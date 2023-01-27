Enlightment – Immersive Light Show at St. Jakob Church Zurich

Enlightment Light Installation in Zurich Until 5th March 2023

Enlightment Immersive Light Show at St. Jakob Church Zurich

Following the successful GENESIS and WONDERS light installations in Lucern and Zurich, the latest edition of the incredible immersive light show is back at St Jakob’s Church Zurich. This year’s magical light installation is called Enlightment and can be viewed until 5th March 2023.

Many of you may have already been to see Klimts Kuss Art Installation in Zurich, but this one takes place inside a church. This edition of the immersive light show takes you on a breathtaking journey of the four seasons, thanks to a fascinating audiovisual presentation. Don’t miss this unique viewing at the Open St. Jakob in Zurich! Last year the WONDERS presentation took you around the world viewing some of the greatest architectural wonders of the planet and you can see more pictures from previous light installations at St Jakob’s in this article.

Enlightment is A Family Friendly Experience For All Ages

It’s a family-friendly experience for young and old. You can watch the show from various angles and lie down on cushions to take it all in. In addition, there are a number of musical concerts organised. Please see the links at the bottom of the article. The show lasts 30 minutes (admission starts 15 minutes before the show).

Enlightment – The Immersive Light Show at St. Jakob Church Zurich

When: Until 5th March 2023

Time: 17:45 to 21:30 (various time slots)

Where: City Church Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zürich

♿ Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible

Tickets: You can purchase tickets here.

In addition there are several Musical Concerts to accompany the light installation as follows:

Main pink photo by Jena-Christophe Dupasquier

All other photos by www.Carmen.photo

