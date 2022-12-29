Home » Arts and Entertainment » Westside Story Theater 11 Zurich 17th – 29th Jan 2023
Westside Story Theater 11 Zurich 17th – 29th Jan 2023

Win One of 2 Pairs of Tickets to Westside Story Zurich

by newinzurich
Two Gangs. One Love.

Westside Story Theater 11 Zurich

A thrilling new production of Westside Story will be taking place in Zurich from 17th – 29th January at Theater 11 in Zurich. Watching the show you will be whisked you away to New York and its Upper West Side. There you will find rival street gangs fighting their enemies, lots of passion and energy and of course a good old fashioned love affair which has such high hopes, but tragically fails.
The new production is paired with the legendary original choreography. You will of course recognise all the famous songs by Leonard Bernstein – Maria, Somewhere, America – all set to the outstanding choreography by Jerome Robbins. A classic musical you won’t want to miss! This new production of West Side Story is a timeless and entertaining musical which has lasting appeal. So why not book your ticket and secure your seat?

 

Win One of 2 Pairs of Tickets to Westside Story Zurich

Why not enter our contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets to Westside Story in Zurich on Tuesday, 17th January 2023 at 19.30pm at Theater 11 Zürich.
To enter simply email us here with a) your full name b) the word Westside in the subject line and c) if you don’t subscribe to our weekly “What’s On” newsletter, please do so below:

The draw will take place on 12th January by random number selector and the winners will be informed shortly afterwards. Please note the tickets are only valid for Tuesday, 17th January 2023 at 19.30pm at Theater 11 Zürich.
Good luck!

When: 17th – 29th Jan 2023

Where:  Theater 11,  Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Tel: 044 265 56 10
Language: English original version
https://youtube.com/watch?v=qwtO7BEUxfg&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE

Ticket Prices:

Category 1: from CHF 129.90
Category 2: from CHF 119.90
Category 3: from CHF 99.90
Category 4: from CHF 79.90
Category 5: from CHF 59.60
Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (incl. intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start

Visit the website here for more information 

