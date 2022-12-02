What’s On In Zurich Beginning of December 2022

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The countdown to Christmas is really underway! You can check all the top Christmas events in Zurich here and look at individual happenings like the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree and the pedal-powered Christmas tree at Zurich HB here. The Christmas Pyramid is in place at Stadelhofen and for the World Cup football fans there are a number of public viewing places all over Zurich. Secret Dinner Zurich continues with the theme "Cabaret Dekadent" and The5 Culinary Event is on too. Don't forget the amazing Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December. Another place you might like to visit is the amazing Zauberpark Light Installation at Zurich Airport. Also this Sunday 4th December is the second of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays – so most shops are open in Zurich this Sunday from 11am – 6pm. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here. And just a reminder if you haven't already – don't forget to make sure you have your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months.

Please do check out our very special Advent Calendar which runs from 1st – 12th December! We have fabulous prizes to be won each day! See details here.

Things Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of December 2022

GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH: Check out our Guide to the key Christmas Events in Zurich. Take a look at the top Christmas events here.

GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: If you love Christmas Markets check out our Christmas Market Guide which you can find here.

SAMICHLAUSSCHSWIMMEN – SANTA SWIMMING IN THE LIMMAT 4th DEC: If you’re brave (or maybe mad!!) you will have already registered for this amazing event! It takes places on Sunday at 1:30pm at Flussbad Oberer Letten, Lettensteg 10, 8037. Find out all about it here.

SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 4th DEC: It’s the second of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays this Sunday 4th December – so most shops are open in Zurich this Sunday from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.

ZAUBERPARK ZURICH AIRPORT UNTIL 11th DEC : How about a trip to the magical “Zauberpark” at Zurich Airport. As well as beautiful light projections there is a program of music concerts as well as great food and drink. There’s even a special kiddies’ program. Find out all about it here.

AWC CHRISTMAS MARKET 11th DEC: The AWC Christmas Market is taking place in Zurich on Sunday 11th December and NewInZurich’s photographer, Carmen Sirboiu will be taking Christmas family portraits! Find out all about the AWC here.

KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 21st December – find out all about it here.

THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Singing Christmas Tree is one of our favourite Christmas events in Zurich and it begins on 24th November at Wedmühleplatz in Zurich, just off Bahnhofstrasse and continues until 23rd December. Read all about it here.

THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN TILL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid in Stadelhofen is back selling Glühwein, Raclette and lots of cheer. Read all about it here.

IRISH CELTIC DANCING SHOW THEATER 11 ZURICH 29th – 31st DEC: If you’re a fan of Irish dancing don’t miss this amazing show Irish Celtic Dancing which is on from 29th – 31st December 2022. Read all about it here.

THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.

THE MÄRLITRAM CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TRAM: The Märlitram Christmas Children’s Tram is back in Zurich and tickets are now available to book online. Read all about it and see details here. LUCY LIGHTS IN ZURICH: The Lucy Christmas Lights are now on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich every evening but due to the energy situation they are being switched off at 11pm each evening. Read all about the Lucy lights here.