Win Tickets To Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland Theater 11 Zurich

29th – 31st December 2022
Win Tickets to Irish Celtic, Spirit of Ireland show at Theater 11 in Zurich
If you love Irish dancing, the Irish Celtic, Spirit of Ireland show at Theater 11 in Zurich is definitely for you. Taking place from 29th – 31st December 2022, we have 2 pairs of tickets for the performance on 31st December 2022 to be won! Mystical and magical with lots of energy and action, the rousing Irish dance show, Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland is a fun evening with great music and amazing dancing.
We have 2 pairs of tickets to be won for the performance on 31st December 2022.
To enter the contest please email us here with a) your full name 2) the words Irish Celtic in the subject line
Good luck!
Where: Theater 1, Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
When: 29th – 31st December 2022
Duration of the performance: Approx. 2 hours including the break
Language: The songs are in English with narration in German
Suitable for Ages: Please note however, that children under three are not admitted to Theater 11 in Zurich.
Box office and theatre: The Box office and theatre open one hour before the start of the performance
Tel: 044 265 56 01
For more information visit the Theater 11 website here.
