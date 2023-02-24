A Fashion Cruise on the Rhine on the Excellence Countess

Fashion and Styling on the Rhine with Luisa Rossi

Fancy a cruise with a difference? How about a fashion cruise on the Rhine on the Excellence Countess? Excellence are offering two unique fashion cruises this year. One in March (27th March – 2nd April 2023) and in one October (2nd – 8th October 2023). Each fashion cruise promises to be the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in fashion and styling to enjoy a wonderful holiday and to learn some cool personalised styling tips from a professional! And all in a unique setting, on the beautiful River Rhine.

Luisa Rossi Fashion Advisor and Stylist

Luisa Rossi, the well known Zurich based fashion advisor and stylist will be on board the cruise to give individual advice and information on all things fashion. Luisa Rossi has a huge amount of fashion expertise acquired through her many years as a professional model and as a hair and make-up stylist. Today she is renowned for personal styling consultations. She will be running a fashion workshop which aims to inspire and advise and a make up workshop with lots of top tips to make you look your best with just a few key tricks.

Luisa Rossi will be covering “The most important basics” as well as all the latest trends. The workshops are designed for everyone and Lisa is happy to share her top tips.

Designer Anja Gockel And Fashion Cruise on The Rhine

Among the many highlights of the Fashion Cruise, will be a stop to meet fashion designer Anja Gockel in her studio in the creative Alte Patrone factory quarter of Mainz. She has worked for Vivienne Westwood amongst others and is full of energy and creative ideas. Her elegant prêt-à-porter fashion can be found in boutiques all around the world as well as in the wardrobes of many celebrities. She has received countless prizes and awards – as a fashion designer and as a female entrepreneur.

Fashion Cruise on the Rhine on the Excellence Countess

The Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess takes you on a wonderful trip up the Rhine, visiting beautiful locations along the way. The starting point and ending point is Basel.

Luxury Accommodation & Wonderful Hospitality Aboard the Excellence Countess

On board the Excellence Countess Fashion Cruise there is excellent accommodation as well as wonderful hospitality.

You can find out more about this wonderful Fashion Cruise on the Rhine here

Excellence Countess Fashion Cruise On The Rhine

Dates of Excellence Countess Fashion Cruises for 2023:

27th March – 2nd April 2023 2nd – 8th October 2023

Duration: 7 nights

Price for the 7 night Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess: From CHF 1,795

Embarcation & Return Point: Basel.

The itinerary is as follows: Basel – Mainz – Cologne – Düsseldorf – Rüdesheim – Plittersdorf – Strasbourg – Basel

See details of the Itinerary of the Fashion Cruise 8 in German) here – click on “Programm”

See details of the Fashion Cruise (in German) here

Visit the Excellence Facebook site here

Visit the Excellence Website here (use Google Chrome to read in English)

All passengers need a valid identity card or passport.

The language on board is German but English is widely understood.

All photos courtesy of Excellence

