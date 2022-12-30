What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2023

Wishing you a fabulous New Year! Thank you so much for following NewInZurich and for supporting us throughout the year. We would also like to thank all the great companies and advertisers we have worked with and everyone who had helped us during 2022. It is very much appreciated. We hope to bring you more exciting ideas in 2023 – so do stay tuned! For New Year’s Eve we have plenty of suggestions – so take a look here.

And if you haven’t been aready, the Illuminarium continues until 30th December and the Circus Conelli ends on 31st December. Also ending on 31st December is the Irish Celtic Dance Show.

ENTERTAINING OVER THE HOLIDAYS – ORDER COOKED TURKEY / GOOSE TILL 5th JAN: If you’re still entertaining over the festive period you may well find the this great hassle free idea of use! You can order a cooked turkey (or goose) with all the trimmings from Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. It’s the perfect way to enjoy a relaxed meal with family or friends without any cooking worries! You need to order 48 hours in advance and the last date for ordering is 5th January and last day for pick up is 8th Jan. There are also various side dishes available. See details here.

*** Contest ***

WIN ONE OF 2 PAIRS OF TICKETS TO WESTSIDE STORY ON 17th JAN: A new production of Westside Story is taking place in English in Zurich from 17th – 29th January. We have 2 pairs of tickets to be won for this great classic! See all the details and enter here up until 12 midnight on 12th Jan.

DISCOUNT CODES

MADAMESUM DUMPLINGS DISCOUNT CODE: Use discount code NEWINZURICH15 to get 15% off your next order of delicious Madamesum dumplings. We tried them recently and loved them! The code is valid until 28th February 2023.

WYSSMÜLLER FONDUES: How about a delicious Fondue from Fondue Wyssmüller? Buy online with 20% discount using code HCUHK5RP The fondue packets are top quality and they also freeze very well – so it’s a good opportunity to get stocked up for Winter!

NEWORCHARD VEGAN LEATHER BOOTS: Once you’ve tried them you won’t want to take them off! Take a look here and use code Christina15 to get 15% of your super soft Winter boots!

VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of two Zurich and Zermatt prints. Please note we have sorted out the Paypal only payment problem and you can now use credit cards for payment too. Apologies for the earlier inconvenience! See details of the posters here.

Things Things To Do In Zurich For New Year 2023

NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS 2022 / 2023: If you are looking for ideas on things to do in and around Zurich this New Year’s Eve, take a look at what to do in Zurich to celebrate New Year’s Eve here.

ILLUMINARIUM AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH ON UNTIL 30th DEC: Don’t miss this great new Christmas tradition in Zurich – the Illuminarium in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum. Entry to the courtyard is FREE and the shows are ticketed. Read all about it here.

CHRISTMAS TREE EXHIBITION AT WASSERKIRCHE ZURICH TILL 31st DEC: There is an exhibition of Christmas Trees at the Wasserkirche in Zurich. It’s on from Tuesday till Sunday 2pm – 6pm, until 31st December.

TODD WILLIAMSON & FRANK TEUFEL EXHIBITION AT QUEENS GALLERY TILL 31st DEC: Read all about Angie’s encounter with American artist Todd Williamson at Queens Kunstgallerie in Zurich. Todd’s exhibition continues until 31st December. Read all about it here.

THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.

See a short Instagram Reel of Conelli Circus Red Top here

PROGRAM OUTLINE FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE IN ZURICH 31st DEC/1st JAN: On New Year’s Eve in Zurich there church bells start ringing out the old year from 11.40pm -11.58pm and then at 00.19 the lights go out. At twenty past midnight exactly the fireworks begin until 00.35. See the full details here.

DINNER FOR ONE – THE NEW YEAR’S EVE CLASSIC: Have you ever watched the classic “Dinner for One” on New Year’s Eve? Find out all about it here.

SHOP NEW YEAR OPENING HOURS: New Year falls on a Sunday this year so the shops will be closed as usual. On Saturday 31st most shops will be open but many will close early. On 2nd January most shops will be open. In fact on 2nd January there will be “Night Shopping” in Zurich from 9am – 7pm? See details here.

SILVESTERCHLAUS CELEBRATIONS 31st DEC (& 13th JAN): If you fancy going to Appenzell to see the Silvesterchlaus celebrations (picture above) they take place on 31st Dec and 13th January, celebrating New Year’s Day according to the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations take place in Urnäsch and also in Schwellbrunn, Hundwil, Herisau, Stein, Teufen and Waldstadt. You can find out all about the Silvesterklaus celebrations here.

NEW YEAR’S DAY PIG RACES KLOSTERS 1st JAN: If you happen to be in Klosters on New Year’s Day don’t miss the annual New Year’s Day pig races – Hotschrennen. The races take place in the town from 3pm till 6pm.

SWISS ORCHESTRA NEW YEAR CONCERT KUNSTHAUS 2nd JAN: The Swiss Orchestra “Belle Epoque Suisse” concert with music by Hans Huber, Joseph Lauber, Richard Strauss, Gustav Mahler and more. Soloperformances by Franziska Heinzen, Alexander Boldachev and Sherniyaz Mussakhan. Swiss Orchestra conducted by Lena-Lisa Wüstendörfer! Ticket details here.

ZAUBERWALD LENZERHEIDE 16th DEC – 4th JAN: A similar format to the Zauberpark at Zurich Airport with lots of art installations and concerts every evening, but this time in a forest in Lenzerheide. See details of Zauberwald here.

ORDER YOUR COOKED TURKEY & TRIMMINGS FROM PARK HYATT UNTIL 5th JAN: Enjoy your festivities without the hassle of cooking! Order a cooked turkey (or goose) and all the trimmings from the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. You can choose from a variety of sides and even Stollen for dessert. 48 hours required for the Take Away Turkey / Goose and you can order everything online. You can read all about this great service here. See all the details of what you can order here.

VINS VAUDOIS TERRAVIN WINES FOR YOUR FESTIVITIES: If you’re looking for some great Swiss wines to go with your festivities over the New Year, you might be interested in checking out the wines from the Vins Vaudois and Terravin wine tasting contest which was held at the Widder Hotel in Zurich recently. The wines are great value and definitely worth ordering. Read all about these great Swiss wines here.

LUCY LIGHTS IN ZURICH CONTINUE UNTIL 6TH JAN: The Lucy Christmas Lights remain on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich until 6th January. Read all about the Lucy lights here.