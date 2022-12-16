What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late December 2022

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! It’s been snowing in Zurich this past week (take look at these shots of China Gardens in the snow) but it looks like temperatures are on the rise so little prospect of a white Christmas in Zurich! Most Christmas events finish on 23rd or 24th December – but see the top Christmas events in Zurich listed here. Two exceptions are the Illuminarium and the Circus Conelli which continue until 30th and 31st December respectively.

The Ukraine is undergoing really difficult times at the moment and Chef Ievgen Klopotenko is holding a fund raising dinner on 20th December at the Kuturhaus Helferei in Zurich to raise money to help. Why not book a table and go with some friends? You can read all about it here.

See details of the events like the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree and the pedal-powered Christmas tree at Zurich HB here. The Christmas Pyramid is providing Glühwein, Raclette and good cheer at Stadelhofen and there is Kernzenziehen candle making for all the family at Bürkliplatz.

Exciting times for World Cup football fans with the final on Sunday! There are a number of public viewing places all over Zurich which you can see here. Secret Dinner Zurich ends on 17th December and The5 Culinary Event finishes on 18th. On Sunday 18th December there is Sunday Shopping. The Heiliger Bim Bam Design and craft market is taking place at Halle 550 from 15th – 18th December. On Thursday 22nd the Lichterschwimmen event is taking place on the Limmat next to the Storchen. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.

Have you got your turkey? Hopefully you have all your Christmas shopping under way but if you ‘re still looking for a turkey why not go for the hassle free option and order a cooked turkey with all the trimmings from Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich? It’s the perfect way to enjoy a relaxed Christmas Day without any cooking worries!

Things Things To Do In Zurich Mid December 2022 Onwards

HEILIGER BIM BAM CHRISTMAS MARKET 15th – 18th DEC: Don’t miss this lovely Christmas Market which is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon until Sunday. See all the details here.

SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 18th DEC: The last of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays will next take place on Sunday 18th December and most shops are open in Zurich this Sunday from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.

DIE SCHÖNE UND DAS BIEST 7th – 18th DEC: Beauty and he Beast (in German) at Theater 11 in Zurich Oerlikon form 7th – 18th December. See details here.

FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR UKRAINE 20th DEC: Why not attend this great fundraising dinner by top Ukrainians chef Ievgen Klopotenko to raise money for Ukraine. It takes place at the Kuturhaus Helferei Zurich. See full details here.

GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH: Check out our Guide to the key Christmas Events in Zurich. Take a look at the top Christmas events here.

GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: If you love Christmas Markets check out our Christmas Market Guide which you can find here.

KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 21st December – find out all about it here.

THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Singing Christmas Tree is one of our favourite Christmas events in Zurich and it begins on 24th November at Werdmühleplatz in Zurich, just off Bahnhofstrasse and continues until 23rd December. Don’t know what it is? You can see a video of one of the choirs here. And here you can read all about the Singing Christmas Tree.

THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN TILL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid in Stadelhofen is back selling Glühwein, Raclette and lots of cheer. Read all about it here.

THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.

THE MÄRLITRAM CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TRAM UNTIL 24th DEC: The Märlitram Christmas Children’s Tram is back in Zurich and tickets are now available to book online. Read all about it and see details here.