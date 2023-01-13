What’s On In Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards

Hope you had a good week. A few of the exhibitions in Zurich are drawing to an end on 15th January including the very colourful and striking Niki de St Phalle exhibition at the Kunsthaus. The LILU Light festival opened on 12th January in Lucerne, and Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition is still on if you haven’t seen it yet. On 20th January the St Moritz Gourmet Festival opens – so if you’re a foodie do secure your ticket! Did you also manage to witness the Silvesterklausen in Appenzell for Alter Sylvester? It’s been rather wet and the forecast currently predicts more rain (and some snow ❄️) – so do check out our list of ideas for a rainy day – see here. You may want to see this great snowshoe hike with an ice cave too? Also take a look here for 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions (mostly) not too far from Zurich. On the travel front if you’re looking for a ski break with guaranteed snow you might like to check out the brand new CLUB MED Tignes for skiers and non-skiers alike and if you’re searching for sun and adventure how about a trip to Jordan?

Things To Do In & Around Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards

LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 12th – 22nd JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.

SILVESTERCHLAUS CELEBRATIONS 13th JAN: Did you go to Appenzell to see the Silvesterchlaus celebrations on 13th January, celebrating New Year’s Day according to the Gregorian calendar? The celebrations took place in Urnäsch and also in Schwellbrunn, Hundwil, Herisau, Stein, Teufen and Waldstadt. You can find out all about the Silvesterklaus celebrations here.

WINTER ARENA ZURICH MAIN STATION: The Winter Arena is back at Zurich main station with drinks, food stalls, a Fondue Chalet, music and more. Until 25th February. Location: Zurich main station hall.

GRAPY’S EVENTS IN ZURICH 14th& 19th JANUARY: Grapy’s are holding a wine “Pub Quiz” at the Eisladen in Birmensdorferstrasse 101, 8003 Zürich on 14th January and on 19th a Spirit Tasting event! Both promise to be really fun events with some excellent drinks! See details of the wine event on 14th here. See details of the Spirit tasting event on 19th January here.

WINTER RELIEF BUS FROM KÜSNACHT TO UKRAINE 14th JAN: Until 14th January there is a Winter Relief Collection for Ukraine. Items needed: thermal blankets, warm clothes, thermal underwear, winter sleeping bags, insulating mats, thermal flasks, means for heating food, dry soups, dry meals, grocery sets, flashlights, candles, power banks, hygiene articles. Basic pain killers, disinfectants, basic bandages, band aids, cold medication, cough medication, herbal lozenges, diarrhea Medication, stomach flu – any basic medication. NB: Mark every bag and box with the word ‘HAZHYN‘. Please wrap clothes in transparent plastic bags with size.eg Child 3Y, or Woman L, or man M. Bags will be reused. On Saturday 14th January help is welcomed to load the bus. Contact: Andrea Hauser, rheia@gmx.ch. Please take donations to: Sonnenhof, Im Gsteig 1, 8700 Küsnacht, (9am to 5pm), LuusMuus Café, Bahnhofweg 4, 8132 Egg (9am to 5pm ), Hauser, Feldgüetliweg 141, 8706 Feldmeilen (6pm to 8pm) or email Andrea on rheia@gmx.ch for more information on how you can help.

LAST CHANCE! NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ENDS 15th JAN: The exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle ends on 15th January. This female artist is famous for her ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station. Find out all about the Niki de Saint Phalle exhibition here.

LAST CHANCE BAROQUE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM 15th JAN: The Baroque exhibition at the Landesmuseum in Zurich end on 15th January. See details of the Baroque exhibition here.

LAST CHANCE TO SEE YVES NETZHAMMER AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV 15th JAN: If you’re feeling arty why not check out the Yves Nezthammer exhibition at Haus Konstuktiv before it ends on 15th Jan. See details here.

WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD !CANCELLED!: Update: Please note that the World Snow Festival in Grindelwald has now been cancelled. See all the details here.