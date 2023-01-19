Art On Ice 2023 – Zurich, Fribourg & Davos
Art On Ice 2023 – Zurich, Fribourg & Davos
Art On Ice 2023 is back! After two years absence this spectacular event which combines ice skating at the highest level with musical entertainment is back in Zurich! As well as performing in Zurich from 2nd – 5th February, they will also be in Fribourg on 7th February and in Davos on 11th and 12th February too.
Great Artists Performing at Art On Ice
Olympic and World champions on the ice
The best ice skaters in the world will be performing including five-times World champion and five-time European champion Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France. Bronze medal winners from the most recent World Championships, Vanessa James (European champion) and Eric Radford (World champion), will also be there. The current World Championship runner-up, Loena Hendrickx from Belgium and four-time Swiss champion Alexia Paganini will also be present.
Tickets and hospitality packages
You can book tickets for all performances via www.artonice.com. There are also a number of hospitality packages, including dinners as well as an after-show party. You can find information about all these packages on the website www.artonice.com.
Tour Dates & Tickets
The dates are as follows: 2nd February 2023, 3rd February 2023, 4th February 2023, 4th February 2023, 5th February 2023, 7th February 2023, 11th February 2023 and 12th February 2023
Tickets can also be purchased via www.ticketcorner.com
Art On Ice 2023
When: 2nd – 12th February 2023 (2nd – 5th February in Zurich), 7th February Fribourg, 11th & 12th February Davos.
Where: Hallenstadion Zurich (plus in Fribourg and Davos)
Tickets: Tickets start at CHF 70.90 Find out more about tickets here.
Visit the Art On Ice website here.
Photos by Geoff Pegler and by Tim Hughes
