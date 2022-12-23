What’s On In Zurich Christmas 2022 and Beyond
Wishing you a wonderful Christmas! Unfortunately it doesn’t look like a white one as all the recent snow has made a rapid retreat. Take look at these shots of China Gardens in the snow to get a feel for what it looked like. Most Christmas events finish on 23rd or 24th December – but you can check the exact dates for the top Christmas events in Zurich here. The Illuminarium, however, continues until 30th December and the Circus Conelli ends on 31st December.
See details of the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree and the pedal-powered Christmas tree at Zurich HB here. The Lichterschwimmen took place on the Limmat on Thursday. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.
ENTERTAINING OVER THE HOLIDAYS – ORDER COOKED TURKEY / GOOSE TILL 8th JAN: Have you got your turkey or goose? Hopefully you have all your festive shopping under way but if you’re still looking for a turkey or goose why not go for the hassle free option and order a cooked turkey (or goose) with all the trimmings from Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich? It’s the perfect way to enjoy a relaxed celebration without any cooking worries! You need to order 48 hours in advance and there are various side dishes available. See details here.
WIN ONE OF 2 PAIRS OF TICKETS TO IRISH CELTIC SHOW 31st DEC: The Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland Show is on at Theater 11 in Zurich from 29th – 31st December.
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of two Zurich and one Zermatt prints.
Things Things To Do In Zurich Christmas 2022 and Beyond
LAST DAYS OF CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH: See the dates of the key Christmas Events in Zurich. Take a look at the top Christmas events here.
CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: Check out our Christmas Market Guide which you can find here.
THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE ENDS 23rd DEC: The Singing Christmas Tree is one of our favourite Christmas events in Zurich and it finishes 23rd December. Don’t know what it is? You can see a video of one of the choirs here. And here you can read all about the Singing Christmas Tree.
THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN TILL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid in Stadelhofen selling Glühwein and Raclette ends on 24th. Read all about it here.
ZAUBERWALD LENZERHEIDE 16th DEC – 4th JAN: A similar format to the Zauberpark at Zurich Airport with lots of art installations and concerts every evening, but this time in a forest in Lenzerheide. See details of Zauberwald here.
THE MÄRLITRAM CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TRAM ENDS 24th DEC: The Märlitram Christmas Children’s Tram runs its final journeys on 24th December. Read all about it and see details here.
LUCY LIGHTS IN ZURICH CONTINUE UNTIL 6TH JAN: The Lucy Christmas Lights are now on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich every evening but due to the energy situation they are being switched off at 11pm each evening. Read all about the Lucy lights here.
CHRISTMAS MARKETS OVER THE BORDER IN GERMANY: If you fancy a trip over the border in the land that invented Christmas Markers, Germany, why not take a look at this list as some markets continue beyond Christmas. Take a look at these German Christmas Market ideas here.
ORDER YOUR COOKED TURKEY & TRIMMINGS FROM PARK HYATT: Enjoy Christmas (or New Year) without the hassle of cooking! Order a cooked turkey (or goose) and all the trimmings from the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. You can choose from a variety of sides and even Stollen for dessert. 48 hours required for the Take Away Turkey / Goose and you can order everything online. You can read all about this great service here. See all the details of what you can order here.
VINS VAUDOIS TERRAVIN WINES FOR YOUR FESTIVITIES: If you’re looking for some great Swiss wines to go with your festivities over Christmas and New Year, you might be interested in checking out the wines from the Vins Vaudois and Terravin wine tasting contest which was held at the Widder Hotel in Zurich recently. The wines are great value and definitely worth ordering for the holidays. Read all about these great Swiss wines here.
HOTEL NÖEL ZURICH CHRISTMAS PARADOX ENDS 26th DEC: How about a really unique overnight stay in Zurich in a room full of art painted by an artist? Hotel Nöel and its Christmas Paradox runs from 25th November to 26th December in Zurich. It offers you the opportunity to stay in a very special hotel room (there are a choice of 10 hotels) which has been transformed into a mini art gallery! Each room is designed by a specific artist and you can find out all about Hotel Nöel and Christmas Paradox here.
LAST MINUTE CHRISTMAS PRESENT IDEAS: Still looking for a Christmas gift for a loved one? Take a look at some great ideas for Christmas Gifts here.
ILLUMINARIUM AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH ON UNTIL 30th DEC: Don’t miss this great new Christmas tradition in Zurich – the Illuminarium in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum. Entry to the courtyard is FREE and the shows are ticketed. Read all about it here.
CHRISTMAS TREE EXHIBITION AT WASSERKIRCHE ZURICH TILL 31st DEC: There is an exhibition of Christmas Trees at the Wasserkirche in Zurich. It’s on from Tuesday till Sunday 2pm – 6pm, until 31st December. At 6pm on 14th December they will be auctioning off the trees for a good cause and there is an apéro from 5pm.
