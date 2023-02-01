. Celebrating Fasnacht in Basel Switzerland

Monday 27th February – 1st March 2023

Basler Fasnacht 2023

It’s that time of year, with the Christmas festivities over and the January blues behind us, that many town and cities in Switzerland celebrate “Carnival’ or “Fasnacht” prior to the run up to Easter.

Basel Fasnacht – One of the Top 50 European Festivals

Basel Fasnacht dates back to the 14th Century is probably the best known Fasnacht in the whole of Switzerland. It even features in the “Top 50 European Festivals” and boy do the people there know how to party! It is often referred to as the ‘three best days of the year’ and people flock from near and far to attend. Since 2017 is has also been included on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Morgenstrich

Every year the fun starts bright and early at 4am (!!!) on the Monday after Ash Wednesday for “Morgenstrich” as pipers and drummers play their carnival tunes through the un-lit streets of Basel all dressed up in costume. It continues for 72 hours until exactly 4am on Thursday morning, by which time the celebrations are complete.

One of the Most Popular Festivals in Switzerland

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, the procession of masked and costumed revellers march along a planned route through the city, past thousands of spectators. Basel Fasnacht is regarded as probably the most popular festival in Switzerland, with around 15,000 to 20,000 people taking part in total. Another characteristic of the Fasnacht is the typical “Guuggen Music” – which can sometimes get deafeningly loud!

SBB Morgenstrich Trains

People come from near and far to visit the Basel Fasnacht and the SBB railways even run special trains to get people to Basel in time for the early morning “Morgenstrich”. You can see details of the special SBB trains for Morgenstrich and Chienbäse here.

Chienbäse is the Fire Parade in Liestal which traditionally takes place on the Sunday prior to the start of Fasnacht in Basel. It’s a very impressive parade – but make sure not to wear your best clothes! There’s lots of fire and smoke involved and afterwards you tend to smell a bit like a bonfire! Read all about the Chienbäse Fire Parade in Liestal here.

Fasnachtschuechli

Along with the masks, costumes and confetti, there are special culinary treats which can be bought in the bakeries such as “Fasnachtschuechli”, which can only be enjoyed at this time of year. If you can’t make the Basel Fasnacht check your local area for one closer to hand and have fun taking part in the celebrations! For more information on Basler Fasnacht please read here.

This year Basler Fasnacht starts on Monday 27th February 2023 at 4am and continues until 1st March 2023. Basel Carnival is probably the most popular of all the Fasnacht celebrations but you can find out about many of the others here.

Basel Fasnacht

Where: Basel, Switzerland

When: 27th – 1st March 2023

And you can find more information along with the Basel Fasnacht program here.

