Tax In Switzerland – Things You Need To Know

Living in Switzerland, there are so many cultural events, sports to enjoy, weekend trips and beautiful places to discover, it can be easy to overlook boring things like tax. However, if you are new in Zurich or planning to move to Switzerland soon, one of the things which will become very important sooner or later, is understanding how the tax system works.

Tax In Switzerland Depends On Where You Live

Unlike many other countries, in Switzerland it all comes down to where you live. Each “Canton” has its own tax law and every Gemeinde or Commune has an individual tax multiplier. So there’s a lot to grasp from the moment you set foot on Swiss soil.

On top of that, Health Insurance is an additional (and compulsory) tax, and how much you pay into your pension depends on your employer’s pension plan. Confused already? Don’t worry, help is at hand!

Martin Beiner is an experienced Tax consultant who has been working in Switzerland, Singapore and Malaysia for over 18 years. As an expat himself, he knows what it is like to start a new life in a new country. Before he started his own business in 2019, Martin was working in Global Mobility, specialising in individual tax for a big multinational company based in Switzerland. Prior to that, he worked for the tax authorities in a Zurich Gemeinde, so he has had experience of tax from both sides of the fence.

Martin’s Top Tips On Tax in Switzerland

Martin has put together some of the most important information about tax with reference to the canton of Zurich and most of the German speaking cantons. There may be slight differences here and there based on the local tax practice but hopefully this should give you a good starter.

Before You Move

In Switzerland since every Canton has its own tax law and every Gemeinde or Commune has its own tax multiplier. And where you are living on 31st December of the relevant tax year is most important. Financially it can make quite a difference whether you live in the City of Zurich or in a small town outside or in another canton. Tax is not everything, but it makes sense to check the tax levels in the area you are thinking of living, before you actually move.

Take a look at the tax calculator of the Swiss tax authorities here to calculate your own tax burden.

Different Taxes You Will Need To Pay

You will need to pay communal tax, cantonal tax and direct federal tax. Also, if you belong to the Roman Catholic, Protestant (or the Christ Catholic Church) you will need to pay Church taxes on top. You will be asked if you attend one of these churches (for other religions the Swiss tax authorities do not collect taxes) when you register at your local Gemeinde.

In addition to the income tax, Switzerland also has a wealth tax.

Couples Taxed As One

Married couples are taxed as one. This is where the term “marriage punishment” comes from.

Arrival in Switzerland

Arriving in Switzerland as a foreigner you are most likely to get an L or a B permit. While Swiss citizens and C-permit holders pay their taxes directly to the tax authorities, foreigners with any permit other than the C-permit, pay withholding taxes (similar to PAYE for UK people) through the employment income. The employer is responsible for withholding employees’ income taxes.

Also, if you are a foreigner and on anything other than a C Permit, you do not have to file a tax return if

your annual gross salary does not exceed CHF 120,000

and your other income (which is not underlying the withholding tax) is below a certain level (i.e. CHF 3’000 in the canton of Zürich)or

your total assets are below a certain threshold (i.e. CHF 80’000 respectively CHF 160’000 for married couples in the Canton of Zürich)

Other cantons might have different thresholds for filing a mandatory tax return.

However, since the tax year 2021 you have to possibility to file a voluntary tax return if you wish to claim additional deductions. But beware: There are a few things to bear in mind when opting for a voluntary tax return.

An application for a voluntary tax return filing must be submitted by 31 March of the following year.

If you have opted for a tax return filing, this also applies to future years. Once filing a voluntary return, it becomes mandatory for the subsequent years. It cannot be decided from year to year.

For married couples or couples in a registered partnership, a joint tax return is carried out. Both spouses must therefore sign the application for a voluntary tax return.

Not only worldwide income but also worldwide assets must be declared in the tax return.

If your annual gross salary exceeds CHF 120,000 you have to file a tax return for the applicable tax year, as well as for the following years.

C Permit Holders and Swiss Citizens

Swiss citizens and C-permit holders have to file a tax return regardless of the level of income.

While in Switzerland

5 Top Things For Tax :

The Filing Deadline for your tax return is usually 31st March of the following year. This means for example, that your 2022 Swiss tax return has to be filed by 31st March However, you can extend this deadline up to 30th November. The deadline is granted by most tax authorities without any fee. A reason for the extension does not need to be provided. However, the extension needs to be requested before the deadline exceeds. NB: If this deadline has been missed, you may incur a fine. Switzerland taxes on Worldwide Income as well as Worldwide Wealth. Therefore you have to declare all your assets and income during the tax year on your Swiss tax return . This also includes any properties you may have outside Switzerland. The market value of the property abroad needs to be declared, as well as the rental income. If the property is not rented and available for own use (i.e. vacation home) a so called “deemed rental income” will be calculated for income tax purposes. This is a fictitious income, which is added to your total taxable income.

Since the properties are immovable assets, Switzerland is not allowed to tax properties abroad. However, for tax rate purposes, properties outside of Switzerland have to be declared on your Swiss tax return, but will not be taxed in Switzerland – this is called the “exemption with progression” method. Interest and Dividends are part of your taxable income. What Switzerland does not need to know about is Capital Gains Any capital gains will not be taxed unless the investor is classified as a professional investor. Contributions to the Swiss Social Security System are deductible from your taxable income. Employees have the possibility to contribute voluntary payments to the Swiss social security system through the 2nd Pillar (pension fund which is provided by the employer) or 3rd Pillar (private blocked account which can be opened with Swiss banks or insurances).

