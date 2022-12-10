Zauberwald Lenzerheide – Magic Forest Lenzerheide

16th December 2022 – 4th January 2023

Magic Forest Lenzerheide – An Open Air Festival And More

The Magic Forest Lenzerheide is an open air festival in the beautiful mountain resort of Lenzerheide, Switzerland. It’s a lovely outdoor event for all the family which takes place in the forest. It’s a combination a light festival, a Christmas market, live music and lots of warming food and drinks. It makes for a perfect outing for all the family.

Lots of Different Events in The Magical Forest

Taking place within the forest with all the beautiful lights, there is a fabulous atmosphere and it is a unique experience, especially with all the snow. There are lots of different concerts taking place – and there is plenty aimed at children. The Zauberwalk is from the same people who organise the Zauberpark at Zurich Airport. You can read all about the Zaurberpark here.

The Zauberwald From 16th December 2022 – 4th January 2023

The Zauberwald festival takes place from 16th December 2022 – 4th January 2023. So why not take your family for a unique Winter experience they are sure to enjoy and treasure?

Zauberwald Lenzerheide

When: 16th December 2022 – 4th January 2023

Where: Lenzerheide, Graubunden

Tickets: See the ticket information here

To visit the website click here.

See a short video of some impressions of the Zauberwalkd from 2019 here:

You can also see a short Reel from the Zauberpark in Zurich Light Festival here:

Photos courtesy of Zauberwald Lenzerheide

