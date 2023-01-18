.

Images of Venice Carnival

by Carmen Sirboiu

Venice Carnival 4th – 21st February 2023

Venice Carnival or the “Carnevale di Venezia” as it’s known, is world renowned for the extravagance of its costumes and the beautiful scenic backdrops. This annual festival is held in Venice in Italy and always ends on Shrove Tuesday in time for the beginning of Lent, forty days before Easter.

The carnival is world famous for its elaborate masks and beautiful gowns. NewInZurich photographer, Carmen Sirboiu, was in Venice to capture these beautiful images.

Considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world, during Carnival Venice is filled with masked party-goers posing for selfies, preening, dancing and having fun in a mysterious and magical way.

Most of the fun and excitement happens at the weekends, in particular the final weekend – however, accommodation and hotel prices escalate steeply – so do book in advance if you can.

Travelling from Zurich you have the choice of flying or travelling by train.

It is a truly unique event and a great opportunity to see the city in a very different but exciting light.

There is colour, fantasy and magic just waiting to be seen, but to get the most out of your visit head to St Mark’s Square for the full monte of Carnival activities.

At St Marks you’ll find the most opulent costumes and many people posing with the hope of winning the “best costume” contest.

The canals make for a stunning backdrop and there is no shortage of stunning models.

The carnival is believed to have begun in 1162, when Venetians were celebrating a military victory in Saint Mark’s Square.

It became an official festival during the Renaissance. The masks afforded people fun and revelry as they forgot the worries of everyday life and the strictures of the rigid Venetian class system, enjoying the pleasures of the Carnival for a few days.

Under Austrian rule the carnival was outlawed but in 1980 it was resurrected to help promote Venice’s culture and history.

Now one of the most famous carnival celebrations in the world, it attracts around 3 million visitors every year.

Visitors are encouraged to get involved in the spirit of the carnival and there are plenty of hire shops in the city where you can acquire both masks and elaborate gowns.

Access To The Carnival is Free

Access to the Carnival in Venice is free of charge. However, if you want are interested in attending a party or ball these can be quite expensive but you can find details on the carnival website here.

If you are interested in visiting Venice Carnival it takes place from 4th – 21st February 2023. For more information please visit the Venice Carnival website here.

All photos by Carmen Sirboiu

