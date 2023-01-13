Belle Époque Week Kandersteg 2023

Fancy stepping back in time for a week? Why not visit the Swiss town of Kandersteg during what is known as Belle Epoque Week?

Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg Switzerland 2023

Last Week Of January Every Year

Under the slogan “Things were better in the old days” the idea of Belle Epoque Week was conceived in Kandersteg in 2010. Since then, during the last week in January every year, this mountain village steps back in time and both visitors and locals dress up in Belle Epoque apparel and walk through the snow covered streets looking like something from a movie.

Costume Dress from 1884 – 1914

Horse drawn carriages tinkle past, ladies wear extravagant long skirts and beautiful hats and men are in top hat and tails or in appropriate dress from this period in time time which is roughly around 1884 – 1914!

Bobsleigh Races, Ice Hockey and Skiing

There are organised bobsleigh races using old fashioned sleds, ice hockey is played at Bahnhofsmatte on historic skates and skiers take to the slopes on wooden telemark skis.

A formal dinner takes place in the historic Belle Epoque buildings and the highlight of the week is a Belle Epoque Ball with live music from the glorious past.

With Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Kandersteg Belle Epoque Week

Dates: 22nd – 29th January 2023

Where: Kandersteg, Switzerland

Program: See the program here

Tips: Feel free to dress up in Victorian clothes to fit in or you can buy some suitable attire at the market stalls at the event. If that’s not for you simply wrap up warmly and enjoy the spectacle. The event is free to watch. You can easily get to Kandersteg by SBB.

See photos from one of the Opening Day of Belle Epoque Week here:

For more information please visit the website to see the program here.

See the Google Maps coordinates here.

See Kandersteg on Google Maps below:

The Goldenpass Belle Epoque Train

If you’re a big Belle Epoque Fan, why not take the Goldenpass Belle Epoque train for a wonderful journey ? You can read all about the Belle Epoque Train here.

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest