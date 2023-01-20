Best Things To See and Do In Winterthur Near Zurich

Winterthur – An Easy Day Trip From Zurich

Winterthur is an interesting city located less than half an hour from Zurich by train. It has a rich cultural heritage and boasts lots of modern shopping amenities as well as a remarkable number of interesting museums. It’s the 6th largest city in Switzerland by population (110,000) and was historically one of the key locations for Switzerland’s rail industry and for Sulzer, among other commercial organizations. Until its takeover by Axa in 2007, Winterthur was also home to Switzerland’s largest insurance business, Winterthur Insurance. Today it’s a lively place with lots to offer the tourist and a great place to visit as a day trip from Zurich.

Winterthur’s Cultural Heritage

Winterthur has a rich cultural heritage that dates back to the Roman era. The city has several historic landmarks and museums, including the Museum Oskar Reinhart, the Winterthur Photo Museum, and the Winterthur Natural Museum. These institutions offer visitors a glimpse into the city’s history, showcasing artifacts and works of art from various eras.

Surrounded by Nature

Winterthur is located in the heart of Switzerland, surrounded by rolling hills, forests, and streams. The city is also home to several parks and gardens, including the city park, Stadtgarten, and the rose garden or Rosengarten. These public spaces are perfect for picnics, walks, or simply enjoying the scenery. Winterthur is also known for its scenic countryside, which offers a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and skiing.

Easy Circular Hike in Nearby Kyburg

Details of an easy circular hike in the countryside in Kyburg close to Winterthur can be found here.

Winterthur – A Hub For Cultural Events and Festivals

Winterthur is a city offering a huge variety of events and festivals throughout the year:

Winterthur Festivals and Events

Some of the most popular events include the Winterthur Music Festival, the Winterthur Literature Festival, the Afro-Pfingsten Festival and the Winterthur Short Film Festival. These events are popular with locals and visitors alike and are a great way to celebrate the arts, music, and culture of Winterthur.

Kyburg Castle

Nearby award winning Kyburg Castle is a great place to visit for all the family. It is open from April to the end of October. You can read all about Kyburg Castle here.

Shopping and Dining in Winterthur

Winterthur has a wide range of shopping and dining options. The city centre is home to several shopping centres and shops, where you can find everything from watches and chocolates to designer clothing and accessories. Winterthur also has a thriving culinary scene, offering a range of international and local cuisine. You can see some of the most popular restaurants here. Whether you’re in the mood for a traditional Swiss dish or something more exotic, Winterthur has something for everyone.

Winterthur A City Easily Accessible By Public Transport

Winterthur is easily accessible by train, car, or plane. The city is located just 30 minutes by train from Zurich airport. Winterthur also has excellent public transportation, making it easy to get around the city as well as to other destinations all over Switzerland.

Plenty to See and Do in Winterthur

Winterthur, or “Winti” as its known by the locals, offers a unique combination of cultural heritage, modern amenities and access to nature. Whether you’re looking to relax, explore, or experience Swiss culture, Winterthur is a destination that offers something for everyone.

Winterthur

Fun fact: Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, was founded in Winterthur!

Winterthur is just a short trip from Zurich so a great place for a day trip.

More Day Trips from Zurich

Other easy day trips from Zurich which you might wish to consider include:

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************