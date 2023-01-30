Fasnacht in Switzerland for 2023 – Don’t Miss These Great Carnivals

February and March usually mean one thing in Switzerland – and that is Fasnacht or Carnival time! So do take a look here for some inspiration for Fasnacht Fun in Switzerland for 2023 .

The carnival season always depends on the exact date of Easter and this year Easter Sunday is on the 9th April 2023.

So let’s begin with Zurich…

Zurich – ZüriCarneval – 24th – 26th February 2023

The Züri Carneval is not the biggest but is always good fun with lots of parades, costumes and Guggenmusik – and the good news is that is is taking place. You can find out all about Züri Carneval here.

Basel – Basler Fasnacht 27th February – 1st March 2023

Basler Fasnacht is the largest carnival in the whole of Switzerland and dates back to 1376. It has even been recognized by UNESCO! So if there is one carnival outside Zurich you would like to visit, then this should be the one! It begins on the Monday after Ash Wednesday and lasts 3 full days! After its absence last year due to the pandemic, this year the cortege will be back.

This is one to get up early for as it starts with “Morgestraich» at 4 AM on Monday morning with the streets alight with colourful lanterns. The festivities continue for two more days and make sure to wear your “Plakette” pin so that it is visible to all as this is your ticket to the festival. Find out all about Basel Fasnacht here.

The Sunday before the Basel Fasnacht begins, the Liestal Fire Parade takes place. It is quite an impressive event with fire and marching and takes place from 6pm. You can read all about the Liestal Fire Parade here.

Bärner Fasnacht – “Pop Up Fastnacht 23rd – 25th February 2023

Another big Carnival is the Bärner Fasnacht. It usually begins with the legendary “bear” being woken up from hibernation after its imprisonment in the Käfigturm at Bärenplatz since 11thNovember the previous year! The bear is usually set loose and the celebrations begin and there are lots of costumes, parades, Guggen music and even a parody of the legend of William Tell on Saturday mornings. This year the Berne Fasnacht will be taking place on 4th & 5th March – see details here.

Lucerne – Luzerner Fasnacht 16th – 21st February 2023

They take carnival very seriously in Lucerne and it begins at 5am on Fat Thursday! In fact it is one of Switzerland’s biggest carnivals with a huge range of costumes and activities – a perfect place to visit and not too far from Zurich. The start of Lucerne carnival is announced with a big bang called «Urknall». For more details on Lucerne Fasnacht see here.

Rapperswil Carnival – 10th – 21st February 2023

Rapperswil Fasnacht usually begins at 8pm on Friday and after a big celebration in the main square, the children’s carnival parade takes place on Saturday with a main parade on Sunday. For more information on the Carnival please see details and latest updates here.

Winterthur Fasnacht 24th – 27th February 2023

Winterthur Fasnacht kicks off on Friday evening and for the next three days the city is full of crazy costumes, Guggen music, marching bands and fun. This year the main parade is cancelled though it looks as if many other aspects will go ahead – but do check the website here before making a trip.

Zug – Zuger Fasnacht 16th February 2023

Zuger Fasnacht starts on “Schmudo” or “Dirty Thursday” the Thursday before Ash Wednesday with «Chesslete « beginning at 5 a.m. with the festivities. The carnival usually lasts until Shrove Tuesday and according to tradition, it is supposed to drive away the winter or the devil. Check the Zuger Fasnacht website here for the latest information.

