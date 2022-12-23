What’s On In Zurich Christmas 2022 and Beyond

Wishing you a wonderful Christmas! Unfortunately it doesn’t look like a white one as all the recent snow has made a rapid retreat. Take look at these shots of China Gardens in the snow to get a feel for what it looked like. Most Christmas events finish on 23rd or 24th December – but you can check the exact dates for the top Christmas events in Zurich here. The Illuminarium, however, continues until 30th December and the Circus Conelli ends on 31st December.

See details of the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree and the pedal-powered Christmas tree at Zurich HB here. The Lichterschwimmen took place on the Limmat on Thursday. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.

ENTERTAINING OVER THE HOLIDAYS – ORDER COOKED TURKEY / GOOSE TILL 8th JAN: Have you got your turkey or goose? Hopefully you have all your festive shopping under way but if you’re still looking for a turkey or goose why not go for the hassle free option and order a cooked turkey (or goose) with all the trimmings from Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich? It’s the perfect way to enjoy a relaxed celebration without any cooking worries! You need to order 48 hours in advance and there are various side dishes available. See details here.

*** Contest ***

WIN ONE OF 2 PAIRS OF TICKETS TO IRISH CELTIC SHOW 31st DEC: The Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland Show is on at Theater 11 in Zurich from 29th – 31st December. We have 2 pairs of tickets to be won for this great Irish dancing show on 31st December. See all the details and enter here.

DISCOUNT CODES

WYSSMÜLLER FONDUES: How about a delicious Fondue from Fondue Wyssmüller? Buy online with 20% discount using code HCUHK5RP The fondue packets are top quality and they also freeze very well – so it’s a good opportunity to get stocked up for Winter!

MADAMESUM DUMPLINGS DISCOUNT CODE: Use discount code NEWINZURICH15 to get 15% off your next order of delicious Madamesum dumplings. We tried them recently and loved them! The code is valid until 28th February 2023.

BABYLISS DISCOUNT CODE: If you’re looking to purchase any hairstyling accessory from BaByliss use code: EVENT20ZH (valid until 30th December) to get 20% discount off any online purchases on www.BaByliss.ch

NEWORCHARD VEGAN LEATHER BOOTS: Once you’ve tried them you won’t want to take them off! Take a look here and use code Christina15 to get 15% of your super soft Winter boots!

VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of two Zurich and one Zermatt prints. Special offer! Free postage at the moment! Please note we have sorted out the Paypal only payment problem and you can now use credit cards for payment too. Apologies for the earlier inconvenience! See details of the posters here.

Things Things To Do In Zurich Christmas 2022 and Beyond

LAST DAYS OF CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH: See the dates of the key Christmas Events in Zurich. Take a look at the top Christmas events here.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: Check out our Christmas Market Guide which you can find here.

THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE ENDS 23rd DEC: The Singing Christmas Tree is one of our favourite Christmas events in Zurich and it finishes 23rd December. Don’t know what it is? You can see a video of one of the choirs here. And here you can read all about the Singing Christmas Tree.

THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN TILL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid in Stadelhofen selling Glühwein and Raclette ends on 24th. Read all about it here.

ZAUBERWALD LENZERHEIDE 16th DEC – 4th JAN: A similar format to the Zauberpark at Zurich Airport with lots of art installations and concerts every evening, but this time in a forest in Lenzerheide. See details of Zauberwald here.

THE MÄRLITRAM CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TRAM ENDS 24th DEC: The Märlitram Christmas Children’s Tram runs its final journeys on 24th December. Read all about it and see details here.