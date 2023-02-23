Improve Your German!

Win The Helping Handbuch by Heike Reinhart

Struggling with German Grammar? You may find that a few key rules explained in an easy to understand way are all you need to get on top of it all! German Language teacher, Heike Reinhart has written this straightforward book which explains the key rules so important when learning German. There are lots of pictures and explanations and Heike’s Helping Handbuch or “HHH” is a German Language book focusing on word order, using rules that stick. This simple and proven method focuses on what matters.

There are 18 “helping hands” to help you use the new approach to communicate with ease and success and pass your German test. You can follow Heike on Instagram here. *** Enter Our Contest to Win One of 2 Copies of Heike’s Helping Handbuch “”” We have two copies of Heike’s Helping Handbuch to be won in our contest so why not enter the contest here:

Simply email us here with a) your name b) the letters HHH in the subject line and c) if you don’t follow us already, we’d love you to do so by subscribing here:

GOOD LUCK!

