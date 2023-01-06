What’s On In Zurich Beginning of January 2023

Hope the New Year is treating you well so far and that you managed to enjoy the spectacular New Year fireworks and celebrations. Don’t forget this Friday is Dreikönigstag – so don’t forget to buy your cake and take your decorations down. Of course it also means that the Lucy lights are coming down too. There’s lots going on in Zurich this coming week with the photoSCHWEIZ photography event taking place, the Niki de St Phalle exhibition at the Kunsthaus has been extended till 15th January, the Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition is on, the LILU Light festival opens soon in Lucerne, and the traditional Silvesterklaus event takes place on 13th January in Appenzell. On 20th January the St Moritz Gourmet Festival opens – so if you’re a foodie do secure your ticket! Unfortunately the weather has been super mild so far so let’s hope we get some good snow soon, especially in the mountains. If you’re looking for a ski break with guaranteed snow you might like to check out the brand new CLUB MED Tignes for skiers and non-skiers alike.

DREIKÖNIGSTAG: Friday 6th January is Epiphany or Dreikönigstag here in Switzerland. It’s the day to take all the Christmas decorations down (and the end of all the Christmas lights) and the opportunity to eat Dreikönigskuchen and to find out if you are the King or the Queen in your house for a day! Find out all about 6th January here.

FREE ICE SKATING SUNDAY 8th JANUARY: There is FREE ice skating on Sunday 8th January at the Dolder Ice Skating Rink, and also at the Oerlikon and Heuried rinks. Find out more about ice skating in Zurich here.

NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 15th JAN: The exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle has now been extended from 8th till 15th January. This female artist is famous for her ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station. Find out all about the Niki de Saint Phalle exhibition here.