What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2023
Hope the New Year is treating you well so far and that you managed to enjoy the spectacular New Year fireworks and celebrations. Don’t forget this Friday is Dreikönigstag – so don’t forget to buy your cake and take your decorations down. Of course it also means that the Lucy lights are coming down too. There’s lots going on in Zurich this coming week with the photoSCHWEIZ photography event taking place, the Niki de St Phalle exhibition at the Kunsthaus has been extended till 15th January, the Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition is on, the LILU Light festival opens soon in Lucerne, and the traditional Silvesterklaus event takes place on 13th January in Appenzell. On 20th January the St Moritz Gourmet Festival opens – so if you’re a foodie do secure your ticket! Unfortunately the weather has been super mild so far so let’s hope we get some good snow soon, especially in the mountains. If you’re looking for a ski break with guaranteed snow you might like to check out the brand new CLUB MED Tignes for skiers and non-skiers alike.
*** Contest ***
WIN ONE OF 2 PAIRS OF TICKETS TO WESTSIDE STORY ON 17th JAN: A new production of Westside Story is taking place in English in Zurich from 17th – 29th January. We have 2 pairs of tickets to be won for this great classic! See all the details and enter here up until 12 midnight on 12th January.
DISCOUNT CODES
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
NEWORCHARD VEGAN LEATHER BOOTS: Once you’ve tried them you won’t want to take them off! Take a look here and use code Christina15 to get 15% of your super soft Winter boots!
MADAMESUM DUMPLINGS DISCOUNT CODE: Use discount code NEWINZURICH15 to get 15% off your next order of delicious Madamesum dumplings. We tried them recently and loved them! The code is valid until 28th February 2023.
WYSSMÜLLER FONDUES: How about a delicious Fondue from Fondue Wyssmüller? Buy online with 20% discount using code HCUHK5RP The fondue packets are top quality and they also freeze very well – so it’s a good opportunity to get stocked up for Winter!
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of two Zurich and Zermatt prints. Please note we have sorted out the Paypal only payment problem and you can now use credit cards for payment too. Apologies for the earlier inconvenience! See details of the posters here.
Things Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of January 2023
DREIKÖNIGSTAG: Friday 6th January is Epiphany or Dreikönigstag here in Switzerland. It’s the day to take all the Christmas decorations down (and the end of all the Christmas lights) and the opportunity to eat Dreikönigskuchen and to find out if you are the King or the Queen in your house for a day! Find out all about 6th January here.
FREE ICE SKATING SUNDAY 8th JANUARY: There is FREE ice skating on Sunday 8th January at the Dolder Ice Skating Rink, and also at the Oerlikon and Heuried rinks. Find out more about ice skating in Zurich here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 15th JAN: The exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle has now been extended from 8th till 15th January. This female artist is famous for her ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station. Find out all about the Niki de Saint Phalle exhibition here.
LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 12th – 22nd JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.
BSCC DRY JANUARY EVENT 12th JANUARY: Join the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce for a Dry January networking event with VE Refinery at the BSCC offices in Bleicherweg 12 in 8002 Zurich from 5.30pm – 7pm. Limited spaces so register here.
GRAPY’S PUB QUIZ EVENT IN ZURICH 14th JANUARY: Grapy’s are holding a wine “Pub Quiz” at the Eisladen in Birmensdorferstrasse 101, 8003 Zürich on 14th January! It promises to be a really fun event with some excellent wine being tasted! See details and get your tickets here.
SILVESTERCHLAUS CELEBRATIONS 13th JAN: If you fancy going to Appenzell to see the Silvesterchlaus celebrations (see photo below) they take place on 13th January, celebrating New Year’s Day according to the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations take place in Urnäsch and also in Schwellbrunn, Hundwil, Herisau, Stein, Teufen and Waldstadt. You can find out all about the Silvesterklaus celebrations here.
WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD 16th – 21st JANUARY: The World Snow Festival is back in Grindelwald from 16th – 22nd January. See all the details here.
WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 17th – 29th JAN 2023 – WIN TICKETS!: If you’re a fan of Westside Story why enter our contest to win tickets. We have 2 pairs of tickets for the show on 17th January at 7.30pm. Last opportunity to enter the contest is midnight on 12th January. The show is all in English. See details and enter here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 20th – 28th JAN: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January are now on sale.Find out more here.
EARLY LANGUAGE LEARNING TALK AND OPEN HOUSE AT CHILDREN FIRST SAT 21st JANUARY 2023: Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun activities for children ages 0-7 and sign up for a talk for parents about “Early Language Learning” by Monica Shah including strategies that will help you plan your children’s language learning in and around Zurich. Please see details here.
***********************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
Grapys have 3 exciting Wine Events coming up at the Eisladen in Zurich 8003
See details below:
3 Great Grapy’s Tasting Events at the Eisladen Zurich:
14th January – the Pubquiz Wine Edition – see details here
19th January – A Spirit Tasting Event with Phildrinks – see details here
28th January – Wine X German Arts Tasting Event – see details here
***********************************************************************************************************
WHITE TURF RACING DAYS & FAMILY DAYS 4th – 19th FEBRUARY: The White Turf Racing Days and Family Days will be back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 4th – 19th February. See details here.
EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG TILL END JAN : Eko333(Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery and the Vernissage took place on December 7th 2022. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
BANKSY IN ZURICH FROM 24th FEBRUARY: Check out the new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition which will be in Zurich from 24th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
KLIMT’S KÜSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience. Find out all about it here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are back on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
***********************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
EARLY LANGUAGE LEARNING TALK & OPEN HOUSE
AT CHILDREN FIRST ON SATURDAY 21st JANUARY 2023
Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun activities for children ages 0-7 and sign up for a talk for parents about “Early Language Learning” by Monica Shah including strategies that will help you plan your children’s language learning in and around Zurich.
Please see details here.
********************************************************************************************************************
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
EVENTS
Roger Federer & his mother Lynette in Zurich – photo credit Remy Steiner for Moët
ROGER FEDERER & THE EFFERVESCENCE PARTY IN ZURICH: Roger Federer recently attended the Moët & Chandon Effervescence party at the Kunsthaus Zurich as part of the champagne house’s “Toast For a Cause” initiative, raising money for the Roger Federer Foundation. See more pictures and read about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
THE CLUB MED LUXURY ALL INCLUSIVE SKI RESORT IN TIGNES: Take a look at what’s included in the brand new Club Med Tignes Ski Resort. It’s perfect for families, singles, couples and groups and it designed for skiers and non skiers alike, with so many fun sports and activities and amazing food. Take a look at the new Club Med Tignes resort here.
Check out this short Instagram Reel with some impressions of Club Med Tignes:
VISIT TIGNES FOR SKI FUN AND MORE: The other week we went skiing in Tignes in France and stayed at the brand new Club Med Tignes before it officially opened on 11th December. Find out all about this high altitude resort which is one of the most ski-sure resorts in Europe !
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWAD: Grindelwald is always a perfect place to visit all year long, but with all the snow in Winter it is especially magical with the views from the First Cliff Walk. Read all about it here.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NEAR ZURICH: Check out this great list of places to go snowshoeing not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET! The fondue season is well underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 26th FEBRUARY: We visited Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich last week and had a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge. They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience was just such fun! Read all about it here.
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SOME MORE GREAT PRESENT IDEAS: Still looking for presents – or maybe a present for yourself? Take a look at some great ideas for Gifts here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
NEED A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE ? *** PLEASE NOTE YOU CAN NOW PAY BY CREDIT CARD ***
If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about a beautiful print of Zurich? See details of the exclusive Zurich poster here.
VINS VAUDOIS TERRAVIN WINES FOR YOUR FESTIVITIES: If you’re looking for some great Swiss wines to go with your festivities over the New Year, you might be interested in checking out the wines from the Vins Vaudois and Terravin wine tasting contest which was held at the Widder Hotel in Zurich recently. The wines are great value and definitely worth ordering. Read all about these great Swiss wines here.
COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich:
New Year Fireworks 2023
Are you on Instagram?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich?
WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND?We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagram to Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.
Keep up to date on what’s going on in and around Zurich by “subscribing to the blog”.