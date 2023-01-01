Home » Christmas » Happy Dreikönigstag for 6th January in Switzerland!
Dreikönigskuchen – Three Kings Cake

The 6th January is known in Switzerland as Dreikönigstag. It’s an opportunity to sample the Swiss delicacy called Dreikönigskuchen, or ”Three Kings Cake”. This special cake is a cross between a cake and bread – a little bit like Chelsea buns or hot cross buns (with the raisins, but without the spice). It’s made usually made up of 7 to 11 small balls of dough set together to form the shape of a crown.

The one above is an especially rich version which has extra fruit and nuts and comes from Confiserie Honold.

Photo courtesy of Confiserie Honold

The Cake With A Crown

When you buy it at the bakery it normally comes with a crown made of card and if you are the lucky person to find the small plastic white king in your piece of the cake you get to wear it and be “King or Queen for the Day”.

Traditionally that means you can “rule the household” for a day and be absolved of normal household duties! So tuck in and see if you’re a winner. You can buy your Dreikönigskuchen from one of the many bakeries in Zurich such as Confiserie Honold and also at the supermarkets.

Recipe For Dreikönigskuchen

However, if you want to bake your own you can find a recipe in English here.

Emmentaler AOP Savoury Dreikönigskuchen

Did you know that you can also make a savoury Dreikönigskuchen? Emmentaler AOP have also come up with a great recipe to make this savoury version of a Dreikönigkuchen.

We tried it and not only is it delicious but it also goes really well with Emmentaler AOP cheese. You can find the recipe here. 

Galette Des Rois

Photo courtesy of Vollenweider

In the French speaking part of Switzerland they often make the Galette des Rois, which is a totally different type of cake but it is available at Vollenweider in Zurich and in Winterthur on 6th January and to order from 7th January.

Epiphany Marks the End of Christmastime

The 6th January is also the day to take down your tree and any Christmas decorations. Often you can leave your tree out in the street for collection and recycling so do check your recycling calendar for all the information.

For more articles about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland (and beyond) please see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

