What’s On In Zurich Mid December 2022 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Zurich has had its first snowfall of the season and more snow is apparently on the way! You can check all the top Christmas events in Zurich here and don’t forget it’s your last chance to visit the amazing Zauberpark Light Installation at Zurich Airport which ends on the evening of Sunday 11th December.

You can see all the other Zurich events like the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree and the pedal-powered Christmas tree at Zurich HB here. The Christmas Pyramid is providing Glühwein, Raclette and good cheer at Stadelhofen and there is Kernzenziehen candle making for all the family at Bürkliplatz.

For the World Cup football fans there are a number of public viewing places all over Zurich. Secret Dinner Zurich continues until 17th December and The5 Culinary Event is continues till 18th. Don’t forget the amazing Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum is on daily until 30th December. No Sunday Shopping this weekend (next on 18th Dec) but instead the Silvesterlauf Christmas run is taking place in Zurich -on Sunday 11th (and there are still some places available for late registrations) – so be aware that some of the roads will be barred from traffic. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here. And just a reminder if you haven’t already – don’t forget to make sure you have your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months.

Things Things To Do In Zurich Mid December 2022 Onwards

LAST CHANCE TO VISIT THE ZAUBERPARK ART INSTALLATIONS (ABOVE) UNTIL 11th DEC: The Zauberpark at the Circle at zurich Airport full beautiful art installations closes on Sunday 11th December. As well as seeing the beautiful light installations your ticket also includes entry to a different concert each night. Entry to the installations alone is available from 9pm each evening. See all the details of the Zauberpark here.

GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH: Check out our Guide to the key Christmas Events in Zurich. Take a look at the top Christmas events here.

GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: If you love Christmas Markets check out our Christmas Market Guide which you can find here.

KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 21st December – find out all about it here.

THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Singing Christmas Tree is one of our favourite Christmas events in Zurich and it begins on 24th November at Werdmühleplatz in Zurich, just off Bahnhofstrasse and continues until 23rd December. Don’t know what it is? You can see a video of one of the choirs here. And here you can read all about the Singing Christmas Tree.

SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 18th DEC: The last of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays will next take place on Sunday 18th December and most shops are open in Zurich this Sunday from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.

THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN TILL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid in Stadelhofen is back selling Glühwein, Raclette and lots of cheer. Read all about it here.

THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.

THE MÄRLITRAM CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TRAM UNTIL 24th DEC: The Märlitram Christmas Children’s Tram is back in Zurich and tickets are now available to book online. Read all about it and see details here.