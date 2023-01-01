The Appenzell Silvesterkläuse Celebrations Urnäsch

If you were to visit the town of Urnäsch or one of the neighbouring villages in Appenzell during their Silvesterkläuse celebrations you might be wondering what you had stumbled into! The Silvesterkläuse event takes place on 2 separate days – 31st December to celebrate the “Neuer Silvester” and usually the 13th January for the “Alter Silvester”, and consists of processions throughout the centre of Urnäsch and surrounding villages with people dressed up in amazing costumes, colourful masks and fantastic headdresses.

Photographer Geoff Pegler was out in Urnasch with his camera to capture these amazing shots.

A Traditional Swiss Festival Dating Back 200 Years

The festival dates back over 200 years and the participants go from house to house creating lots of noise, singing, ringing bells and ushering in the New Year with lots of fun and noise. It originates back to the olden days when people begged in disguise, but now the Kläuse, as they are known, wear eleaborate robes and masks and the idea is to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Die Schöne, die Wüeschte and die Schö-Wüeschte

There are three types of people depicted in the ‘Urnäsch Silvesterkläuse’ processions – the beautiful – die Schöne – who wear beautiful richly decorated headdresses and masks, the ugly – die Wüeschte – who wear frightening masks made of moss, and pine branches, and the pretty – uglies, or the less ugly – die Schö-Wüeschte – who wear natural disguises of branches and leaves but are less frightening than the uglies!

As they go from house to house wishing people a good new year they are given small presents of money to contribute towards their lavish costumes which involve hours and hours of work to make.

Everyone is in Disguise at the Silvesterkläuse Celebrations

Everyone is in disguise and the “women”, or Wiiber, who are actually men, wear tall, elaborate headdresses and a belt with 13 bells attached. The men, or Mannevölcher, carry carved or painted scenes and wear a bell on both their front and their back. It’s all very heavy work and very noisy too!

Pope Gregory XIII Refused To Accept the New Calendar

The reason that there are two dates for this celebration goes back to the introduction by Pope Gregory XIII of the new calendar. Some Cantons refused to accept the new calendar and continued using the old one up to up the eighteenth century – hence the difference of 13 days for the festival! So if you missed the celebrations on 31st December – why not go along on 13th January?

Appenzell Folk Art Museum Showcases The Customs of Appenzell

You may also be interested in visiting the Appenzell Folk Art Museum to see the customs and traditions of the Appenzell region of Switzerland.

All photos above by Geoff Pegler

More photos below from Carmen Sirboiu

All the photos in this article so far were taken by Geoff Pegler at the December edition of the Silvesterkläuse Celebrations a few years ago. However, Carmen Sirboiu visited the second round of celebrations one January and she managed to get these beautiful snowy photos for us too. Take a look below:

All photos in this section by Carmen Sirboiu

The Appenzell Silvesterkläuse Urnäsch

Information

For more information please visit the Silvesterkläuse website and see the video.

You may also be interested in seeing our article about another Swiss Traditional Celebration – the Klausjagen celebrations in Küssnacht-am-Rigi.

