Klimts Kuss Immersive Art At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Klimt’s Kuss Immersive Art At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Klimt’s Kuss From Now Until 7th May 2023

Klimts Kuss – An Artist’s Colourful Life

Looking for an attraction in Zurich which is bright and colourful and full of life? Immerse yourself in the world of colour as 40 projectors bring Klimt’s art to life. Set to music this art installation is full of powerful visuals and makes for an unforgettable experience.

Klimts Art Brought to Life at Lichthalle MAAG

The event takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG near Hardbrücke and you will be taken on a 360-degree journey through the life and works of the Austrian Art Nouveau pioneer. Gustav Klimt achieved international fame with “The Kiss,” among his many other works which include portraits of women, female allegories and landscape paintings.

Where: Lichthalle MAAG

When: Now Until 7th May 2023

Open: Tuesday – Sunday from 10am – 6pm

Address: Zahnradstrasse 22, 8005 Zürich

Tickets:

Adults: CHF 29 / 31/ 42

Children/youths up to 14 years: CHF 17 / 19 / CHF 30.00

Infants up to 5 years: CHF 4.00

Seniors, students/learners, IV (incl. wheelchair): CHF 26 / 28/ 39

Student day (every Thursday): CHF 15.00

Last admission is at 5pm

Visit the Kimts Kuss website here for more information.

