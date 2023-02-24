Home Exhibitions and Events Fashion + Food By Blickfang in Zurich
Exhibitions and EventsFood and DrinkInterior DesignThings To DoWhat's On

Fashion + Food By Blickfang in Zurich

BLICKFANG at the Kongresshaus in Zurich from 31st March - 2nd April 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

Fashion + Food By BLICKFANG in Zurich

Fashion + Food By Blickfang in Zurich

Blickfang is back in Zurich this Spring with a brand new concept – Fashion + Food by BLICKFANG! This new event will take place at the Kongresshaus in Zurich from 31st March – 2nd April 2023 and promises to be really fun!

Fashion + Food By Blickfang in Zurich

There will be lots of small and independant designers selling fashion, accessories and jewellery. However, this time there will also be a range of special gourmet products, and a huge spectrum of spirits and liqueurs as well as trendy non-alcoholic drinks and barista coffees and lots more. Think fashion, think design, think food … and all the accessories which go alongside!

You’re sure to be in for a fun event and as usual, there will be lots of unique ideas to make your life more stylish.

Fashion + Food By BLICKFANG in Zurich

Fashion + Food By BLICKFANG

Where: Kongresshaus, Claridenstrasse 5, 8002 Zürich

When: 31st March – 2nd April 2023

Ticket Prices: 

Day ticket:  CHF 20
Reduced*: CHF 17

*for pupils/students and people with disabilities with a valid ID card
Children up to 14 years free

Tickets only available online and you can purchase tickets here. Limited number available at the box office.

Dogs are unfortunately not allowed.

Opening Hours: 

FR | 31 March 23 – 2pm – 8pm
SA | 01 April 23  – 11am – 7pm
SU | 02 April 23 – 11am – 6pm

For more information: Take a look here

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste For Better Dental and Oral Health

A Fashion Cruise on the Rhine on the Excellence Countess

TruePicture Swiss Photo Exhibition at Nikon Plaza in Egg

*****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich End of February Early...

TruePicture Swiss Photo Exhibition at Nikon Plaza in...

The Famous Early Morning Tradition of Morgestraich in...

What’s On In Zurich Mid to End of...

New Exhibition Zurich: “The Mystery of Banksy –...

Slow Food Market Zurich 2023 at Halle 550...

What’s On In & Around Zurich Mid February...

A Great Circular Snowshoe Hike in Brülisau Appenzell

ICE – International Concours of Elegance St Moritz

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security