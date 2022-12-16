Home » Arts and Entertainment » Win Tickets To Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland Theater 11 Zurich
Win Tickets To Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland Theater 11 Zurich

Win Tickets To Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland Theater 11 Zurich

29th – 31st December 2022

Win Tickets To Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland Theater 11 Zurich

Win Tickets to Irish Celtic, Spirit of Ireland show at Theater 11 in Zurich

If you love Irish dancing, the Irish Celtic, Spirit of Ireland show at Theater 11 in Zurich is definitely for you. Taking place from 29th – 31st December 2022, we have 2 pairs of tickets for the performance on 31st December 2022 to be won!  Mystical and magical with lots of energy and action, the rousing Irish dance show, Irish Celtic Spirit of Ireland is a fun evening with great music and amazing dancing.

Set in an Irish pub,  a five-piece live band plays everything from traditional Irish folk songs to fairy-like melodies and wild dance music. Paddy is the warm and chatty host. He tells countless anecdotes about the history of Ireland, its myths and legends – from Celtic origins to the present day. Please note the narration is in German.

Enter the Contest Here

We have 2 pairs of tickets to be won for the performance on 31st December 2022.

To enter the contest please email us here with a) your full name 2) the words Irish Celtic in the subject line

Good luck!

Where: Theater 1, Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

When: 29th – 31st December 2022

Duration of the performance: Approx. 2 hours  including the break

Language: The songs are in English with narration in German

Suitable for Ages: Please note however, that children under three are not admitted to Theater 11 in Zurich.

Box office and theatre: The Box office and theatre open one  hour before the start of the performance

Tel: 044 265 56 01

For more information visit the Theater 11 website here.

Purchase your tickets here

