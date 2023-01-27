What’s On In Zurich End of January Early February 2023
It’s been one of those weeks where it’s definitely been “Oben blau, unten grau”, but despite the weather there is plenty on. Westside Story in English at Theater 11 continues until 29th January (and you can see more English speaking shows taking place throughout the year here). Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition in Zurich is on at the Lichthalle MAAG and Art On Ice begins on 2nd February and we have 3 pairs of tickets to the Art On Ice premiere to be won! In the mountains the St Moritz Gourmet Festival come to an end on 29th January as does the Belle Époque week in Kandersteg. If you fancy seeing the Chateau-d’Oex hot air balloon festival it also ends on 29th January. Check out our list of places to go tobogganing here and ice skating here. And take a look at these 7 Snowshoeing hikes and our list of ideas for grey and rainy days here. Also take a look here for 31 activities for children and teenagers here and some 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. It’s also getting close to “Tax Time” so Martin Beiner has got lots of help and advice for you here!
Things To Do In & Around Zurich
End of January Early February 2023
PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH 27th JAN – 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation is back at St Jakob’s Church. Find out more here.
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT WINTER SALE NOW ON: Sport Shop Time out in Uster have just begun their Winter sale and there are some great reductions to be had on Snow and Ski gear. Visit their website here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 20th – 28th JAN: The amazing St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival is taking place in St Moritz until 28th January and there may be one or two tickets available if you’re very quick indeed. Find out all about it here.
WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH ENDS 29th JAN 2023 : If you’re a fan of Westside Story do visit the show which is all in English and takes place at Theater 11 in Zurich Oerlikon until 29th January. We went on the opening night and really loved it! See details and enter here.
CHATEAU-D’OEX HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL ENDS 29th JAN: The famous hot air balloon festival has been on all week and ends on Sunday 29th. See all the details here.
BELLE EPOQUE WEEK 2023 KANDERSTEG: The Belle Epoque Week runs from 22nd – 29th January in beautiful Kandersteg. Be whisked back in time as you watch all the fabulous costumes and enjoy watching the program of activities and events. Read all about Belle Époque Week Kandersteg here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at these great ice skating locations in Zurich here.
EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG TILL END JAN : Eko333 (Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.
SNOW POLO TOURNAMENT ST MORITZ 27th – 29th JAN: The St Moritz Snow Polo is definitely taking place in St Moritz from 27th – 29th January. Read all about the famous St Moritz Snow Polo Tournament here.
WHITE TURF RACING DAYS & FAMILY DAYS 4th – 19th FEBRUARY: The White Turf Racing Days and Family Days will be back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 4th – 19th February. See details here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 2nd – 12th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event is back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (including Rag’N’Bone Man, Melanie C and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) in Fribourg and in Davos. See details here and enter the contest.
SILENT FILM FESTIVAL AT FILMPODIUM ZURICH TILL 15th FEB: Check out the program of family friendly silent films at the Silent Film Festival at Filmpodium in Zurich. The festival features lots of well known classics and runs till 15th February. See details here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
BANKSY IN ZURICH FROM 24th FEBRUARY: Check out the new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition which will be in Zurich from 24th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
WINTER ARENA ZURICH MAIN STATION: The Winter Arena is back at Zurich main station with drinks, food stalls, a Fondue Chalet, music and more. Until 25th February. Location: Zurich main station hall.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
WINTER MAGIC AT UTO KULM TILL 28th FEB: Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. The Winter Magic continues until 28th February. See details here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER STÜBLI TILL 18th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Garten also has its magical Winter vibes continuing until 18th March. Perfect for a Glüwein or a meal! See details here.
KLIMT’S KÜSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience. Find out all about it here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE – AROSA: Ever since the gondola was installed linking the ski resorts of Lenzerheide and Arosa a great ski opportunity was opened up offering 225km of prepared pistes. If you’ve not yet visited find out more about the resort here.
SKIING IN FLUMSERBERG: A great ski resort not from Zurich is Flumserberg. If you fancy going skiing not too far from home take a look here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
7 GREAT SNOW SHOE HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snowshoe holes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: How about starting off the New Year by trying something new? How about Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
VENICE CARNIVAL 4th – 21st FEB: If you fancy visiting the Venice Carnival take a look at these great photos by Carmen Sirboiu. This year the festival runs from 4th til 21st February. See details and photos here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWAD: Grindelwald is always a perfect place to visit all year long, but with all the snow in Winter it is especially magical with the views from the First Cliff Walk. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: How about a trip to the picturesque town of Stein Am Rhein? Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO ST GALLEN: St Gallen is a wonderful place to visit anytime of year and the famous library and the Textile Museum both really interesting. Read all about the town here.
THE FASCINATING MATTERHORN: The Matterhorn is probably the most famous mountain in the world – find out more about this beautiful iconic mountain here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FOOD
NEW JAPANESE RESTAURANT AT DOLDER GRAND OPEN NOW: There’s a great new exclusive Japanese Restaurant at the Dolder Grand called Mikuriya. Chef Yusuke Sasaki serves an absolutely amazing 18 course dinner in a very private location at the Dolder to just 8 people. Find out all about it here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET! The fondue season is well underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 26th FEBRUARY: We visited Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich last week and had a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge. They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience was just such fun! Read all about it here.
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
TOP PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR ZURICH: The mountains are calling! Check out these great locations for skiing not far from Zurich. See our ski recommendations here.
TOP TIPS FOR THE SKIING SEASON: The snow has finally arrived so before you hit the slopes do check out our top tips for the winter season in Switzerland here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here. Also do make sure that you have your Autovignette on your car before 1st February!
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT BOOK? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
SWISS INVENTIONS: Have you ever thought about the number of Swiss Inventions that have changed our lives? From Milk Chocolate by Daniel Peter to Birchermüsli, to the original Swiss wrist watch, the Swiss are pretty good at inventing things. Find out more about some key Swiss inventions here.
COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich:
