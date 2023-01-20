What’s On In Zurich End of January 2023

What’s On In Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards
I hope you had a good week and enjoyed the recent snowfall. The LILU Light festival opened on 12th January in Lucerne, and the St Moritz Gourmet Festival opens on 20th-29th January and on 27th January the annual Burns Supper for the BSCC takes place in the city. Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition in Zurich continues at the Lichthalle MAAG and in the mountains the Laax Open is taking place. Don’t forget Art On Ice will be in Zurich from 2nd – 5th February so make sure to get your tickets! The weather is sunny and bright at the moment but if those grey, cloudy or wet days return, do check out our list of ideas for wet weather. Also take a look here for 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions (mostly) not too far from Zurich.
WYSSMÜLLER FONDUES: How about a delicious Fondue from Fondue Wyssmüller? Buy online with 20% discount using code HCUHK5RP The fondue packets are top quality and they also freeze very well – so it’s a good opportunity to get stocked up for Winter!
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
NEWORCHARD VEGAN LEATHER BOOTS: Once you’ve tried them you won’t want to take them off! Take a look here and use code Christina15 to get 15% of your super soft Winter boots!
MADAMESUM DUMPLINGS DISCOUNT CODE: Use discount code NEWINZURICH15 to get 15% off your next order of delicious Madamesum dumplings. We tried them recently and loved them! The code is valid until 28th February 2023.
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of Zurich and Zermatt prints. See details of the posters here.
Things To Do In & Around Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards
EARLY LANGUAGE LEARNING TALK AND OPEN HOUSE AT CHILDREN FIRST SAT 21st JANUARY 2023: Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun activities for children ages 0-7 and sign up for a talk for parents about “Early Language Learning” by Monica Shah including strategies that will help you plan your children’s language learning in and around Zurich. Please see details here.
WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 17th – 29th JAN 2023 : If you’re a fan of Westside Story why visit the show which is all in English and takes place at Theater 11 in Zurich Oerlikon until 29th January. We went on the opening night and really loved it! See details and enter here.
LAAX OPEN COMPETITIONS IN LAAX: If you’re interested in snowboarding you might like to check out the Laax Open which is back in Laax and finishes on Sunday 22nd. See website (in German here).
BELLE EPOQUE WEEK 2023 KANDERSTEG: The Belle Epoque Week runs from 22nd – 29th January in beautiful Kandersteg. Be whisked back in time as you watch all the fabulous costumes and enjoy watching the program of activities and events. Read all about Belle Époque Week Kandersteg here.
FOREVER JADE EXHIBITION MUSEUM RIETBERG ENDS 22nd JAN: Musuem Rietberg’s exhibition all about jade ends on 22nd January – so catch it if you can. See details here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at these great ice skating locations in Zurich here.
LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE UNTIL 22nd JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.
NEW JAPANESE RESTAURANT AT DOLDER GRAND OPEN NOW: There’s a great new exclusive Japanese Restaurant at the Dolder Grand called Mikuriya. Chef Yusuke Sasaki serves an absolutely amazing 18 course dinner in a very private location at the Dolder to just 8 people. Find out all about it here.
GRAPY’S EVENTS IN ZURICH 28th JANUARY: Grapy’s are holding a wine eventat the Eisladen in Birmensdorferstrasse 101, 8003 Zürich on 28th January. It promises to be a really fun events with some excellent drinks! See details of the wine event on 28th January here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 20th – 28th JAN: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January are now on sale. Find out more here.
BSCC ZURICH BURN SUPPER EVENT 27th JAN: The annual Burns Supper Dinner and Scottish dancing event takes places at the Zunfthaus zur Schmiden in Zurich on 27th January. There are just a few tickets left to this amazing event. See details here.
EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG TILL END JAN : Eko333 (Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.
***********************************************************************************************************
Insert
Grapys have exciting Wine Events coming up at the Eisladen in Zurich 8003
See details below:
Great Grapy’s Tasting Events at the Eisladen Zurich:
28th January – Wine X German Arts Tasting Event – see details here
***********************************************************************************************************
SNOW POLO TOURNAMENT ST MORITZ 27 – 29th JAN: The St Moritz Snow Polo is planned for 27th – 29th January and the organisers have decided that is will now go ahead! Read all about the famous St Moritz Snow Polo Tournament here.
