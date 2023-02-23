End of An Era – Jelmoli Department Store Zurich To Close

End of An Era – Jelmoli Department Store Zurich To Close in 2024

Following the departure of Manor in 2020, and Modissa last year, yet another wonderful store recently announced its departure. Jelmoli department store, one of the “grande dames” of Zurich retail and which is located right in the heart of Zurich, stated that it will be closing down its operations by the end of 2024. The building, which dates back to 1899 was originally designed to compete with the luxury department stores of London and Paris, to resemble a “glass palace”. Sadly its new destiny is to be converted into smaller retail stores and office spaces, according to the building’s owner, Swiss Prime Site.

The store offers top-quality brands for men, women and children and houses a renowned perfumery. The Food Market offers an exceptional irange of high quality international food and was the first place in Switzerland to have a cheese humidor.

Swis Prime Site Claims They Were Unable to Find A Successor

They say that despite a prolonged search for an entrepreneur to take over the operational side of the business, the international company was unable to find a suitable candidate to continue the legacy of Jelmoli. The upper floors of the Jelmoli building will be converted into offices, while the ground floor will house a number of smaller retail stores. Renovation costs are thought to amount to 100 million Swiss francs.

Jelmoli House of Brands Will Be Missed By Locals and Visitors Alike

This famous Zurich landmark, known as the “House of Brands” will be a sad loss to Bahnhofstrasse and greatly missed by locals and visitors alike. Over the years it has played host to many great events like Food Zurich, pictured above.

The fitness centre and beauty clinics located within the building will remain open. However, the closure of Jelmoli will will sadly result in the loss of jobs for 550 Jelmoli workers and 300 staff from other brands. The newly designed site is expected to open in early 2027.

Jelmoli we will miss you!

Jelmoli Bahnhofstrasse Zurich

Address: Seidengasse 18001 Zürich

