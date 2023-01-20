FESPO Travel Fair & Golf Fair Zurich

2nd – 5th February 2023

Travel Inspiration and More at FESPO 2023 in Zurich

Looking for some travel inspiration for your holidays’ Why not go to the Messe in Zurich ? Taking place from Thursday 2nd February till Sunday 5th February 2023, the FESPO travel fair is open daily from 10am to 6pm and there are over 500 exhibitors. In addition, there are a number of talks, seminars and events taking place. It’s a great opportunity to speak to travel agents, hotel owners and travel companies of all kinds and find out more about the destinations that you are interested in. You have the ability to talk to experts face to face and to ask them questions and find out more about the holidays they offer.

Special Theme For FESPO 2023 is “Freedom On Four Wheels”

There’s inspiration for every type of travel destination you can think of and this year the special topic is “Freedom on 4 Wheels”.

Golf Messe 2023 at the Messe Zurich

For all you golf enthusiasts the “Golf Messe ” or Golf fair takes place alongside FESPO at the Messe in Oerlikon Zurich. It has inspiration for everything from equipment to the ideal golf vacation locations around the world.

So why not head over to the FESPO and the Golf Messe this weekend and get inspired for your next holiday?

FESPO and the Golf Messe 2023

Where: Messe Zurich, Wallisellenstrasse 49, 8050 Zurich

Dates: 2nd -5th February 2023

Tickets cost CHF 15 and you can either buy them at the ticket office on site or on the website.

For more information please visit the FESPO website here.

