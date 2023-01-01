Glamour, Racing and Snow – White Turf St Moritz

5th, 12th and 19th February 2023

& Free Family Days on 4th, 11th & 18th February

White Turf is taking place on 5th, 12th and 19th February 2023. In addition, this year there will also be free Family Days on 4th, 11th and 18th February. The event is set on a frozen lake in St Moritz and is a unique horse racing event offering glamour, excitement and lots of snow and ice.

As well as horse racing there is art, live music and gourmet refreshment tents – all surrounded by the stunning snow-capped mountains. Tim Hughes was at the first Sunday of White Turf 2022 and took this video of some of the highlights.

An Annual Event Attracting Visitors From All Over The World

It’s an annual fixture for race-horse owners, trainers and jockeys from all over the world. The white tents sell everything from champagne to jewels to polo shirts. Together with the palm trees there’s a distinct international and “holiday” feel to this top-class race-meeting. With prize money of more than half a million Swiss Francs at stake, White Turf surpasses all other Swiss racing sports.

The Tent City on The Frozen Lake of St Moritz

Thousands of visitors watch the races as champagne corks pop, music is played and bets are placed. There are outdoor restaurants offering gourmet food as people sit on chairs bedecked with sheepskin. The action begins shortly after mid-day with the first race. Plenty of people-watching goes on and many of the race goers have gone to great lengths in the style stakes. However, judging by the cainine outfits on display, a lot of their dogs do too!

However, the main attraction is the competition and the excitement of seeing the horses and their jockeys race at speed across the beautiful frozen white lake. As well as the flat races there are a variety of different events including trotting and Skikjöring.

Skikjöring is a sport exclusive to White Turf where unsaddled thoroughbreds pull men on skis along a 2,700m track at speeds of up to 50 kmh. The winner who has collected the most points on all three Sundays claims the title of “King of the Engadine”.

One of the Top Events of Switzerland

Acclaimed as one of the “Top Events of Switzerland” it attracts visitors from near and far. For more information please visit the White Turf Website.

Ticket prices start at CHF 25 (under 16s are free) and you can purchase tickets online here.