What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late December 2022
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! It’s been snowing in Zurich this past week (take look at these shots of China Gardens in the snow) but it looks like temperatures are on the rise so little prospect of a white Christmas in Zurich! Most Christmas events finish on 23rd or 24th December – but see the top Christmas events in Zurich listed here. Two exceptions are the Illuminarium and the Circus Conelli which continue until 30th and 31st December respectively.
The Ukraine is undergoing really difficult times at the moment and Chef Ievgen Klopotenko is holding a fund raising dinner on 20th December at the Kuturhaus Helferei in Zurich to raise money to help. Why not book a table and go with some friends? You can read all about it here.
See details of the events like the Christmas Markets, The Singing Christmas Tree and the pedal-powered Christmas tree at Zurich HB here. The Christmas Pyramid is providing Glühwein, Raclette and good cheer at Stadelhofen and there is Kernzenziehen candle making for all the family at Bürkliplatz.
Exciting times for World Cup football fans with the final on Sunday! There are a number of public viewing places all over Zurich which you can see here. Secret Dinner Zurich ends on 17th December and The5 Culinary Event finishes on 18th. On Sunday 18th December there is Sunday Shopping. The Heiliger Bim Bam Design and craft market is taking place at Halle 550 from 15th – 18th December. On Thursday 22nd the Lichterschwimmen event is taking place on the Limmat next to the Storchen. If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.
Have you got your turkey? Hopefully you have all your Christmas shopping under way but if you ‘re still looking for a turkey why not go for the hassle free option and order a cooked turkey with all the trimmings from Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich? It’s the perfect way to enjoy a relaxed Christmas Day without any cooking worries!
*** Contest ***
WIN ONE OF 2 PAIRS OF TICKETS TO IRISH CELTIC SHOW 31st DEC: The Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland Show is on at Theater 11 in Zurich from 29th – 31st December. We have 2 pairs of tickets to be won for this great Irish dancing show on 31st December. See all the details and enter here.
DISCOUNT CODES
WYSSMÜLLER FONDUES: It’s now officially Fondue Season and you can purchase delicious fondues from Fondue Wyssmüller by buying online with 20% discount using code HCUHK5RP The fondue packets are top quality and they also freeze very well – so it’s a good opportunity to get stocked up for Winter!
MADAMESUM DUMPLINGS DISCOUNT CODE: Use discount code NEWINZURICH15 to get 15% off your next order of delicious Madamesum dumplings. We tried them recently and loved them! The code is valid until 28th February.
BABYLISS DISCOUNT CODE: If you’re looking to purchase any hairstyling accessory from BaByliss use code: EVENT20ZH (valid until 30th December) to get 20% discount off any online purchases on www.BaByliss.ch
NEWORCHARD VEGAN LEATHER BOOTS: Once you’ve tried them you won’t want to take them off! Take a look here and use code Christina15 to get 15% of your super soft Winter boots!
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of two Zurich and one Zermatt prints. Special offer! Free postage at the moment! Please note we have sorted out the Paypal only payment problem and you can now use credit cards for payment too. Apologies for the earlier inconvenience! See details of the posters here.
Things Things To Do In Zurich Mid December 2022 Onwards
HEILIGER BIM BAM CHRISTMAS MARKET 15th – 18th DEC: Don’t miss this lovely Christmas Market which is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon until Sunday. See all the details here.
SUNDAY SHOPPING SUNDAY 18th DEC: The last of the 3 Advent Shopping Sundays will next take place on Sunday 18th December and most shops are open in Zurich this Sunday from 11am – 6pm. Not all shops take part – so do double-check in advance if there is a specific shop you have in mind. Find out more about Sunday Shopping here.
DIE SCHÖNE UND DAS BIEST 7th – 18th DEC: Beauty and he Beast (in German) at Theater 11 in Zurich Oerlikon form 7th – 18th December. See details here.
FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR UKRAINE 20th DEC: Why not attend this great fundraising dinner by top Ukrainians chef Ievgen Klopotenko to raise money for Ukraine. It takes place at the Kuturhaus Helferei Zurich. See full details here.
GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH: Check out our Guide to the key Christmas Events in Zurich. Take a look at the top Christmas events here.
GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS MARKETS IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: If you love Christmas Markets check out our Christmas Market Guide which you can find here.
KERZENZIEHEN IN ZURICH AT BELLEVUE: The Candle dipping began last week at Bellevue and continues until 21st December – find out all about it here.
THE SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE UNTIL 23rd DEC: The Singing Christmas Tree is one of our favourite Christmas events in Zurich and it begins on 24th November at Werdmühleplatz in Zurich, just off Bahnhofstrasse and continues until 23rd December. Don’t know what it is? You can see a video of one of the choirs here. And here you can read all about the Singing Christmas Tree.
THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN TILL 24th DEC: The Christmas Pyramid in Stadelhofen is back selling Glühwein, Raclette and lots of cheer. Read all about it here.
THE CONELLI CIRCUS IN ZURICH AT BAUSCHÄNZLI UNTIL 31st DEC: The familiar Christmas sight of the Conelli red top in Zurich means only one thing: the traditional Zurich Christmas circus is back in town. Suitable for all the family with acrobatics, music, puppetry, dancing and you can also eat there too. Read all about the Conelli Circus here.
THE MÄRLITRAM CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TRAM UNTIL 24th DEC: The Märlitram Christmas Children’s Tram is back in Zurich and tickets are now available to book online. Read all about it and see details here.
LUCY LIGHTS IN ZURICH UNTIL 6TH JAN: The Lucy Christmas Lights are now on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich every evening but due to the energy situation they are being switched off at 11pm each evening. Read all about the Lucy lights here.
CHRISTMAS MARKETS OVER THE BORDER IN GERMANY: If you fancy a trip over the border in the land that invented Christmas Markers, Germany, why not take a look at this list of some great places to visit not too far from Switzerland. Take a look at these German Christmas Market ideas here.
ORDER YOUR COOKED TURKEY & TRIMMINGS FROM PARK HYATT: Enjoy Christmas (or New Year) without the hassle of cooking! Order a cooked turkey (or goose) and all the trimmings from the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. You can choose from a variety of sides and even Stollen for dessert. 48 hours required for the Take Away Turkey / Goose and you can order everything online. See all the details of what you can order here.
HOTEL NÖEL ZURICH CHRISTMAS PARADOX 25th NOV – 26th DEC: How about a really unique overnight stay in Zurich in a room full of art painted by an artist? Hotel Nöel and its Christmas Paradox runs from 25th November to 26th December in Zurich. It offers you the opportunity to stay in a very special hotel room (there are a choice of 10 hotels) which has been transformed into a mini art gallery! Each room is designed by a specific artist and you can find out all about Hotel Nöel and Christmas Paradox here.
CHRISTMAS TREE EXHIBITION AT WASSERKIRCHE ZURICH TILL 31st DEC: There is an exhibition of Christmas Trees at the Wasserkirche in Zurich. It’s on from Tuesday till Sunday 2pm – 6pm, until 31st December. At 6pm on 14th December they will be auctioning off the trees for a good cause and there is an apéro from 5pm.
GREAT CHRISTMAS PRESENT IDEAS: Still looking for a Christmas gift for a loved one? Take a look at some great ideas for Christmas Gifts here like the “Skimover” above.
CHRISTMAS SHOPPING FOR A GOOD CAUSE IN FELDMEILEN TILL 22nd DEC: The Stiftung Stockenweid in Felmeilen has a wonderful collection of great Christmas gift and an onsite organic cafe. All the proceeds go towards the charity and it’s a great organisation. Open Tuesday – Friday 9am till 5pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 6pm. Find out all about it here.
More Events Around Zurich
WHERE TO VIEW THE WORLD CUP IN ZURICH: See the list here of locations where you can view the World Cup matches in Zurich.
EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG FROM 7th DEC : Eko333 (Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery and the Vernissage took place on December 7th 2022. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.
CABERET DEKADENT SECRET DINNER ZURICH UNTIL 17th DEC: Just opened in Zurich! Looking for a fun and exciting evening out in Zurich with a delicious 5 course dinner? What could be more special than booking a Secret Dinner “somewhere” in Zurich? It’s a great idea for friends, couples and an amazing idea for company Christmas events too! Read all about Secret Zurich’s Cabaret Dekadent here.
You can see a short Instagram clip of Secret Dinner here.
THE5 GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCE IN ZURICH UNTIL 18th DEC: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see 5 talented chefs create an amazing 5 course menu in a unique setting in Zurich. Read all about it here.
You can see a short Instagram clip of The5 here.
KHAHBANA POP UP ZURICH ON NOW UNTIL 21st DEC: Just opened! Check out the cool Kahbana Pop Up taking place in Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich until 21st December from 12 noon till 5pm. Read all about it here. Address: Khahbana, Bahnhofplatz 1, 8001 Zürich
WIN TICKETS !IRISH CELTIC DANCING SHOW THEATER 11 ZURICH 29th – 31st DEC: If you’re a fan of Irish dancing don’t miss this amazing show Irish Celtic Dancing which is on from 29th – 31st December 2022. Read all about it and enter our contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets here.
