Top English Language Musicals In Switzerland 2023

Almost everyone loves a great musical and it’s so much more enjoyable when you can follow the dialogue in your own language. This year there are some great musicals taking place in English, in Zurich as well as other parts of Switzerland. Here are our top picks so far, but we will be updating this article as new productions arise. See below for more information.

CATS Musical Basel: 10th– 22nd January 2023: Musical Theater Basel

Photo by Alessandro-Pinna for Musical.ch

The longest running musical in the world, CATS was first performed in London in 1981. Since then, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece has won seven Tony Awards and has been viewed by more than 73 million fans worldwide. Why not go along and see it for yourself ?

When: 10th – 22nd Jan 2023

Where: Musical Theater Basel

Address: Feldbergstrasse 151, 4058 Basel

Language: English original version

Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (incl. intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 60

For tickets see here

Westside Story Theater 11 Zurich: 17th – 29th January 2023 (Plus Win Tickets!)

Copyright musical.ch

A great new production of Westside Story, the Broadway hit, will be performed in Zurich from 17th – 29th January. The musical is all in English with such well known songs as America and Maria. It takes place at Theater 11 in Zurich, from where you will be whisked away to Upper West side in New York!

Westside Story Zurich

When: 17th – 29th Jan 2023

Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Plus Lausanne: Also in Lausanne From 21st Feb – 3rd Mar 2023 at the Théâtre de Beaulieu

Language: English original version

Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (incl. intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 60

We have a contest with 2 pairs of tickets to be won. Entries accepted up till midnight on 12th January.

Why not click here to enter the contest!

STOMP at Theater 11 Zurich: 31st January – 5th Feb 2023

STOMP is back in Zurich! If you missed it last time you now have the chance to watch this fun and very energetic show. Everything including the kitchen sink is used to create amazing sounds and it’s a great show for all the family. Originating from the streets of the UK, the show has been awarded the Olivier Award, the most important British theatre prize. In Manhattan they have even renamed 8th Street”Stomp Avenue” in honour of the show.

When: 31st Jan – 5th Feb 2023

Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Duration: approx. 1 hours 40 minutes (no intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 50

For tickets to STOMP see here

Blue Man Group BLUEVOLUTION: 29th March – 2nd Apr 2023: Theater 11 inZürich

Copyright musical.ch

The Blue Man Group is back in Zürich for their BLUEVOLUTION World Tour. A fun and fabulous combination of music and comedy suitable for all ages.

Blue Man Group BLUEVOLUTION World Tour

When: 29th Mar –2nd Apr 2023

Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Duration: approx. 1 hours 30 minutes (no intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 49

For tickets see here

The Wall – The Pink Floyd’s Rock Opera: Nov 16, 2023: Arena Genève

Copyright Pink Floyd Arena Geneve

A new ballet adaptation of Pink Floyd’s original album The Wall is taking place in Geneva in Switzerland for the very first time. Marking the 40th anniversary of the album The Wall – The Pink Floyd’s Rock Opera promises to be an amazing experience. With choreography by Johan Nus, the album’s tracks are performed live at the Arena Genève.

The Wall – The Pink Floyd’s Rock Opera

When: 16th November 2023

Where: Arena Genève at 8pm

Address: Rte des Batailleux 3, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex

Language: English

Tickets from CHF 49

THE LION KING Musical: 23rd Nov 2023 – 14th Jan 14 2024: Theater 11 in Zurich

Copyright Disney

The long anticipated English language production of Disney’s The Lion King will be taking place at Theater 11 this Autumn. This Broadway hit musical is bound to wow the audiences in Zurich and tickets will be selling fast. Young and old alike will enjoy following the story of Simba, the future king of the Serengeti.

When: 23rd Nov –14th Jan 2024

Where: Theater 11, Zurich Oerlikon

Address: Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zürich

Language: English original version

Duration: approx. 2 hours 30 minutes (with intermission)

Door opening: 1 hour before start

Tickets from: CHF 79

*** Articles You May Like ***

***************************