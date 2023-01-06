St Moritz Snow Polo: An Exciting Sports Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo – A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event

On A Frozen Lake

Photos by Tim and Tabitha Hughes

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2023 – 27th, 28th & 29th January 2023

This year’s Snow Polo World Cup tournament in St Moritz is due to take place on 27th, 28th and 29th January 2023. However, at of the time of writing, 10th of January, due to the recent warm temperatures, the ice is not yet as thick as it should be at just 21 centimetres. It is hoped that it will reach 24 centimetres by 14th January so that the first phase of the construction will be able to take place. However, the final decision on whether the event will go ahead as planned, will be made by 18th January 2023.

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz A Tradition Since 1985

The “Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz” is said to be the world’s most prestigious winter polo tournament on snow. This exciting sports event has been taking place in St. Moritz since 1985. Furthermore, the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz is unique in that it is the only «high goal» polo tournament played on snow.

Sport, Gourmet Food and Wine and Events at St Moritz Snow Polo World Cup

The event attracts spectators from all over the globe to this beautiful spot in the Swiss alps. In addition to the sporting events on the frozen lake, there is champagne, exquisite gourmet food and a huge number of social events taking place in St. Moritz’s finest hotels.

The Original Snow Polo Tournament Began in St. Moritz

Polo is now played on snow in places like Aspen in the USA, Cortina in Italy and Tianjin in China, but the original Snow Polo Tournament began in St. Moritz. Four “high-goal teams” compete for the much coveted trophy on the frozen lake of St. Moritz with around 15,000 spectators viewing the action.

Unique Location on The Frozen Lake at St Moritz

Highlights of the tournament are the small and the grand finales which take place on Sunday requiring great skill and concentration from the world’s top players and their horses. The unique location on the frozen lake in St Moritz at 1,800 metres above sea level makes the tournament one which just can’t be missed.

St Moritz Snow Polo

Where: The frozen lake of St Moritz in Switzerland

When: 27th, 28th and 29th January 2023*

*At the moment due to the warm temperatures the ice is not yet thick enough so the final decision on whether the event can be hosted as planned, will be made by 18th January 2023.