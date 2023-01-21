Home » Arts and Entertainment » Klimts Kuss Immersive Art At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich
Klimts Kuss Immersive Art At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Klimts Kuss Exhibition Zurich Switzerland till 7th May 2023

Klimt’s Kuss Immersive Art At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Klimt’s Kuss From Now Until 7th May 2023

klimts kuss at lichthalle maag zurich

Klimts Kuss – An Artist’s Colourful Life

Looking for an attraction in Zurich which is bright and colourful and full of life? Immerse yourself in the world of colour as  40 projectors bring Klimt’s art to life. Set to music this art installation is full of powerful visuals and makes for an unforgettable experience.

Klimts Kuss - An Artist's Colourful Life

Klimts Art Brought to Life at Lichthalle MAAG

klimts kuss at lichthalle maag zurich

The event takes place at the Lichthalle MAAG near Hardbrücke and you will be taken on a 360-degree journey through the life and works of the Austrian Art Nouveau pioneer. Gustav Klimt achieved international fame with “The Kiss,” among his many other works which include portraits of women, female allegories and landscape paintings.

Klimts Kuss - An Artist's Colourful Life

We have 2 pairs of tickets for Klimts Kuss to be won in our contest. Simply email us here with a) your name b) the words KLIMT in the subject line and c) if you don't follow us already, we'd love you to do so by subscribing here:

The draw will take place on midnight on Sunday 12th February and the winners will be informed shortly after the draw

klimts kuss at lichthalle maag zurich

Klimts Kuss Immersive Art At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Where:  Lichthalle MAAG

When:  Now Until 7th May 2023

Open: Tuesday – Sunday from 10am – 6pm

Address: Zahnradstrasse 22, 8005 Zürich

Tickets:

Adults: CHF 29 / 31/ 42
Children/youths up to 14 years: CHF 17 / 19 / CHF 30.00
Infants up to 5 years: CHF 4.00
Seniors, students/learners, IV (incl. wheelchair): CHF 26 / 28/ 39
Student day (every Thursday): CHF 15.00

Last admission is at 5pm

Visit the Kimts Kuss website here for more information. 

