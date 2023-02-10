Home Snowshoeing A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Appenzell
A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Appenzell

Snowshoeing in Brülisau Switzerland

by newinzurich
A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Appenzell 

A Great Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Not Far From Zurich 

Snowshoeing in Brülisau Switzerland

by Jinny Sass

In Brülisau, next to the Hoher Kasten gondola station, is the beginning of a scenic snowshoe only 90 minutes from Zurich.  The “Ruhesitz-Rundtrail”, Swiss Mobility trail number 667, is a lovely 6 km hike through the traditional Appenzell landscape with a beautiful panorama over a sheltered hill moor. With 400m of ascent and descent, this is considered suitable for those with an average level of fitness.

A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Appenzell 

Brülisau Trail Begins In Front of Church of St. Sebastian

The trail begins in front of the neo-Romanesque Church of St. Sebastian, adjacent to the seldom frequented Rossbergstrasse.

A Great Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Not Far From Zurich 

A Circular Snowshoe Trail

The snowshoe trail is circular starting by the Horstbach stream. The recommendation is to follow the trail clockwise. This leads you over the stream and a steep ascent begins. Don’t let the ascent intimidate! The first part continues for about 175m and is manageable with breaks. The remaining ascent is gradual (see top picture).

A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Appenzell 

Follow The Trail 667

Further along the trail divides. Trail 666 (a trail with steeper ascent) goes towards Hoher Kasten and Kamor, whilst trail 667 continues to Hintere Waldschaft and Ruhsitz. Continue on the 667 to the right.

A Great Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Not Far From Zurich 

Once you walk along the road through the small holiday village of Bachers, you will continue back into the forest and to the hill moor. This beautiful area is serene and protected. The trail continues to be well marked with the pink snowshoe signs on the trees. Once you have passed over a small metal bridge across the Horstbach stream, you will come to a small restaurant (closed in the winter) at Alp Fulen.

A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Appenzell 

Admire the Views

Continue on toward Ruhesitz, where you will reach the highest point of the ascent. This  is also a great spot to stop and admire the views and have a snack or lunch.  (The restaurant here is also closed in the winter.)

A Great Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Not Far From Zurich 

There are glorious views towards the Alpstein region from Ruhsitz.

Circular Snowshoe Hike to Brülisau 

On a clear day you can see over to Saxer Lücke and Säntis. Note the route sign for the 667 continues down the hill towards Brülisau and is shared with Winter Wanderweg number 113.

A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Appenzell 

Sledding Trails

At the time of this snowshoe, there was a wide groomed trail for the descent into Brülisau, perfect for sledding if you fancy strapping a small plastic sled to your pack. The pink snowshoe markers were not as frequent on this section of the trail, but we were guided by the Swiss Mobility map and the groomed trail. On two occasions the trail crossed the official sledging path, so please take note. While it was not open, there were caution signs and a yellow caution light that will likely be in operation when the trail is open. This sledging trail is also an option when open.

The trail dips back into the edge of the forest to complete the circle by the Horstbach Stream. Once near the stream, continue left along Rossbergstrasse to the church to finish.

Walking back down into the valley to Brülisau, you will notice St. Sebastian church in the distance.

A Great Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Not Far From Zurich 

This snowshoe walk is estimated at 3 hours 15 minutes. If you are up for more once finished, you can continue on to Hoher Kasten via gondola to enjoy the views and restaurant. Alternatively, why not venture into the quaint and picturesque town of Appenzell.

This snowshoe walk is estimated at 3 hours 15 minutes. If you are up for more once finished, you can continue on to Hoher Kasten via gondola to enjoy the views and restaurant. Alternatively, why not venture into the quaint and picturesque town of Appenzell.

Circular Snowshoe Hike to Brülisau 

Map of the hike courtesy of Schweiz Mobil

Information about the Circular Snowshoe Hike to Brülisau 

Start/Finishing Point: St. Sebastian Church, snowshoe marker sign in the field by the church on Rossbergstrasse

Route: 6km

Ascent/Descent: 400m

Time: 3 hours 15 minutes

Level: Moderate

Public Transport: Brülisau, Kastenbahn bus stop

Parking Location: Parkplatz Kastenbahn, Dorf 22, 9058 Rüte

This article was kindly written and illustrated by Jinny Sass

Jinny Sass is an expat living in Zurich and enjoys leading hiking and snowshoeing trips through the Parents’ Association at the Inter-Community School Zurich.

