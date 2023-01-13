What’s On In Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards
Hope you had a good week. A few of the exhibitions in Zurich are drawing to an end on 15th January including the very colourful and striking Niki de St Phalle exhibition at the Kunsthaus. The LILU Light festival opened on 12th January in Lucerne, and Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition is still on if you haven’t seen it yet. On 20th January the St Moritz Gourmet Festival opens – so if you’re a foodie do secure your ticket! Did you also manage to witness the Silvesterklausen in Appenzell for Alter Sylvester? It’s been rather wet and the forecast currently predicts more rain (and some snow ❄️) – so do check out our list of ideas for a rainy day – see here. You may want to see this great snowshoe hike with an ice cave too? Also take a look here for 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions (mostly) not too far from Zurich. On the travel front if you’re looking for a ski break with guaranteed snow you might like to check out the brand new CLUB MED Tignes for skiers and non-skiers alike and if you’re searching for sun and adventure how about a trip to Jordan?
WIN ONE OF 2 PAIRS OF ZURICH CARDS: Zürich Cards are wonderful Zurich transport tickets "with benefits". They offer a number of discounts as well as some free things too, like museum entrances and more. They are ideal if you live here and want to get to know the city better – and they are perfect if you have visitors who want to explore!
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers)
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH
NEWORCHARD VEGAN LEATHER BOOTS
MADAMESUM DUMPLINGS
WYSSMÜLLER FONDUES
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS
Things To Do In & Around Zurich Mid January 2023 Onwards
LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 12th – 22nd JAN: The beautiful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucern from 12th – 22nd January. Find out all about it here.
SILVESTERCHLAUS CELEBRATIONS 13th JAN: Did you go to Appenzell to see the Silvesterchlaus celebrations on 13th January, celebrating New Year’s Day according to the Gregorian calendar? The celebrations took place in Urnäsch and also in Schwellbrunn, Hundwil, Herisau, Stein, Teufen and Waldstadt. You can find out all about the Silvesterklaus celebrations here.
WINTER ARENA ZURICH MAIN STATION: The Winter Arena is back at Zurich main station with drinks, food stalls, a Fondue Chalet, music and more. Until 25th February. Location: Zurich main station hall.
GRAPY’S EVENTS IN ZURICH 14th& 19th JANUARY: Grapy’s are holding a wine “Pub Quiz” at the Eisladen in Birmensdorferstrasse 101, 8003 Zürich on 14th January and on 19th a Spirit Tasting event! Both promise to be really fun events with some excellent drinks! See details of the wine event on 14th here. See details of the Spirit tasting event on 19th January here.
WINTER RELIEF BUS FROM KÜSNACHT TO UKRAINE 14th JAN: Until 14th January there is a Winter Relief Collection for Ukraine. Items needed: thermal blankets, warm clothes, thermal underwear, winter sleeping bags, insulating mats, thermal flasks, means for heating food, dry soups, dry meals, grocery sets, flashlights, candles, power banks, hygiene articles. Basic pain killers, disinfectants, basic bandages, band aids, cold medication, cough medication, herbal lozenges, diarrhea Medication, stomach flu – any basic medication. NB: Mark every bag and box with the word ‘HAZHYN‘. Please wrap clothes in transparent plastic bags with size.eg Child 3Y, or Woman L, or man M. Bags will be reused. On Saturday 14th January help is welcomed to load the bus. Contact: Andrea Hauser, rheia@gmx.ch. Please take donations to: Sonnenhof, Im Gsteig 1, 8700 Küsnacht, (9am to 5pm), LuusMuus Café, Bahnhofweg 4, 8132 Egg (9am to 5pm ), Hauser, Feldgüetliweg 141, 8706 Feldmeilen (6pm to 8pm) or email Andrea on rheia@gmx.ch for more information on how you can help.
LAST CHANCE! NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ENDS 15th JAN: The exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle ends on 15th January. This female artist is famous for her ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station. Find out all about the Niki de Saint Phalle exhibition here.
LAST CHANCE BAROQUE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM 15th JAN: The Baroque exhibition at the Landesmuseum in Zurich end on 15th January. See details of the Baroque exhibition here.
LAST CHANCE TO SEE YVES NETZHAMMER AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV 15th JAN: If you’re feeling arty why not check out the Yves Nezthammer exhibition at Haus Konstuktiv before it ends on 15th Jan. See details here.
WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD !CANCELLED!: Update: Please note that the World Snow Festival in Grindelwald has now been cancelled. See all the details here.
WESTSIDE STORY AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 17th – 29th JAN 2023 : If you’re a fan of Westside Story why visit the show which is all in English and takes place at Theater 11 in Zurich Oerlikon until 29th January. See details and enter here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL 20th – 28th JAN: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January are now on sale. Find out more here.
EARLY LANGUAGE LEARNING TALK AND OPEN HOUSE AT CHILDREN FIRST SAT 21st JANUARY 2023: Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun activities for children ages 0-7 and sign up for a talk for parents about “Early Language Learning” by Monica Shah including strategies that will help you plan your children’s language learning in and around Zurich. Please see details here.
