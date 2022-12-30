What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2023
Wishing you a fabulous New Year! Thank you so much for following NewInZurich and for supporting us throughout the year. We would also like to thank all the great companies and advertisers we have worked with and everyone who had helped us during 2022. It is very much appreciated. We hope to bring you more exciting ideas in 2023 – so do stay tuned! For New Year’s Eve we have plenty of suggestions – so take a look here.
And if you haven’t been aready, the Illuminarium continues until 30th December and the Circus Conelli ends on 31st December. Also ending on 31st December is the Irish Celtic Dance Show.
ENTERTAINING OVER THE HOLIDAYS – ORDER COOKED TURKEY / GOOSE TILL 5th JAN: If you’re still entertaining over the festive period you may well find the this great hassle free idea of use! You can order a cooked turkey (or goose) with all the trimmings from Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. It’s the perfect way to enjoy a relaxed meal with family or friends without any cooking worries! You need to order 48 hours in advance and the last date for ordering is 5th January and last day for pick up is 8th Jan. There are also various side dishes available. See details here.
WIN ONE OF 2 PAIRS OF TICKETS TO WESTSIDE STORY ON 17th JAN: A new production of Westside Story is taking place in English in Zurich from 17th – 29th January.
Things Things To Do In Zurich For New Year 2023
NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS 2022 / 2023: If you are looking for ideas on things to do in and around Zurich this New Year’s Eve, take a look at what to do in Zurich to celebrate New Year’s Eve here.
ILLUMINARIUM AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH ON UNTIL 30th DEC: Don’t miss this great new Christmas tradition in Zurich – the Illuminarium in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum. Entry to the courtyard is FREE and the shows are ticketed. Read all about it here.
CHRISTMAS TREE EXHIBITION AT WASSERKIRCHE ZURICH TILL 31st DEC: There is an exhibition of Christmas Trees at the Wasserkirche in Zurich. It’s on from Tuesday till Sunday 2pm – 6pm, until 31st December.
TODD WILLIAMSON & FRANK TEUFEL EXHIBITION AT QUEENS GALLERY TILL 31st DEC: Read all about Angie’s encounter with American artist Todd Williamson at Queens Kunstgallerie in Zurich. Todd’s exhibition continues until 31st December. Read all about it here.
THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.
See a short Instagram Reel of Conelli Circus Red Top here
PROGRAM OUTLINE FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE IN ZURICH 31st DEC/1st JAN: On New Year’s Eve in Zurich there church bells start ringing out the old year from 11.40pm -11.58pm and then at 00.19 the lights go out. At twenty past midnight exactly the fireworks begin until 00.35. See the full details here.
DINNER FOR ONE – THE NEW YEAR’S EVE CLASSIC: Have you ever watched the classic “Dinner for One” on New Year’s Eve? Find out all about it here.
SHOP NEW YEAR OPENING HOURS: New Year falls on a Sunday this year so the shops will be closed as usual. On Saturday 31st most shops will be open but many will close early. On 2nd January most shops will be open. In fact on 2nd January there will be “Night Shopping” in Zurich from 9am – 7pm? See details here.
SILVESTERCHLAUS CELEBRATIONS 31st DEC (& 13th JAN): If you fancy going to Appenzell to see the Silvesterchlaus celebrations (picture above) they take place on 31st Dec and 13th January, celebrating New Year’s Day according to the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations take place in Urnäsch and also in Schwellbrunn, Hundwil, Herisau, Stein, Teufen and Waldstadt. You can find out all about the Silvesterklaus celebrations here.
NEW YEAR’S DAY PIG RACES KLOSTERS 1st JAN: If you happen to be in Klosters on New Year’s Day don’t miss the annual New Year’s Day pig races – Hotschrennen. The races take place in the town from 3pm till 6pm.