WHITE TURF RACING DAYS & FAMILY DAYS 4th – 19th FEBRUARY: The White Turf Racing Days and Family Days will be back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 4th – 19th February. See details here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 2nd – 12th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event is back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (including Rag’N’Bone Man, Melanie C and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) in Fribourg and in Davos. See details here and secure your tickets now.
TANZHAUS OH MY FLUFFY GARBAGE PLAY FOR CHILDREN 4th & 5th FEB: This is a play for children aged 6 and over. With OMFG_oh my fluffy garbage, Reut Nahum and her company showcase a dance piece all about the environment. It’s a way to explain to (young) children about climate change, the environment, strategies and creative measures. The public performances will take place on February 4th and 5th. See program details here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
BANKSY IN ZURICH FROM 24th FEBRUARY: Check out the new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition which will be in Zurich from 24th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
WINTER ARENA ZURICH MAIN STATION: The Winter Arena is back at Zurich main station with drinks, food stalls, a Fondue Chalet, music and more. Until 25th February. Location: Zurich main station hall.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
WINTER MAGIC AT UTO KULM TILL 28th FEB: Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. The Winter Magic continues until 28th February. See details here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER STÜBLI TILL 18th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Garten also has its magical Winter vibes continuing until 18th March. Perfect for a Glüwein or a meal! See details here.
KLIMT’S KÜSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience. Find out all about it here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
7 GREAT SNOW SHOE HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snowshoe holes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A CIRCULAR SNOW SHOE HIKE TO AN ICE CAVE: You might also be interested in this great Winter hike not far from Zurich which Yvonne wrote about. It even takes in an ice cave too. Read all about this snow shoe hike here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: How about starting off the New Year by trying something new? How about Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
A TRIP TO THE KEMPINKSI PALACE HOTEL ENGELBERG: Engelberg is a perfect mountain destination only one and a half hours from Zurich. It’s beautiful anytime of year and a wonderful hotel to stay at whilst you’re there is the beautiful Kempinksi. Find out more about the Kempinski Palace hotel here.
THE CLUB MED LUXURY ALL INCLUSIVE SKI RESORT IN TIGNES: Take a look at what’s included in the brand new Club Med Tignes Ski Resort. It’s perfect for families, singles, couples and groups and it designed for skiers and non skiers alike, with so many fun sports and activities and amazing food. Take a look at the new Club Med Tignes resort here.
Check out this short Instagram Reel with some impressions of Club Med Tignes:
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWAD: Grindelwald is always a perfect place to visit all year long, but with all the snow in Winter it is especially magical with the views from the First Cliff Walk. Read all about it here.
THE FASCINATING MATTERHORN: The Matterhorn is probably the most famous mountain in the world – find out more about this beautiful iconic mountain here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET! The fondue season is well underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 26th FEBRUARY: We visited Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich last week and had a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge. They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience was just such fun! Read all about it here.
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
TOP PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR ZURICH: The mountains are calling! Check out these great locations for skiing not far from Zurich. See our ski recommendations here.
TOP TIPS FOR THE SKIING SEASON: The snow has finally arrived so before you hit the slopes do check out our top tips for the winter season in Switzerland here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here. Also do make sure that you have your Autovignette on your car before 1st February!
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT BOOK? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
SWISS INVENTIONS: Have you ever thought about the number of Swiss Inventions that have changed our lives? From Milk Chocolate by Daniel Peter to Birchermüsli, to the original Swiss wrist watch, the Swiss are pretty good at inventing things. Find out more about some key Swiss inventions here.
NEED A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE ?
If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about a beautiful print of Zurich? See details of the exclusive Zurich poster here.
COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich:
SHORT VIDEO OF NIKI DE SAINT PHALLE EXHIBITION:
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich?
WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND?We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagram to Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.
Keep up to date on what’s going on in and around Zurich by “subscribing to the blog”.