What’s On In Zurich Mid December 2022 Onwards
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Zurich has had its first snowfall of the season and more snow is apparently on the way! You can check all the top Christmas events in Zurich here and don’t forget it’s your last chance to visit the amazing Zauberpark Light Installation at Zurich Airport which ends on the evening of Sunday 11th December.
You can see all the other Zurich events like the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree and the pedal-powered Christmas tree at Zurich HB here. The Christmas Pyramid is providing Glühwein, Raclette and good cheer at Stadelhofen and there is Kernzenziehen candle making for all the family at Bürkliplatz.
For the World Cup football fans there are a number of public viewing places all over Zurich. Secret Dinner Zurich continues until 17th December and The5 Culinary Event is continues till 18th. Don’t forget the amazing Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December. No Sunday Shopping this weekend (next on 18th Dec) but instead the Silvesterlauf Christmas run is taking place in Zurich -on Sunday 11th (and there are still some places available for late registrations) – so be aware that some of the roads will be barred from traffic. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here. And just a reminder if you haven’t already – don’t forget to make sure you have your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months.
Things Things To Do In Zurich Mid December 2022 Onwards
LAST CHANCE TO VISIT THE ZAUBERPARK ART INSTALLATIONS (ABOVE) UNTIL 11th DEC: The Zauberpark at the Circle at zurich Airport full beautiful art installations closes on Sunday 11th December. As well as seeing the beautiful light installations your ticket also includes entry to a different concert each night. Entry to the installations alone is available from 9pm each evening. See all the details of the Zauberpark here.
GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH: Check out our Guide to the key Christmas Events in Zurich. Take a look at the top Christmas events here.
GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: If you love Christmas Markets check out our Christmas Market Guide which you can find here.
KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 21st December – find out all about it here.
THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Singing Christmas Tree is one of our favourite Christmas events in Zurich and it begins on 24th November at Werdmühleplatz in Zurich, just off Bahnhofstrasse and continues until 23rd December. Don’t know what it is? You can see a video of one of the choirs here. And here you can read all about the Singing Christmas Tree.
SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 18th DEC: The last of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays will next take place on Sunday 18th December and most shops are open in Zurich this Sunday from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.
THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN TILL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid in Stadelhofen is back selling Glühwein, Raclette and lots of cheer. Read all about it here.
THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.
THE MÄRLITRAM CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TRAM UNTIL 24th DEC: The Märlitram Christmas Children’s Tram is back in Zurich and tickets are now available to book online. Read all about it and see details here.
LUCY LIGHTS IN ZURICH UNTIL 6TH JAN: The Lucy Christmas Lights are now on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich every evening but due to the energy situation they are being switched off at 11pm each evening. Read all about the Lucy lights here.
CHRISTMAS TREE EXHIBITION & AUCTION 14th DEC AT WASSERKIRCHE ZURICH: There is an exhibition of Christmas Trees at the Wasserkirche in Zurich. It’s on from Tuesday till Sunday 2pm – 6pm, until 31st December. At 6pm on 14th December they will be auctioning off the trees for a good cause and there is an apéro from 5pm.
CHRISTMAS MARKETS OVER THE BORDER IN GERMANY: If you fancy a trip over the border in the land that invented Christmas Markers, Germany, why not take a look at this list of some great places to visit not too far from Switzerland. Take a look at these German Christmas Market ideas here.
HOTEL NÖEL ZURICH CHRISTMAS PARADOX 25th NOV – 26th DEC: How about a really unique overnight stay in Zurich in a room full of art painted by an artist? Hotel Nöel and its Christmas Paradox runs from 25th November to 26th December in Zurich. It offers you the opportunity to stay in a very special hotel room (there are a choice of 10 hotels) which has been transformed into a mini art gallery! Each room is designed by a specific artist and you can find out all about Hotel Nöel and Christmas Paradox here.
GREAT CHRISTMAS IDEAS: Take a look at some great ideas for Christmas Gifts here.
More Events Around Zurich
WHERE TO VIEW THE WORLD CUP IN ZURICH: See the list here of locations where you can view the World Cup matches in Zurich.
EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG FROM 7th DEC : Eko333 (Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery and the Vernissage took place on December 7th 2022. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.
DIE SCHÖNE UND DAS BIEST 7th – 18th DEC: Beauty and he Beast (in German) at Theater 11 in Zurich Oerlikon form 7th – 18th December. See details here.
HANSEL & GRETEL IN ENGLISH 8th – 10th DEC: Why not enjoy Simply Theatre’s production in English of Hansel and Gretel taking place at the ComedyHaus in Zurich from 8th – 10th December? Tickets are bound to go fast so secure your here!
LINDT TEDDY HUNT AT THE LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE 10th & 11th DEC: If you’ve not yet visited the Lindt Home Of Chocolate Chocolate museum now is a good time as this weekend on the 10th & 11th December they have a Lindt Teddy Hunt.
SUSTAINABLE POP UP MARKET AT THE HIVE 10TH DEC: Why not pop by The Hive in Zurich on Saturday 10th December to check out their pop up “Hive Bazar”. It’s on from 12 noon till 8pm with music food and Glüwein.