*** Insert ***
Discover the Taste of Ukraine
FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR UKRAINE 20th DECEMBER
Why not attend this great fundraising dinner by Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko to raise money for Ukraine. It takes place at the Kuturhaus Helferei Zurich. See full details here.
The Ukrainian Masterchef Ievgen Klopotenko, 34 from Kiev, in Ukraine presents “Discover the Taste of Ukraine” – an event that will turn the universe and perception of food upside down. A 6-course dinner will immerse you in the Ukrainian culture and let you experience the taste of Ukraine. The names of the dishes and ingredients are all being kept secret and the mystery will be unveiled by Chef Ievgen Klopotenko on the day.
You can get your tickets to the dinner on 20th December here
*****************************************************************************************************
5 THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH ON A DATE NIGHT: Amy offers some suggestions on places to go to in Zurich on a night out without breaking the bank. See details here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Find out all about where you can go ice skating in Zurich. Please note due to the energy crisis it’s not taking place at the Wienachtsmarkt in front of the Opera. Take a look here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich. Take a look here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TODD WILLIAMSON & FRANK TEUFEL EXHIBITION AT QUEENS GALLERY TILL 31st DEC: Read all about Angie’s encounter with American artist Todd Williamson at Queens Kunstgallerie in Zurich. Todd’s exhibition continues until 31st December. Read all about it here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 8th JAN: A new exhibition has recently opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station (see photo above). The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 17th – 29th JAN 2023: If you’re a fan of Westside Story why not book tickets for it when it comes to Theater 11 in Zurich in January? The songs are in English and the narration is in German. See details here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January are now on sale. Find out more here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are back on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
ILLUMINARIUM AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH ON UNTIL 30th DEC: Don’t miss this great new Christmas tradition in Zurich – the Illuminarium in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum. Entry to the courtyard is FREE and the shows are ticketed. Read all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
VISIT TIGNES FOR SKI FUN AND MORE: Last week we went skiing in Tignes in France and stayed at the brand new Club Med Tignes which officially opens on 11th December. Find out all about this high altitude resort which is one of the most ski-sure resorts in Europe !
FANCY A THALASSOTHERPAY SPA BREAK IN ST MALO? Last year I visited the fabulous Grand Hotel des Thermes in St Malo (photo above) and enjoyed a wonderful Thalassotherapy break. Find out all about it here.
WINTER VILLAGE AT THE CHEDI ANDERMATT: The luxury hotel The Chedi Andermatt this year has a new attraction – a beautiful Winter Village in the courtyard of the hotel. It’s the perfect place for an après-ski drinks or a cosy dinner in their chalet. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO MONTREUX NOEL CHRISTMAS MARKET TILL 24th DEC: How about a trip to the famous Montreux Noel Christmas Market where you can see Santa whizzing through the sky on his sledge. Find out more here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN NEUCHATEL: Neuchatel is a beautiful city with so many things to see and do. Read all about what to do in Neuchatel here.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
THE GREENERY POP UP IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 31ST DEC! You may remember we visited The Greenery pop up restaurant in Zurich last year. Well the great news is that it’s back again for 2023! Read all about our experience there last year.
THE PARK HYATT WINTER FOREST IS OPEN: Why not enjoy a delicious Raclette or Goulash and wine at Parky Hyatt’s newly opened Winter Forest in the heart of Zurich? Open Monday to Friday and on Sunday. Read all about it here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET NOW OPEN! The fondue season is just getting underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has just opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? Please note the 17th & 18th December are now sold out but you can make bookings for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
A WONDERFUL BREAK AT HOTEL PRECISE TALE SEEHOF IN DAVOS: How about a break in the mountains at the wonderful Hotel Precise Tale Seehof (photo above) in beautiful Davos. Find out all about it here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
MOËT CHANDON EFFERVESCENCE PARTY ZURICH: The wonderful Moët Chandon Effervescence Party took place recently at the Kunsthaus Zurich and tennis legend and Moët ambassador Roger Federer attended. A silent auction of a golden methuselah of Moët champagne signed by Roger Federer to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation took place and the latest Moët &Chandon Vintage from 2015 was available to taste. Roger Federer’s mother Lynette and CEO of the foundation, Janine Handel, were also present.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A CHRISTMAS PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
NEED A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE IN ZURICH? *** PLEASE NOTE YOU CAN NOW PAY BY CREDIT CARD ***
If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about a beautiful print of Zurich? FREE shipping on all order placed in November 2022! See details of the exclusive Zurich poster here.
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich?
WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND?We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagram to Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.
Keep up to date on what’s going on in and around Zurich by “subscribing to the blog”.