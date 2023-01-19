Home » What's On » Art On Ice 2023 – Zurich, Fribourg & Davos
Art On Ice 2023 – Zurich, Fribourg & Davos

Art On Ice 2023 – Zurich, Fribourg & Davos

Art On Ice Davos 2020 Tim Hughes

Art On Ice 2023 – Zurich, Fribourg & Davos

Art On Ice 2023 is back! After two years absence this spectacular event which combines ice skating at the highest level with musical entertainment is back in Zurich! As well as performing in Zurich from 2nd – 5th February, they will also be in Fribourg on 7th February and in Davos on 11th and 12th February too.

Art On Ice 2020 Opens in Zurich on its 25th Anniversary

Great Artists Performing at Art On Ice

Art on Ice has a number of great artists performing including ex-Spice Girl Melanie C, Rag‘n‘Bone Man, Elle and Gjon‘s Tears.

Art On Ice 2020 Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

Olympic and World champions on the ice

The best ice skaters in the world will be performing including five-times World champion and five-time European champion Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France. Bronze medal winners from the most recent World Championships, Vanessa James (European champion) and Eric Radford (World champion), will also be there. The current World Championship runner-up, Loena Hendrickx from Belgium and four-time Swiss champion Alexia Paganini will also be present.

James Blunt On Tour In Switzerland With Art On Ice 

Tickets and hospitality packages

You can book tickets for all performances via www.artonice.com. There are also a number of  hospitality packages, including dinners as well as an after-show party. You can find information about all these packages on the website www.artonice.com.

Tour Dates & Tickets

The dates are as follows: 2nd February 2023, 3rd February 2023, 4th February 2023, 4th February 2023,  5th February 2023,  7th February 2023, 11th February 2023 and 12th February 2023

The performances take place at Zurich Hallenstadion BCF,  Arena Fribourg and Davos ice rink.

Tickets can also be purchased via www.ticketcorner.com

Art On Ice Zurich 2019

Art On Ice 2023

When: 2nd – 12th February 2023 (2nd – 5th February in Zurich), 7th February Fribourg, 11th & 12th February Davos.

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich (plus in Fribourg and Davos)

Tickets: Tickets start at CHF 70.90  Find out more about tickets here.

Visit the Art On Ice website here.

Photos by Geoff Pegler and by Tim Hughes

