 4: from CHF 79.90

Category 5: from CHF 59.60

Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (incl. intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

*** Articles You May Like ***

******************************