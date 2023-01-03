Home » What's On » photoSCHWEIZ 23 Zurich
photoSCHWEIZ 23 Zurich

photoSCHWEIZ 23: 6th - 10th January 2023 Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon 

by newinzurich
photoSCHWEIZ 23 Zurich

Friday 6th January – Tuesday 10th January 2022

at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon

Photo 18 Fashion Showcase at Glattzentrum

photoSCHWEIZ is the largest photography exhibition in Switzerland showing the work of over 200 Swiss as well as a fair few international photographers too.

photoSCHWEIZ 23 Zurich January 2023

Each year the retrospective provides a representative overview of the past year in Switzerland from a photographic perspective. It is also one of the most popular events in the city.

photoSCHWEIZ 19 Zurich

Photo from a previous photoSCHWEIZ exhibition by Sylvia Michel 

In addition to the main exhibition there are numerous special exhibits, as well as  talks and workshops by some of Switzerland’s best photographers.  photoSCHWEIZ 23 will take place this year in Halle 550 close to Zurich Oerlikon train station.

photoSCHWEIZ 23

Where: Halle 550, 8050 Zurich-Oerlikon, next to Oerlikon train station

When: Friday 6th January to Tuesday 10th January 2023

Times: 11am – 8pm daily

Tickets: CHF 34, under 16s FREE. Click here.

Wheelchairs can be organised via this number: 044 245 40 10

Please visit the photoSCHWEIZ23 website here. 

*********************

*****************

