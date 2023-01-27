What’s On In Zurich End of January Early February 2023

It’s been one of those weeks where it’s definitely been “Oben blau, unten grau”, but despite the weather there is plenty on. Westside Story in English at Theater 11 continues until 29th January (and you can see more English speaking shows taking place throughout the year here). Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition in Zurich is on at the Lichthalle MAAG and Art On Ice begins on 2nd February and we have 3 pairs of tickets to the Art On Ice premiere to be won! In the mountains the St Moritz Gourmet Festival come to an end on 29th January as does the Belle Époque week in Kandersteg. If you fancy seeing the Chateau-d’Oex hot air balloon festival it also ends on 29th January. Check out our list of places to go tobogganing here and ice skating here. And take a look at these 7 Snowshoeing hikes and our list of ideas for grey and rainy days here. Also take a look here for 31 activities for children and teenagers here and some 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. It’s also getting close to “Tax Time” so Martin Beiner has got lots of help and advice for you here!

Things To Do In & Around Zurich

End of January Early February 2023

PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH 27th JAN – 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation is back at St Jakob’s Church. Find out more here.

ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 20th – 28th JAN: The amazing St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival is taking place in St Moritz until 28th January and there may be one or two tickets available if you’re very quick indeed. Find out all about it here.

WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH ENDS 29th JAN 2023 : If you’re a fan of Westside Story do visit the show which is all in English and takes place at Theater 11 in Zurich Oerlikon until 29th January. We went on the opening night and really loved it! See details and enter here.

CHATEAU-D’OEX HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL ENDS 29th JAN: The famous hot air balloon festival has been on all week and ends on Sunday 29th. See all the details here.

BELLE EPOQUE WEEK 2023 KANDERSTEG: The Belle Epoque Week runs from 22nd – 29th January in beautiful Kandersteg. Be whisked back in time as you watch all the fabulous costumes and enjoy watching the program of activities and events. Read all about Belle Époque Week Kandersteg here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at these great ice skating locations in Zurich here.

EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG TILL END JAN : Eko333 (Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.