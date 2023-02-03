ICE – International Concours of Elegance St Moritz

St. Moritz is well known for being one the world’s top winter destinations. The frozen lake is famous for its horse racing activities like the Snow Polo World Cup and the White Turf event.

However, did you now that there is also a motor racing event which takes place on the lake too? From 24th – 25th February 2023 the ICE – International Concours of Elegance St Moritz will take place on the frozen lake. The idea behind it began when back in 1985, a group of Scottish and British sportsmen drove to St.Moritz in their Vintage Bentleys to celebrate the Cresta Run’s centennial and they experienced driving their cars around the horse-racing track over the frozen lake of St.Moritz.

I.C.E. St.Moritz represents a completely new formula in a sector with many similar events being held around the world. For decades, vintage car events have been either based around driving events or shows for judging cars. Many of these events take place in a luxury destination in summer. I.C.E. is a winter event, built on St.Moritz’s strong relationship with vintage and classic cars which are displayed and driven on the ice and snow in Switzerland.

Since older cars are not usually shown in winter, I.C.E. creates a unique atmosphere. After a test edition in 2019, the project was refined over the following two years so that in February 2022, the first edition of I.C.E. St.Moritz successfully took place. St.Moritz has a dedicated organisation, See Infra AG, carefully monitoring the lake and the ice thickness using different systems along with the help of the renowned glaciologist, Dr. F.Keller.

Once the ice reaches a thickness of 27 cm, crash tests are carried out with weights of 7,700 kg and by driving a special 3,500 kg snow-track vehicle fitted with safety floats. After this, work begins on building the event village. Ice-thickness checks are continuously carried out and by the time of the event the ice will be roughly 45 cm thick, guaranteeing perfect stability.

So if you love cars and fancy attending this unique event, you can find out more on the ICE Website here.

ICE ST – International Concours of Elegance St Moritz

When: 24th – 25th February 2023

Where: The frozen lake of St Moritz, Switzerland

Visit the ICE website here.

All photos courtesy of ICE St Moritz

