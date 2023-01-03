New Exhibition Zurich: “The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind”

24th February to 31st May 2023

For the first time anywhere in the country, a new exhibition, “The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind” will be taking place in Zurich ,Switzerland from 23rd February 2023. The world premiere took place in Munich in March 2021 with over 450,000 visitors so far, making it the most popular and successful exhibition about this street art superstar.

Curated by British born Virginia Jean who now lives in Berlin, it is an extraordinary exhibition about the work of someone who is so well known and famous, yet at the same time, a mystery. Born in in Bristol in the UK, Banksy is still alive and active yet always anonymous. In fact the graffiti artist was in the news recently for painting a new work in Ukraine (read about it here in German).

Well known for challenging the boundaries of the art world, it is now time for the Swiss public to view his work at the Halle 622b in Zurich Oerlikon from 24th February to 31st May 2023.

“The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind” exhibition is an extraordinary and complete overview of the work of this exceptional artist in a unique setting. Banksy always said that “Copyright is for losers ©TM”, and so, in this spirit, the works exhibited have not been authorized by the artist, due to his anonymous status.

Over 150 works by Banksy will be on show with everything from graffiti, photographs, sculptures, video installations and prints on various materials such as canvas, fabric, aluminium, forex and plexiglass.

The exhibition is produced by the German exhibition organizer Oliver Foster and his company COFO Entertainment. In Zurich, it is being staged at Halle 622b (Libs building next to Oerlikon train station) and can be visited from 24th February until 31st May 2023.

The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind

When: 24th February to 31st May 2023

Opening Hours:

TUE / WED / THURS / SUN / public holidays – 10am – 6pm

FRI / SAT – 10am – 8pm

Where: Hall 622b (Libs building), Therese-Giehse-Strasse 10, 8050 Zurich

Tickets: www.banksy-zuerich.ch, Ticketcorner, the box office and at all good ticket offices

