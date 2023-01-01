Home » Zurich in Photos » Spectacular Photos of New Year Fireworks 2023 in Zurich
Spectacular Photos of New Year Fireworks 2023 in Zurich

Seeing in the New Year in Zurich for 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

by Geoff Pegler

If you missed the Zurich New Year Firework display for 2023, don’t worry we have some spectacular photos to share with you! These photos were taken by photographer Geoff Pegler and really capture the unique atmosphere of this city event. Unlike most New Year Firework displays, Zurich is unusual in that it kicks off not at midnight, but at twenty past midnight!

I think the idea behind it, is that straight after midnight you’re busy wishing everyone you’re with a happy new year and toasting,  so you need a bit of time to do that properly first! In any case at 19 minutes past midnight all the lights in the city go off and from twenty past twelve till twenty five to two the fireworks take place.

The fireworks are let off from special boats on Lake Zurich and as you can see that it’s a very special show which can be viewed from many parts of Zurich.

This year we were very lucky as the weather was extremely mild and there was no rain!

Once again it was a spectacular event with amazing colour!

With thanks to photographer Geoff Pegler for the great photos.

All photos by Geoff Pegler

Instagram Video by Alex Nikolsky of the 2023 New Year Fireworks in Zurich

Here is a short Instagram reel of the fireworks over Zurich taken by Alex Nikolsky:

With thanks to Alex Nikolsky for the great video.

Thanks so much for reading and wishing you a very happy, healthy, successful and peaceful 2023!