TODD WILLIAMSON & FRANK TEUFEL EXHIBITION AT QUEENS GALLERY TILL 31st DEC: Read all about Angie’s encounter with American artist Todd Williamson at Queens Kunstgallerie in Zurich. Todd’s exhibition continues until 31st December. Read all about it here.
THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.
NEW YEAR’S EVE IN ZURICH 31st DEC/1st JAN: On New Year’s Eve in Zurich there church bells start ringing out the old year from 11.40pm -. 11.58pm and then at 00.19 the lights go out. At twenty past midnight exactly the fireworks begin until 00.35.
SILVESTERCHLAUS CELEBRATIONS 31st DEC & 13th JAN: If you fancy going to Appenzell to see the Silvesterchlaus celebrations they take place on 31st Dec and 13th January, celebrating New Year’s Day according to the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations take place in Urnäsch and also in Schwellbrunn, Hundwil, Herisau, Stein, Teufen and Waldstadt. You can find out all about the Silvesterklaus celebrations here.
NEW YEAR’S DAY PIG RACES KLOSTERS 1st JAN: If you happen to be in Kloster on New Year’s Day don’t miss the annual New Year’s Day pig races – Hotschrennen. The races take place in the town from 3pm till 6pm.
SWISS ORCHESTRA NEW YEAR CONCERT KUNSTHAUS 2nd JAN: The Swiss Orchestra “Belle Epoque Suisse” concert with music by Hans Huber, Joseph Lauber, Richard Strauss, Gustav Mahler and more. Soloperformances by Franziska Heinzen, Alexander Boldachev and Sherniyaz Mussakhan. Swiss Orchestra conducted by Lena-Lisa Wüstendörfer! Ticket details here.
LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 12th – 22nd JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.
WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD 16th – 21st JANUARY: The World Snow Festival is back in Grindelwald from 16th – 22nd January. See all the details here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 8th JAN: A new exhibition has recently opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station (see photo above). The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
KLIMT’S KÜSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience. Find out all about it here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 20th – 28th JAN: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January are now on sale. Find out more here.
EARLY LANGUAGE LEARNING TALK AND OPEN HOUSE AT CHILDREN FIRST SAT 21st JANUARY 2023: Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun activities for children ages 0-7 and sign up for a talk for parents about “Early Language Learning” by Monica Shah including strategies that will help you plan your children’s language learning in and around Zurich. Please see details here.
WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 17th – 29th JAN 2023: If you’re a fan of Westside Story why not book tickets for it when it comes to Theater 11 in Zurich in January? The songs are in English and the narration is in German. See details here.
EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG TILL END JAN : Eko333 (Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery and the Vernissage took place on December 7th 2022. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.
5 THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH ON A DATE NIGHT: Amy offers some suggestions on places to go to in Zurich on a night out without breaking the bank. See details here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are back on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Find out all about where you can go ice skating in Zurich. Please note due to the energy crisis it’s not taking place at the Wienachtsmarkt in front of the Opera. Take a look here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
VISIT TIGNES FOR SKI FUN AND MORE: The other week we went skiing in Tignes in France and stayed at the brand new Club Med Tignes which officially opens on 11th December. Find out all about this high altitude resort which is one of the most ski-sure resorts in Europe !
FANCY A THALASSOTHERAPY SPA BREAK IN ST MALO? Last year I visited the fabulous Grand Hotel des Thermes in St Malo (photo above) and enjoyed a wonderful Thalassotherapy break. Find out all about it here.
WINTER VILLAGE AT THE CHEDI ANDERMATT: The luxury hotel The Chedi Andermatt this year has a new attraction – a beautiful Winter Village in the courtyard of the hotel. It’s the perfect place for an après-ski drinks or a cosy dinner in their chalet. Read all about it here.
MONTREUX NOEL CHRISTMAS MARKET ENDS24th DEC: How about a trip to the famous Montreux Noel Christmas Market where you can see Santa whizzing through the sky on his sledge – do catch him on or before 24th December! Find out more here.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
THE GREENERY POP UP IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 31ST DEC! You may remember we visited The Greenery pop up restaurant in Zurich last year. Well the great news is that it’s back again for 2023! Read all about our experience there last year.
THE PARK HYATT WINTER FOREST IS OPEN UNTIL 24th DEC: Why not enjoy a delicious Raclette or Goulash and wine at Parky Hyatt’s newly opened Winter Forest in the heart of Zurich? Open Monday to Friday and on Sunday. Read all about it here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET NOW OPEN! The fondue season is just getting underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has just opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
A WONDERFUL BREAK AT HOTEL PRECISE TALE SEEHOF IN DAVOS: How about a break in the mountains at the wonderful Hotel Precise Tale Seehof (photo above) in beautiful Davos. Find out all about it here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
NEED A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE IN ZURICH?
If you're looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about a beautiful print of Zurich?
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
