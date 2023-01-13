Home » Swiss Festivals » Belle Époque Week Kandersteg 2023
Swiss FestivalsSwiss TraditionsThings To DoWhat's On

Belle Époque Week Kandersteg 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

 Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg

Belle Époque Week Kandersteg 2023

22nd – 29th January 2023

Kandersteg and Belle Epoque Week

Fancy stepping back in time for a week? Why not visit the Swiss town of Kandersteg during what is known as Belle Epoque Week?

Kandersteg and Belle Epoque Week

Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg Switzerland 2023

Kandersteg and Belle Epoque Week

Last Week Of January Every Year

Under the slogan “Things were better in the old days” the idea of Belle Epoque Week was conceived in Kandersteg in 2010. Since then, during the last week in January every year, this mountain village steps back in time and both visitors and locals dress up in Belle Epoque apparel and walk through the snow covered streets looking like something from a movie.

Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg

Costume Dress from 1884 – 1914

Horse drawn carriages tinkle past, ladies wear extravagant long skirts and beautiful hats and men are in top hat and tails or in appropriate dress from this period in time time which is roughly around 1884 – 1914!

Kandersteg and Belle Epoque Week

Kandersteg and Belle Epoque Week

Bobsleigh Races, Ice Hockey and Skiing

There are organised bobsleigh races using old fashioned sleds, ice hockey is played at Bahnhofsmatte on historic skates and skiers take to the slopes on wooden telemark skis.

Kandersteg and Belle Epoque Week

A formal dinner takes place in the historic Belle Epoque buildings and the highlight of the week is a Belle Epoque Ball with live music from the glorious past.

Kandersteg and Belle Epoque Week

Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg

With Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Kandersteg Belle Epoque Week

Dates: 22nd – 29th January 2023 

Where: Kandersteg, Switzerland

Program: See the program here

Tips: Feel free to dress up in Victorian clothes to fit in or you can buy some suitable attire at the market stalls at the event. If that’s not for you simply wrap up warmly and enjoy the spectacle.  The event is free to watch. You can easily get to Kandersteg by SBB.

See photos from one of the Opening Day of Belle Epoque Week here:

Photos of Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg

 

For more information please visit the website to see the program here.

See the Google Maps coordinates here.

See Kandersteg on Google Maps below:

Kandersteg and Belle Epoque Week

The Goldenpass Belle Epoque Train

If you’re a big Belle Epoque Fan, why not take the Goldenpass Belle Epoque train for a wonderful journey ? You can read all about the Belle Epoque Train here. 

A Journey On The GoldenPass Belle Époque Train 

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Photos of Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg

 

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards

A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Braunwald with...

St Moritz Gourmet Festival 20th – 28th January...

Visit Geneva To View The Largest Drone Show...

Zürich Card – Much More Than A Travel...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2023

St Moritz Snow Polo: An Exciting Sports Event...

Top English Language Musicals & Shows In Switzerland...

New Exhibition Zurich: “The Mystery of Banksy –...

photoSCHWEIZ 23 Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security