SWISS ORCHESTRA NEW YEAR CONCERT KUNSTHAUS 2nd JAN: The Swiss Orchestra “Belle Epoque Suisse” concert with music by Hans Huber, Joseph Lauber, Richard Strauss, Gustav Mahler and more. Soloperformances by Franziska Heinzen, Alexander Boldachev and Sherniyaz Mussakhan. Swiss Orchestra conducted by Lena-Lisa Wüstendörfer! Ticket details here.
ZAUBERWALD LENZERHEIDE 16th DEC – 4th JAN: A similar format to the Zauberpark at Zurich Airport with lots of art installations and concerts every evening, but this time in a forest in Lenzerheide. See details of Zauberwald here.
ORDER YOUR COOKED TURKEY & TRIMMINGS FROM PARK HYATT UNTIL 5th JAN: Enjoy your festivities without the hassle of cooking! Order a cooked turkey (or goose) and all the trimmings from the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. You can choose from a variety of sides and even Stollen for dessert. 48 hours required for the Take Away Turkey / Goose and you can order everything online. You can read all about this great service here. See all the details of what you can order here.
VINS VAUDOIS TERRAVIN WINES FOR YOUR FESTIVITIES: If you’re looking for some great Swiss wines to go with your festivities over the New Year, you might be interested in checking out the wines from the Vins Vaudois and Terravin wine tasting contest which was held at the Widder Hotel in Zurich recently. The wines are great value and definitely worth ordering. Read all about these great Swiss wines here.
LUCY LIGHTS IN ZURICH CONTINUE UNTIL 6TH JAN: The Lucy Christmas Lights remain on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich until 6th January. Read all about the Lucy lights here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 8th JAN: A new exhibition has recently opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 12th – 22nd JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.
WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD 16th – 21st JANUARY: The World Snow Festival is back in Grindelwald from 16th – 22nd January. See all the details here.
WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 17th – 29th JAN 2023 – WIN TICKETS!: If you’re a fan of Westside Story why enter our contest to win tickets. We have 2 pairs of tickets for the show on 17th January at 7.30pm. The show is all in English. See details here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 20th – 28th JAN: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January are now on sale. Find out more here.
EARLY LANGUAGE LEARNING TALK AND OPEN HOUSE AT CHILDREN FIRST SAT 21st JANUARY 2023: Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun activities for children ages 0-7 and sign up for a talk for parents about “Early Language Learning” by Monica Shah including strategies that will help you plan your children’s language learning in and around Zurich. Please see details here.
EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG TILL END JAN : Eko333 (Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery and the Vernissage took place on December 7th 2022. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.
KLIMT’S KÜSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience. Find out all about it here.
5 THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH ON A DATE NIGHT: Amy offers some suggestions on places to go to in Zurich on a night out without breaking the bank. See details here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are back on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Find out all about where you can go ice skating in Zurich. Please note due to the energy crisis it’s not taking place at the Wienachtsmarkt in front of the Opera. Take a look here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
THE CLUB MED LUXURY ALL INCLUSIVE SKI RESORT IN TIGNES: Take a look at what’s included in the brand new Club Med Tignes Ski Resort. It’s perfect for families, singles, couples and groups and it designed for skiers and non skiers alike, with so many fun sports and activities and amazing food. Take a look at the new Club Med Tignes resort here.
Check out this short Instagram Reel with some impressions of Club Med Tignes:
VISIT TIGNES FOR SKI FUN AND MORE: The other week we went skiing in Tignes in France and stayed at the brand new Club Med Tignes before it officially opened on 11th December. Find out all about this high altitude resort which is one of the most ski-sure resorts in Europe !
WINTER VILLAGE AT THE CHEDI ANDERMATT: The luxury hotel The Chedi Andermatt this year has a new attraction – a beautiful Winter Village in the courtyard of the hotel. It’s the perfect place for an après-ski drinks or a cosy dinner in their chalet. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWAD: Grindelwald is always a perfect place to visit all year long, but with all the snow in Winter it is especially magical with the views from the First Cliff Walk. Read all about it here.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET! The fondue season is well underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