FOREVER JADE EXHIBITION MUSEUM RIETBERG ENDS 22nd JAN: Musuem Rietberg’s exhibition all about jade ends on 22nd January – so catch it if you can. See details here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: The weather looks unsettled and more rain (and snow! ❄️) is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
Grapys have 3 exciting Wine Events coming up at the Eisladen in Zurich 8003
See details below:
3 Great Grapy’s Tasting Events at the Eisladen Zurich:
14th January – the Pubquiz Wine Edition – see details here
19th January – A Spirit Tasting Event with Phildrinks – see details here
28th January – Wine X German Arts Tasting Event – see details here
SNOW POLO TOURNAMENT ST MORITZ 27 – 29th JAN: The St Moritz Snow Polo is planned for 27th – 29th January but a final decision on whether it will go ahead will be made on 18th January as at present the ice is not as thick as it should be due to the recent spell of warm weather. Read all about the famous St Moritz Snow Polo Tournament here.
WHITE TURF RACING DAYS & FAMILY DAYS 4th – 19th FEBRUARY: The White Turf Racing Days and Family Days will be back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 4th – 19th February. See details here.
ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 2nd – 12th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event is back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (including Rag’N’Bone Man, Melanie C and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) in Fribourg and in Davos. See details here and secure your tickets now.
EKO33 – JEAN-JACQUES DUCLAUX SOLO EXHIBITION ZUG TILL END JAN : Eko333 (Jean-Jacques Duclaux) is a pioneer of generative art in Switzerland and he now has a new solo exhibition “Le Monde non objectif” in Zug. It’s all taking place at the Kate Vass Gallery. The exhibition continues till end of January 2023. See details here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
BANKSY IN ZURICH FROM 24th FEBRUARY: Check out the new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition which will be in Zurich from 24th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
WINTER MAGIC AT UTO KULM TILL 28th FEB: Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. The Winter Magic continues until 28th February. See details here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER STÜBLI TILL 18th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Garten also has its magical Winter vibes continuing until 18th March. Perfect for a Glüwein or a meal! See details here.
KLIMT’S KÜSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience. Find out all about it here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS BACK IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are back on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
EARLY LANGUAGE LEARNING TALK & OPEN HOUSE
AT CHILDREN FIRST ON SATURDAY 21st JANUARY 2023
Stop by Children First at Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich for a morning of fun activities for children ages 0-7 and sign up for a talk for parents about “Early Language Learning” by Monica Shah including strategies that will help you plan your children’s language learning in and around Zurich.
Please see details here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
7 GREAT SNOW SHOE HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snowshoe holes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A CIRCULAR SNOW SHOE HIKE TO AN ICE CAVE: You might also be interested in this great Winter hike not far from Zurich which Yvonne wrote about. It even takes in an ice cave too. Read all about this snow shoe hike here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
EVENTS
Roger Federer in Zurich – photo credit Remy Steiner for Moët
ROGER FEDERER & THE EFFERVESCENCE PARTY IN ZURICH: Roger Federer recently attended the Moët & Chandon Effervescence party at the Kunsthaus Zurich as part of the champagne house’s “Toast For a Cause” initiative, raising money for the Roger Federer Foundation with a silent auction for a signed golden methuselah of champagne. See more pictures and read about it here.
PHOTOSCHWEIZ 2023 PHOTO EXHIBITION: If you missed the photoSCHWEIZ 23 photo exhibition take a look here for some impressions including a video.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
THE FASCINATING MATTERHORN: The Matterhorn is probably the most famous mountain in the world – find out more about this beautiful iconic mountain here.
THE CLUB MED LUXURY ALL INCLUSIVE SKI RESORT IN TIGNES: Take a look at what’s included in the brand new Club Med Tignes Ski Resort. It’s perfect for families, singles, couples and groups and it designed for skiers and non skiers alike, with so many fun sports and activities and amazing food. Take a look at the new Club Med Tignes resort here.
Check out this short Instagram Reel with some impressions of Club Med Tignes:
VISIT TIGNES FOR SKI FUN AND MORE: The other week we went skiing in Tignes in France and stayed at the brand new Club Med Tignes before it officially opened on 11th December. Find out all about this high altitude resort which is one of the most ski-sure resorts in Europe !
A TRIP TO THE KEMPINKSI PALACE HOTEL ENGELBERG: Engelberg is a perfect mountain destination only one and a half hours from Zurich. It’s beautiful anytime of year and a wonderful hotel to stay at whilst you’re there is the beautiful Kempinksi. Find out more about the Kempinski Palace hotel here.
IN SEARCH OF SUNSHINE & ADVENTURE IN JORDAN: If the snow isn’t for you and you’d like to head to warmer climes but you want something exciting to do, how about an adventure trip to Jordan? Read all about our top recommendations on places to visit here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWAD: Grindelwald is always a perfect place to visit all year long, but with all the snow in Winter it is especially magical with the views from the First Cliff Walk. Read all about it here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET! The fondue season is well underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 26th FEBRUARY: We visited Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich last week and had a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge. They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience was just such fun! Read all about it here.
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT BOOK? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about a beautiful print of Zurich? See details of the exclusive Zurich poster here.
COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich:
SHORT VIDEO OF NIKI DE SAINT PHALLE EXHIBITION:
THROWBACK TIME: Do you remember when we had this much snow in Zurich 2 years ago? Take a look at some more pictures here.
Snow In Zurich January 2021
