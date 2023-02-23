Home Books Improve Your German! Win The Helping Handbuch by Heike Reinhart
BooksExpatPractical

Improve Your German! Win The Helping Handbuch by Heike Reinhart

by newinzurich
0 comment

Improve Your German!

Win The Helping Handbuch by Heike Reinhart

Struggling with German Grammar? You may find that a few key rules explained in an easy to understand way are all you need to get on top of it all! German Language teacher, Heike Reinhart has written this straightforward book which explains  the key rules so important when learning German. There are lots of pictures and explanations and Heike’s Helping Handbuch or “HHH” is a German Language book focusing on word order, using rules that stick. This simple and proven method focuses on what matters.

Improve Your German! Win The Helping Handbuch by Heike Reinhardt

There are 18 “helping hands” to help you use the new approach to communicate with ease and success and pass your German test. You can follow Heike on Instagram here.

*** Enter Our Contest to Win One of 2 Copies of Heike’s Helping Handbuch “””

We have two copies of Heike’s Helping Handbuch to be won in our contest so why not enter the contest here:

Simply email us here with a) your name b) the letters HHH in the subject line and c) if you don’t follow us already, we’d love you to do so by subscribing here:

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

GOOD LUCK! 

*** Articles You May Like ***

Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste For Better Dental and Oral Health

TruePicture Swiss Photo Exhibition at Nikon Plaza in Egg

Fashion + Food By Blickfang in Zurich

A Fashion Cruise on the Rhine on the Excellence Countess

Learning German the Fun Way with The German Language School

 

**********************

You may also like

Siren Testing Day in Switzerland – Don’t Be...

Tax In Switzerland – Things You Need To...

Amazing Swiss Inventions That Are Popular All Over...

Award Winning Swiss Fresh Fondue from Les Fondues...

‘Flat Switzerland’ – A No Stress Guide To...

Your Time to Shine: 6 Tips to Create...

Vertt A New Swiss Start Up – A...

Latest Covid Measures for Switzerland 22nd February till...

Fondue – One Of The Best Swiss Inventions...

Swiss Bread – A Book Exploring The Delicious...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security