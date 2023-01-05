Top English Language Musicals In Switzerland 2023
Almost everyone loves a great musical and it’s so much more enjoyable when you can follow the dialogue in your own language. This year there are some great musicals taking place in English, in Zurich as well as other parts of Switzerland. Here are our top picks so far, but we will be updating this article as new productions arise. See below for more information.
CATS Musical Basel: 10th– 22nd January 2023: Musical Theater Basel
Photo by Alessandro-Pinna for Musical.ch
The longest running musical in the world, CATS was first performed in London in 1981. Since then, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece has won seven Tony Awards and has been viewed by more than 73 million fans worldwide. Why not go along and see it for yourself ?
When: 10th – 22nd Jan 2023
Where: Musical Theater Basel
Address: Feldbergstrasse 151, 4058 Basel
Language: English original version
Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (incl. intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 60
Visit the website here for more information
Westside Story Theater 11 Zurich: 17th – 29th January 2023 (Plus Win Tickets!)
Copyright musical.ch
A great new production of Westside Story, the Broadway hit, will be performed in Zurich from 17th – 29th January. The musical is all in English with such well known songs as America and Maria. It takes place at Theater 11 in Zurich, from where you will be whisked away to Upper West side in New York!
==>>***Contest – 2 Pairs of Tickets to the Opening Night on 17th January***
Westside Story Zurich
When: 17th – 29th Jan 2023
Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Plus Lausanne: Also in Lausanne From 21st Feb – 3rd Mar 2023 at the Théâtre de Beaulieu
Language: English original version
Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (incl. intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 60
We have a contest with 2 pairs of tickets to be won. Entries accepted up till midnight on 12th January.
Why not click here to enter the contest!
Visit the website here for more information
STOMP at Theater 11 Zurich: 31st January – 5th Feb 2023
STOMP is back in Zurich! If you missed it last time you now have the chance to watch this fun and very energetic show. Everything including the kitchen sink is used to create amazing sounds and it’s a great show for all the family. Originating from the streets of the UK, the show has been awarded the Olivier Award, the most important British theatre prize. In Manhattan they have even renamed 8th Street”Stomp Avenue” in honour of the show.
When: 31st Jan – 5th Feb 2023
Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Duration: approx. 1 hours 40 minutes (no intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 50
Visit the website here for more information
Blue Man Group BLUEVOLUTION: 29th March – 2nd Apr 2023: Theater 11 inZürich
Copyright musical.ch
The Blue Man Group is back in Zürich for their BLUEVOLUTION World Tour. A fun and fabulous combination of music and comedy suitable for all ages.
Blue Man Group BLUEVOLUTION World Tour
When: 29th Mar –2nd Apr 2023
Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Duration: approx. 1 hours 30 minutes (no intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 49
Visit the website here for more information
The Wall – The Pink Floyd’s Rock Opera: Nov 16, 2023: Arena Genève
Copyright Pink Floyd Arena Geneve
A new ballet adaptation of Pink Floyd’s original album The Wall is taking place in Geneva in Switzerland for the very first time. Marking the 40th anniversary of the album The Wall – The Pink Floyd’s Rock Opera promises to be an amazing experience. With choreography by Johan Nus, the album’s tracks are performed live at the Arena Genève.
The Wall – The Pink Floyd’s Rock Opera
When: 16th November 2023
Where: Arena Genève at 8pm
Address: Rte des Batailleux 3, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex
Language: English
Tickets from CHF 49
Visit the website here for more information
THE LION KING Musical: 23rd Nov 2023 – 14th Jan 14 2024: Theater 11 in Zurich
Copyright Disney
The long anticipated English language production of Disney’s The Lion King will be taking place at Theater 11 this Autumn. This Broadway hit musical is bound to wow the audiences in Zurich and tickets will be selling fast. Young and old alike will enjoy following the story of Simba, the future king of the Serengeti.
When: 23rd Nov –14th Jan 2024
Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon
Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich
Language: English original version
Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (with intermission)
Door opening: 1 hour before start
Tickets from: CHF 79
Visit the website here for more information
