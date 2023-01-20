What’s On In Zurich End of January 2023

What’s On In Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards

I hope you had a good week and enjoyed the recent snowfall. The LILU Light festival opened on 12th January in Lucerne, and the St Moritz Gourmet Festival opens on 20th-29th January and on 27th January the annual Burns Supper for the BSCC takes place in the city. Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition in Zurich continues at the Lichthalle MAAG and in the mountains the Laax Open is taking place. Don’t forget Art On Ice will be in Zurich from 2nd – 5th February so make sure to get your tickets! The weather is sunny and bright at the moment but if those grey, cloudy or wet days return, do check out our list of ideas for wet weather. Also take a look here for 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions (mostly) not too far from Zurich.

Things To Do In & Around Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards

EARLY LANGUAGE LEARNING TALK AND OPEN HOUSE AT CHILDREN FIRST SAT 21st JANUARY 2023: Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun activities for children ages 0-7 and sign up for a talk for parents about “Early Language Learning” by Monica Shah including strategies that will help you plan your children’s language learning in and around Zurich. Please see details here.

WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 17th – 29th JAN 2023 : If you’re a fan of Westside Story why visit the show which is all in English and takes place at Theater 11 in Zurich Oerlikon until 29th January. We went on the opening night and really loved it! See details and enter here.

LAAX OPEN COMPETITIONS IN LAAX: If you’re interested in snowboarding you might like to check out the Laax Open which is back in Laax and finishes on Sunday 22nd. See website (in German here).

BELLE EPOQUE WEEK 2023 KANDERSTEG: The Belle Epoque Week runs from 22nd – 29th January in beautiful Kandersteg. Be whisked back in time as you watch all the fabulous costumes and enjoy watching the program of activities and events. Read all about Belle Époque Week Kandersteg here.

FOREVER JADE EXHIBITION MUSEUM RIETBERG ENDS 22nd JAN: Musuem Rietberg’s exhibition all about jade ends on 22nd January – so catch it if you can. See details here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at these great ice skating locations in Zurich here.

LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE UNTIL 22nd JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.

NEW JAPANESE RESTAURANT AT DOLDER GRAND OPEN NOW: There’s a great new exclusive Japanese Restaurant at the Dolder Grand called Mikuriya. Chef Yusuke Sasaki serves an absolutely amazing 18 course dinner in a very private location at the Dolder to just 8 people. Find out all about it here.

GRAPY’S EVENTS IN ZURICH 28th JANUARY: Grapy’s are holding a wine eventat the Eisladen in Birmensdorferstrasse 101, 8003 Zürich on 28th January. It promises to be a really fun events with some excellent drinks! See details of the wine event on 28th January here.

ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 20th – 28th JAN: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January are now on sale. Find out more here.