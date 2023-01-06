Home » Exhibitions and Events » St Moritz Snow Polo: An Exciting Sports Event On A Frozen Lake
BucketList SwitzerlandExcursionsExhibitions and EventsSportsSwiss TraditionsSwitzerlandThings To DoTravel

St Moritz Snow Polo: An Exciting Sports Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - Planned for 27th - 29th January 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo – A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event

On A Frozen Lake

Photos by Tim and Tabitha Hughes

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2023 – 27th, 28th & 29th January 2023

This year’s  Snow Polo World Cup tournament in St Moritz is due to take place on 27th, 28th and 29th January 2023. However, at of the time of writing, 10th of January, due to the recent warm temperatures, the ice is not yet as thick as it should be at just 21 centimetres. It is hoped that it will reach 24 centimetres by 14th January so that the first phase of the construction will be able to take place. However, the final decision on whether the event will go ahead as planned, will be made by 18th January 2023.

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz A Tradition Since 1985

The “Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz” is said to be the world’s most prestigious winter polo tournament on snow.  This exciting sports event has been taking place in St. Moritz since 1985. Furthermore, the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz is unique in that it is the only «high goal» polo tournament played on snow.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Sport, Gourmet Food and Wine and Events at St Moritz Snow Polo World Cup

The event attracts spectators from all over the globe to this beautiful spot in the Swiss alps. In addition to the sporting events on the frozen lake, there is champagne, exquisite gourmet food and a huge number of social events taking place in St. Moritz’s finest hotels.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

The Original Snow Polo Tournament Began in St. Moritz

Polo is now played on snow in places like Aspen in the USA, Cortina in Italy and Tianjin in China, but the original Snow Polo Tournament began in St. Moritz. Four “high-goal teams” compete for the much coveted trophy on the frozen lake of St. Moritz with around 15,000 spectators viewing the action.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Unique Location on The Frozen Lake at St Moritz

Highlights of the tournament are the small and the grand finales which take place on Sunday requiring great skill and  concentration from the world’s top players and their horses. The unique location on the frozen lake in St Moritz at 1,800 metres above sea level makes the tournament one which just can’t be missed.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo

Where: The frozen lake of St Moritz in Switzerland

When27th, 28th and 29th January 2023*

*At the moment due to the warm temperatures the ice is not yet thick enough so the final decision on whether the event can be hosted as planned, will be made by 18th January 2023.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

All photos by Tim Hughes and Tabitha Hughes

If you would like to see more Photos or buy any, please see here.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

*** Articles You May Like ***

You may also be interested in White Turf in St Moritz:

https://newinzurich.com/2017/02/glamour-racing-and-snow-white-turf-st-moritz/

*****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2023

Top English Language Musicals In Switzerland 2023

New Exhibition Zurich: “The Mystery of Banksy –...

photoSCHWEIZ 23 Zurich

Happy Dreikönigstag for 6th January in Switzerland!

Glamour, Racing and Snow – White Turf St...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2023

The Colourful Niki de Saint Phalle Exhibition at...

Westside Story Theater 11 Zurich 17th – 29th...

Klimt’s Küss Immersive Art At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security