Art On Ice 2023 – Zurich, Fribourg & Davos

The best ice skaters in the world will be performing including five-times World champion and five-time European champion Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France. Bronze medal winners from the most recent World Championships, Vanessa James (European champion) and Eric Radford (World champion), will also be there. The current World Championship runner-up, Loena Hendrickx from Belgium and four-time Swiss champion Alexia Paganini will also be present.

Tickets and hospitality packages

You can book tickets for all performances via www.artonice.com. There are also a number of hospitality packages, including dinners as well as an after-show party. You can find information about all these packages on the website www.artonice.com.