POSTER & COMIC BAZAAR SUN 11th DEC ZURICH: If you’re into posters and comics why not pop into the Poster Bazar taking place at K-3000 in Schöneggstrasse 5, 8004 Zurich On Sunday 11th December from 12 noon till 5.30pm. See details here.
CABERET DEKADENT SECRET DINNER ZURICH UNTIL 17th DEC: Just opened in Zurich! Looking for a fun and exciting evening out in Zurich with a delicious 5 course dinner? What could be more special than booking a Secret Dinner “somewhere” in Zurich? It’s a great idea for friends, couples and an amazing idea for company Christmas events too! Read all about Secret Zurich’s Cabaret Dekadent here.
You can see a short Instagram clip of Secret Dinner here.
THE5 GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCE IN ZURICH UNTIL 18th DEC: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see 5 talented chefs create an amazing 5 course menu in a unique setting in Zurich. Read all about it here.
You can see a short Instagram clip of The5 here.
KHAHBANA POP UP ZURICH ON NOW UNTIL 21st DEC: Just opened! Check out the cool Kahbana Pop Up taking place in Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich until 21st December from 12 noon till 5pm. Read all about it here. Address: Khahbana, Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich
IRISH CELTIC DANCING SHOW THEATER 11 ZURICH 29th – 31st DEC: If you’re a fan of Irish dancing don’t miss this amazing show Irish Celtic Dancing which is on from 29th – 31st December 2022. Read all about it here.
5 THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH ON A DATE NIGHT: Amy offers some suggestions on places to go to in Zurich on a night out without breaking the bank. See details here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Find out all about where you can go ice skating in Zurich. Please note due to the energy crisis it’s not taking place at the Wienachtsmarkt in front of the Opera. Take a look here.
TODD WILLIAMSON & FRANK TEUFEL EXHIBITION AT QUEENS GALLERY TILL 31st DEC: Read all about Angie’s encounter with American artist Todd Williamson at Queens Kunstgallerie in Zurich. Todd’s exhibition continues until 31st December. Read all about it here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 8th JAN: A new exhibition has recently opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station (see photo above). The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 17th – 29th JAN 2023: If you’re a fan of Westside Story why not book tickets for it when it comes to Theater 11 in Zurich in January? The songs are in English and the narration is in German. See details here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January are now on sale. Find out more here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are back on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
ILLUMINARIUM AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH ON UNTIL 30th DEC: Don’t miss this great new Christmas tradition in Zurich – the Illuminarium in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum. Entry to the courtyard is FREE and the shows are ticketed. Read all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
VISIT TIGNES FOR SKI FUN AND MORE: Last week we went skiing in Tignes in France and stayed at the brand new Club Med Tignes which officially opens on 11th December. Find out all about this high altitude resort which is one of the most ski-sure resorts in Europe !
FANCY A THALASSOTHERPAY SPA BREAK IN ST MALO? Last year I visited the fabulous Grand Hotel des Thermes in St Malo (photo above) and enjoyed a wonderful Thalassotherapy break. Find out all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN GENEVA: How about a trip to Geneva? There is always lots to see and do and we have highlighted some of your favourite things in this article. Take a look here.
A TRIP TO MONTREUX NOEL CHRISTMAS MARKET TILL 24th DEC: How about a trip to the famous Montreux Noel Christmas Market where you can see Santa whizzing through the sky on his sledge. Find out more here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN NEUCHATEL: Neuchatel is a beautiful city with so many things to see and do. Read all about what to do in Neuchatel here.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
THE GREENERY POP UP IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 31ST DEC! You may remember we visited The Greenery pop up restaurant in Zurich last year. Well the great news is that it’s back again for 2023! Read all about our experience there last year.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET NOW OPEN! The fondue season is just getting underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has just opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? Please note the 17th & 18th December are now sold out but you can make bookings for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
A WONDERFUL BREAK AT HOTEL PRECISE TALE SEEHOF IN DAVOS: How about a break in the mountains at the wonderful Hotel Precise Tale Seehof (photo above) in beautiful Davos. Find out all about it here.
SWISS TRADITION OF KLAUSJAGEN: If you missed last Monday’s Kalusjagen event at Küssnacht Am Rigi last week why not read all about it here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
A HIKE FROM UETLIBERG TO FELSENEGG IN ZURICH: The hike from Uetliberg to Felsenegg is fairly flat and easy and you can enjoy amazing views. At Felsenegg you can take the gondola down. See details of the hike here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
KORFBALL IN ZURICH: Do you know what Korfball is? Well NewInZurich event photographer Geoff Pegler is president of the Swiss Korfball association has written all about it for us. It’s an increasingly popular game and there is a club in Zurich which you can join. Read all about it (and discover more about Korfball) here.
NEED A FAMILY PORTRAIT FOR CHRISTMAS OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV? Then contact Carmen for friendly and professional photography at a reasonable price. Visit www.Carmen.photo here
LOOKING FOR A CHRISTMAS PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
